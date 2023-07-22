July 22, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST

Manipur | 60 Meitei people leave Mizoram fearing outrage; fifth accused arrested in sexual assault case

The Manipur Police have arrested the fifth accused in connection with the video that surfaced on July 19 showing two women being paraded naked by a mob in the strife-torn State. The accused has been identified as a 19-year-old. As the chorus of protests against the sexual assault of two women in Manipur grew louder, the arrested men were remanded in 11-day police custody on July 21 while the house of another suspect was set on fire by angry locals in the second such incident in connection with the case. Fearing a backlash after the outrage over the incident of two Kuki women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur on May 4, some 60 Meitei people left Mizoram’s Aizawl by flight on July 22, many said to have left for Assam by bus/taxi

Delhi High Court refuses to interfere with exemption granted to wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia

Delhi High Court on July 22 refused to interfere with the exemption granted to wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia from Asian Games trials. A petition was filed by Under-20 World Champion Antim Panghal and Under-23 Asian Champion Sujeet Kalkal in the Court against the direct entry handed to Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia.

Monsoon rains | Cloudburst triggers flash floods in Ladakh; IMD issues orange alert for some districts in Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts for July 23. The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in isolated places in Mumbai. A cloudburst triggered flash floods in the Union Territory of Ladakh, causing debris to flow into the main market area and throwing life out of gear, but there are no reports of any loss of life, officials said.

BJP, Trinamool trade charges over assault on women in West Bengal

A fresh controversy has erupted with the BJP leadership both in West Bengal and New Delhi on July 22 alleging that two women were stripped and assaulted in State’s Malda district earlier this week. Amit Malviya, the head of BJP’s I-T cell took to social media sharing a video of the alleged incident and targeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the incident. According to Mr. Malviya the incident took place on the morning of July 19 in Pakua Hat area of Bamangola Police Station, Malda. State’s Minister for Women and Child Development Sashi Panja said that the police have taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and a case has been registered. Dr. Panja said that the incident relates to a case of theft inside a big haat (market) and the BJP leadership was trying to give a political colour to the incident.

Security breach: Department of Delhi Prisons suspends 4 officials over Yasin Malik’s SC appearance

The Department of Delhi Prisons has suspended four officials, including a deputy superintendent, in connection with the physical appearance of jailed JKLF chief Yasin Malik in Supreme Court, a statement said on July 22. The presence of Malik, serving life term in Tihar jail, in a packed courtroom created a flutter in the apex court on July 21. Malik, who is in jail following his conviction and life sentence in a terror funding case, was brought to the high-security apex court premises in a prison van escorted by armed security personnel without the court’‘s permission.

World’s biggest permafrost crater in Russia’s Far East thaws as planet warms

Stunning drone footage has revealed details of the Batagaika crater, a one-kilometre-long gash in Russia’s Far East that forms the world’s biggest permafrost crater. In the video two explorers clamber across uneven terrain at the base of the depression, marked by irregular surfaces and small hummocks, which began to form after the surrounding forest was cleared in the 1960s and the permafrost underground began to melt, causing the land to sink.

Drone attack in Crimea prompts evacuation, brief bridge closure

A Ukrainian drone hit an ammunition depot in central Crimea on July 22, sparking an explosion, less than a week after a predawn strike on a key bridge linking the peninsula to Russia prompted Moscow to exit a landmark grain export deal and pound Ukraine’s seaports with drones and missiles. Sergey Aksyonov, the Kremlin-appointed head of the territory that Moscow illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014, said in a Telegram post that there were no immediate reports of casualties but that authorities were evacuating civilians within a five-kilometer radius of the blast site.

Israeli forces kill Palestinian motorist after alleged car-ramming attack in West Bank

Israeli forces on July 22 shot and killed a Palestinian in disputed circumstances in the northern West Bank — the latest in an ongoing surge of violence that has gripped the region. The Israeli army said in a statement that two Palestinian men tried to drive a car into soldiers at Sebastia near the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, around midnight, but the claim could not be verified. Soldiers opened fire, killing one and wounding the other.

Korea Open Super 500 badminton tournament | Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty enter final

Star Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the final of Korea Open super 500 badminton tournament with a thrilling straight-game win over world number two Chinese pair of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in Yeosu on July 22. The world number three Indian pair notched up a 21-15 24-22 win over the second seeded Chinese in a 40-minute duel at the Jinnam stadium. It was Satwik and Chirag’s first win over the Chinese pair following two earlier defeats.

Women’s cricket | India-Bangladesh third ODI ends in tie, series levelled at 1-1

India botched up an easy run chase as a tenacious Bangladesh rallied to tie the final ODI as well as the three-match series in Mirpur on July 22. Needing 10 runs from 19 deliveries with four wickets in hand, India looked on course to a comfortable win. However, the visitors suffered a batting collapse towards the end to lose their last four wickets within the span of 16 balls while chasing 226 for victory. India were all out of 225 in 49.3 overs and with the scores levelled and the scheduled time over, the match was called a tie as the two sides shared the trophy.