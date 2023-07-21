July 21, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST

Supreme Court issues notice in Rahul Gandhi defamation case, does not entertain request for ‘interim suspension’ of conviction

The Supreme Court on July 21 issued notice to complainant Purnesh Modi and the State of Gujarat in a petition filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking a stay of his conviction in a criminal defamation case. A Bench led by Justice BR Gavai listed the case for hearing on August 4. A request by senior advocate A.M. Singhvi and advocate Prasanna S., appearing for Mr. Gandhi, for an “interim suspension” of the conviction was refused.

Varanasi court orders scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque

A Varanasi court on July 21 ordered a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, according to government counsel Rajesh Mishra. The barricaded ‘wazukhana’, where a structure claimed by Hindu litigants to be a ‘shivling’ exists, will not be part of the survey.

Ensure “life of dignity and respect” for Tamils: PM Modi urges Sri Lanka

India expects Sri Lanka to implement the 13th Amendment and ensure a life of “dignity and respect” for its Tamil population, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 21. Welcoming Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe to India, Mr. Modi informed that both sides have held talks on a number of infrastructure projects that can ensure greater connectivity between the two countries and announced a development assistance package for the Tamils of Indian origin who are marking 200th anniversary of their arrival into the island nation.

Monsoon in India | Heavy rains pummel Mumbai, its suburbs; waterlogging reported in low-lying areas

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on July 21, inundating low-lying areas and disrupting vehicular traffic in the city and its suburbs. Most parts of the city and suburbs witnessed a heavy spell of rains, which caused waterlogging in some low-lying areas at Andheri, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Chembur and some other places. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Ltd diverted buses on more than 12 routes due to waterlogging in Sion in the afternoon, an official said.

TMC MP Derek O’Brien demands his entire July 20 speech in Rajya Sabha be put on record after parts referring to Manipur situation expunged

TMC MP Derek O’Brien has written to the Rajya Sabha Chairman demanding that his entire speech on July 20 in the House be put on record as he had “rightfully” questioned the government on the alarming situation in Manipur. Parts of the MP’s speech in the House were expunged. The situation in Manipur has been a bone of contention between the opposition and the government since Parliament’s Monsoon session began on Monday.

National Commission for Women had been apprised of Manipur video incident on June 12

Before the video of the alleged incident of women being paraded naked and brutally assaulted in Manipur went viral on July 19, the National Commission for Women had been apprised of the same through an appeal by two women activists and a civil society organisation called the North American Manipur Tribal Association (NAMTA) more than a month ago on June 12. The appeal which was emailed to NCW Chairperson listed six incidents of violence and assault against women belonging to the Kuki tribe. The second one mentioned was that of the gangrape and assault on the women in B Phainom village of Kangpokpi District on May 4 which was captured in the video.

Supreme Court seeks report from Allahabad HC on suits related to Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute

The Supreme Court on July 21 directed the Registrar General of the Allahabad High Court to furnish details of suits related to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute. A Bench of Justices S. K. Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia was hearing a plea challenging the order passed by the high court which transferred to itself all matters related to the dispute pending before a Mathura court.

Tamil Nadu Minister Senthilbalaji arrest: Supreme Court notice to ED, lists case on July 26

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate to a plea by Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji challenging the central agency’s power to take him into custody for interrogation in connection with money laundering charges related to the cash for jobs scam. A Bench of Justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh scheduled the case for hearing on July 26 ar 2 pm even as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the Minister may have been trying to “avoid the investigation”

Won’t notify Fact Check Unit under new IT Rules till September 4: Centre tells Bombay High Court

The Centre on July 21 informed the Bombay High Court that it will not notify till September 4 the Fact Check Unit (FCU) under the recently amended Information Technology (IT) Rules to declare content to be fake on social media against the government. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a division Bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Neela Gokhale to adjourn the hearing in the matter as he has to appear before the Supreme Court.

Russia aims missiles at Ukraine’s farm storage after days of hitting port facilities

Russian cruise missiles, flying low and hugging the terrain to dodge Ukrainian air defences, destroyed farm storage buildings in the Odesa region early on July 21, Ukrainian officials said, as the Kremlin’s forces expanded their targets following three days of bombardment of the region’s Black Sea port infrastructure. Hours later, seven Russian missiles also damaged what officials described as an “important infrastructure facility” southwest of the port city of Odesa, in what appeared to be part of an ongoing Kremlin effort to cripple Ukraine’s Black Sea food exports. Officials did not immediately provide details of that attack.

China agrees to reschedule $2 billion debt of Pakistan

China has agreed to reschedule more than $2 billion debt of Pakistan for a period of two years, providing a major relief to the cash-starved country, which is in the process of rebuilding foreign exchange reserves through fresh loans. The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on July 20, approved the revised terms of the agreement reached between Islamabad and Beijing, according to senior Pakistani officials, the Express Tribune reported.

DGCA approves Go First’s flight resumption plan with certain conditions

Aviation regulator DGCA on July 21 said it has approved Go First’s plan to restart operations with 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights, subject to certain conditions. Budget carrier Go First, which stopped flying on May 3, is undergoing an insolvency resolution process. In a release, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the airline’s resumption plan for operating 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights has been reviewed and accepted.

PCB unhappy with ACC president Jay Shah revealing Asia Cup schedule before official ceremony

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed its dissatisfaction over BCCI secretary and president of the Asian Cricket Council, Jay Shah announcing the schedule of the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 before its own official ceremony in Lahore earlier this week. The PCB had organised an event to announce the Asia Cup schedule along with unveiling the trophy on Wednesday, July 19 evening in Lahore, which was attended by a few former Pakistan cricketers and PCB’s Cricket Management Committee (CMC) headed by Zaka Ashraf. However, half-an-hour before the start of the event, Mr. Shah announced the schedule on social media.