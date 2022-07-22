The major news headlines of the day and more.

Opposition members walk out of parliamentary panel meet in protest for not taking up Agnipath Scheme, says Venugopal

Members of Congress and BSP urged committee chairman Jual Oram to allow a discussion on the Agnipath scheme, arguing it has huge implications and required parliamentary scrutiny, but were denied the permission. Congress MPs K C Venugopal and Uttam Kumar Reddy, besides BSP’s Danish Ali, who are members of the panel, argued with the chairman that the Agnipath scheme has already been discussed in the Consultative Committee on Defence and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs have made a presentation before it. The members are learnt to have contended that not allowing a discussion on Agnipath amounted to an insult to Parliament and that not informing the committee about the scheme is a breach of privilege.

68th National Film Awards | Suriya, Ajay Devgn share Best Actor award

The 68th National Film Awards for the year 2020 was announced on Friday and actors Suriya and Ajay Devgn shared the best actor award. While the former won the award for his performance in Sudha Kongara’s Soorarai Pottru, the latter bagged it for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Actress Aparna Balamurali bagged the best actress award.

ED attaches gems, bank deposits worth over ₹253 cr of Nirav Modi group in Hong Kong

The Enforcement Directorate has attached gems, jewellery and bank balances to the tune of ₹253.62 crore in the money laundering case against the fugitive Nirav Modi’s group of companies in Hong Kong. During the probe in the case, the agency identified some of the assets in the form of gems and jewellery belonging to the Nirav Modi group of companies, lying in private vaults and the bank balances in the accounts maintained in Hong Kong. Accordingly, they were attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Kerala reports third case of monkeypox

Kerala has picked up a third case of monkeypox, again in a traveller from United Arab Emirates, who reached the State on July 6. Health Minister, Veena George, said that monkeypox infection was confirmed in a 35-year-old in Malappuram district. The individual had arrived from UAE on July 6 and he developed fever on July 13. And by July 15, he developed rashes, following which he was isolated and samples sent for testing and confirmation.

Senior Opposition leader counters Trinamool’s charge of not being consulted on VP polls

Congress president Sonia Gandhi had spoken on phone with Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on July 15 to discuss the Opposition’s plan to contest the vice-presidential (VP) poll, a senior Opposition leader said. Stunned by TMC’s decision to abstain from voting in the VP polls, Opposition leaders are trying to counter the allegation that Trinamool’s “support was taken for granted and wasn’t consulted before announcing Ms Alva’s candidature”.

Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena recommends CBI probe into Excise Policy, Deputy CM Sisodia’s role under lens

Government sources said the role of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the excise portfolio, was specifically under the lens for allegedly providing “undue financial favours” to liquor licensees. “Over ₹150 crore of loss caused to the state exchequer due to the policy while kickbacks were received by the AAP Delhi government and AAP leaders; this money was used to influence the Punjab elections,” a government source alleged.

Parliament Monsoon Session | Lok Sabha passes the Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022

Proceedings on fifth day of the Monsoon Session were yet again marred by Opposition protests over price rise, GST on daily essentials and inflation leading to adjournment of both the Houses within minutes of start. The Lok Sabha, after reassembling, was adjourned again till 2 p.m. as Opposition protests continued. The Lok Sabha passed the Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022, and adjourned till Monday, while the Rajya Sabha took up Private Members’ Business for discussion.

4 crore beneficiaries have not taken even single dose of COVID-19 vaccine, says Centre

“As on 18th July, an estimated 4 crore eligible beneficiaries have not taken even a single dose of Covid vaccine,” Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed the Lok Sabha in response to a question on the number and percentage of people who have not taken even a single dose. According to the health ministry officials, 98% of India’s adult population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 90% have been fully vaccinated.

Over 2,000 trains cancelled during Agnipath protests between June 15-23: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also said that separate data regarding amount of refund granted to passengers due to disruption of rail services on account of public disorder consequent to agitations like those held after launching of Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces, is not maintained.

Sri Lanka crisis | Dinesh Gunawardena takes oath as new Prime Minister; Troops forcefully clear protesters

Dinesh Gunewardena took oath as the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka on Friday. A stalwart of Sri Lankan politics, Mr. Gunawardena, 73. earlier served as the foreign minister and education minister. He was appointed as Home Minister in April by then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Ahead of the swearing in of the new Cabinet, a huge military contingent, along with police, raided Galle Face in Colombo early on Friday, where anti-government protesters have peacefully agitated for over three months. Several protesters were assaulted by soldiers, according to eyewitnesses.

Japan warns of rising global tension, Russia-China arms ties

The annual defense white paper, approved by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet on Friday, highlights the need for Japan’s military buildup to address security concerns and seeks to gain public support for a stronger military and increased budget, which Mr. Kishida’s governing party aims to double in coming years.

EU drug regulator recommends clearing vaccine for monkeypox

The European Medicines Agency said Friday that the smallpox vaccine made by Bavarian Nordic should also be authorized against monkeypox, as the outbreak of the once-rare disease continues to sicken people across the continent.

RBI to crack down on volatile and bumpy movements to ensure rupee finds its level: Shaktikanta Das

Notwithstanding the over 7% depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to ensure that the rupee finds its level in an orderly evolution, but it would have zero tolerance for volatile and bumpy movements. “We will continue to engage with the forex market and ensure that the rupee finds its level in line with its fundamentals,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

ODI cricket maybe dying slow death, says Australian Test opener Khawaja

Australian Test opener Usman Khawaja believes ODI cricket is witnessing a slow death because of the proliferation of T20 leagues around the world and a hectic international calender.

BCCI introduces A+ category for umpires

ICC Elite Panel member Nitin Menon is among 10 officials grouped in the newly introduced A+ category of BCCI umpires. The others in the A+ category include four international umpires — Anil Chaudhary, Madangopal Jayaraman, Virender Kumar Sharma and K N Ananthapadmabhanan.