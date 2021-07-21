Top news of the day: Parliamentary panel on IT to discuss Pegasus issue on July 28; Maharashtra Health Minister says no death in State due to oxygen shortage, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Officials of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITy), the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Department of Telecommunications have been summoned to depose on the subject, “citizens data security and privacy”.

West Bengal Chief Minister says only judiciary can save democracy.

Researchers at Amnesty International have developed a toolkit that can help users identify whether their phone was infected by the spyware.

Fatalities occurred due to co-morbidities or other medical ailments, says Rajesh Tope.

The countries with the highest number of children who lost primary caregivers include South Africa, Peru, United States, India, Brazil, and Mexico.

A 12-year-old boy from Haryana, who was infected with the H5N1 virus, recently died at AIIMS Delhi.

Class 12 examinations for private candidates would be held between August 16 and September 15.

The J&K administration has rolled out the process to issue domicile certificates to the spouses of erstwhile State subjects who have a domicile certificate, which will allow husbands of women married outside to acquire the documents for the first time.

“There have been organised attempts to increase the Muslim population since 1930, not in connection with terrorism and economy but for the community to become a dominant force. This happened in the Punjab, Bengal and Assam,” the RSS chief alleged.

A day after the Finance Ministry told the Rajya Sabha it needed more time to furnish data on sale of electoral bonds as asked by an MP, RTI activist Kanhaiya Kumar said on Wednesday the details had been provided to him via an RTI reply by the SBI two months ago.

News analysis | Lingayat community’s response at core of Karnataka drama

If B.S. Yediyurappa is removed as CM, it remains to be seen whether the community will desert BJP or stand by the party.

Along with the French President and 15 former members of the French government, phones of Moroccan King Mohammed VI and members of his entourage were targetted.

The massive floods, described by meteorologists as a once-in-a-lifetime event, has resulted in apocalyptic scenes in the Hennan’s Provincial capital Zhengzhou, a metropolis of 12.6 million, with its public avenues and subway tunnels getting submerged with surging waters.

UNESCO found new buildings, including a football stadium, undermined the attractiveness of the English city’s Victorian docks.

Explained | Right To Repair movement and how Big Tech is reacting to it

With products becoming difficult to repair, activists and consumer organisations are advocating the ‘Right to Repair’ movement, which aims to enable consumers to repair their electronics products by themselves or third-party technicians.

Adani group starts making changes in brandings and displays in order to bring them in accordance with the concession agreements that they had signed with the Airports Authority of India.

Tokyo Olympics | World leaders from 15 nations to attend opening ceremony

Reports in Japan have suggested that those attending the ceremony in person could be as low as 1,000 due to the pandemic.

The Games will go back to Australia 32 years after the popular 2000 Sydney Olympics. Melbourne hosted in 1956.