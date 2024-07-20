National Testing Agency announces centre and city-wise results of NEET-UG

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 20 announced the centre- and city-wise results for medical entrance exam NEET-UG, which is under the scanner over alleged irregularities. The results, which were initially announced on June 5, have been published in this format following an order of the Supreme Court, which is hearing several petitions about the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exam, including paper leak.

Bangladesh protests: A total of 978 Indian students returned

The India High Commission in Dhaka and the Assistant High Commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Khulna are taking efforts for the safer return of Indian nationals, following the recent violent protests in Bangladesh. As of now, a total of 778 Indian students have returned to India through various land ports. In addition, around 200 students have returned home by regular flight services through Dhaka and Chittagong airports.

29 workers hospitalised after gas leak in Thoothukudi fish processing plant in Tamil Nadu

A total of 29 women workers of a seafood processing unit on the town outskirts had ‘moderate breathing problems’ following gas leak in the plant in Thoothukudi around July 19 midnight. 22 of them, who are undergoing treatment in 3 private hospitals in the town, are safe and stable, and 7 were discharged after being administered first-aid. Operation of the plant has been suspended following the “minor gas leakage” of gas even as officials from various departments are inspecting the unit employing 300 workers, mostly women, at Pudur Pandiapuram on Thoothukudi – Madurai Highway, the officials here said.

Woman dead, three injured after part of building’s balcony collapses in Mumbai

A woman was killed and three others were injured after some portion of a balcony of a four-storey residential building located on Grant Road in south Mumbai came crashing down on July 20, officials said. The building, Rubinnisa Manzil, where the incident occurred is located on Sleater road near the Grant Road railway station, a fire brigade official said. The incident took place around 11 a.m., he said.

Suspected Nipah virus case spreads scare in Kerala’s Malappuram

A Nipah virus scare spread in Malappuram district of Kerala on July 20 following a suspected case reported by the health authorities. A 15-year-old boy from Chembrassery, near Pandikkad, in the district was admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode with Nipah symptoms. A private hospital at Perinthalmanna, where he was under treatment earlier, said that they suspected it to be a Nipah case. Health authorities in Kerala have swung to action by putting in place the Nipah protocol. Three persons who had close contact with the child were asked to be quarantined. A list of others who came in contact with the child was also being prepared.

Centre rejects study claiming 11.9 lakh excess deaths in India during 2020 COVID-19 pandemic

The Union Health Ministry has rubbished reports highlighting a higher number of deaths in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic in India. The Ministry claims that the study, published in the Science Advances,was based on untenable and unacceptable estimates. “It is strongly asserted that an excess mortality of about 11.9 lakh deaths reported in the Science Advances paper in 2020 over the previous year is a gross and misleading overestimate. It is noteworthy that excess mortality during the pandemic means an increase in deaths due to all causes, and cannot be equated with deaths that were directly caused by COVID-19,’‘ the Ministry said.

Kejriwal resorting to ‘willful low calorie intake’ in jail: Delhi L-G in letter

Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena has alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody, may deliberately not be taking medical diet and medicines prescribed to him, according to a Raj Niwas communication. The L-G in a letter to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar cited a report by Superintendent (Prison) regarding the health status of Mr. Kejriwal, to allege that there were several instances of “willful low calorie intake” by the CM, despite sufficient home cooked food being provided to him.

AAP launches five ‘Kejriwal’s guarantees’ for poll-bound Haryana

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal on July 20 launched five “Kejriwal’s guarantees” for poll-bound Haryana, promising free electricity, free medical treatment, free education to people, ₹1,000 per month to every woman in the State and employment for youngsters. The Haryana Assembly polls are due later this year. Besides Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and senior AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Sandeep Pathak were also present during the launch.

West Bengal rises in solidarity with student protesters of Bangladesh

Intellectuals, academics and students in West Bengal are rising in solidarity with students in Bangladesh, whose protests against their government’s reservation policy has resulted in the death of dozens of young people. Protests broke out in Bangladesh after reservation was announced in government jobs for family members of those who had fought the Liberation War in 1971. Leftist organisations and students of the Visva-Bharati University held a march in support of Bangladeshi students at Santiniketan on Saturday evening, and in Kolkata and other places in the State. Strong voices are emerging on social media against the deaths of protesters in the neighbouring country.

ED arrests Haryana Congress MLA Surender Panwar in mining case

The ED has arrested Haryana Congress MLA Surender Panwar in an “illegal” mining-linked money-laundering case, official sources said on July 20. The 55-year-old legislator was taken into custody in the early hours in Gurugram. He will be produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court in Ambala where the central agency will seek a custodial remand, the sources said. The agency raided the premises of the MLA in January on the charges of “large-scale illegal mining” in the Yamunanagar area of the State.

Plea in Supreme Court seeks direction to Centre, states for steps to eradicate superstition, sorcery

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre and States for taking appropriate steps to eradicate the menace of superstition, sorcery and other similar practices. The plea says a strict anti-superstition and sorcery law is urgently needed to do away with the unscientific acts prevalent in the society that adversely impact the community and also to prevent fake seers from exploiting innocent people.

CrowdStrike releases the details behind Microsoft Windows outage

A sensor configuration update for Microsoft Windows systems that went wrong was the cause of what is now being identified as possibly the largest IT outage in history. The IT outage on July 19 started when the CrowdStrike software update triggered a logic error. This led to a system crash and caused the ‘blue screen of death’ that many saw on their affected devices. The logic error has since been corrected and systems are returning to normal around the world, said CrowdStrike in a release covering the technical details of the outage.

Pakistan Election Commission to implement SC order on reserved seats to Imran Khan’s party

Pakistan’s election commission will implement the Supreme Court’s order on allotting reserved seats to jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s party, a media report said on July 20, a decision which will allow the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to become the largest party in Parliament. Last week, a 13-member full bench of the Supreme Court, in a key 8-5 judgment, ruled that 71-year-old Mr. Khan’s PTI party was eligible for the seats reserved for women and minorities in the National Assembly and provincial assemblies.

Ukrainian former lawmaker killed in suspected assassination as civilians die in Russian airstrikes

A Ukrainian former lawmaker best known for her crusade to promote the Ukrainian language has died after being shot in the street by an unknown assailant. Iryna Farion, 60, initially survived the assault in the western city of Lviv on July 19, but later died from her wounds in a hospital. A manhunt is currently underway for her attacker, who fled from the scene. Ukrainian officials said an investigation is being carried out and that the attack is being treated as an assassination.

China bridge collapse: Eleven dead, 20 vehicles, more than 30 people missing

“Eleven people are dead and more than 30 remain missing after a bridge in northern China collapsed amid torrential rains,” state broadcaster CCTV reported on July 20. “The bridge over a river in Shaanxi province’s Shangluo collapsed at around 8.40 p.m. on July 19 (1240 GMT) “due to a sudden downpour and flash floods”,” official news agency Xinhua said, citing the provincial public relations department.

Nirmala Sitharaman to table Economic Survey 2024-25 on July 22

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be tabling the Economic Survey 2024-25 on July 22, the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament. The Economic Survey is an official report card on the government’s financial performance and the state of the economy during the year ending March 31. It also provides an outlook on future policy changes. It is usually released by the Ministry of Finance a day before the Union Budget is tabled.

Spaniard Manolo Marquez named Indian men’s football team head coach

Spaniard Manolo Marquez, currently in charge of Indian Super League side FC Goa, was on July 20 named as the Indian men’s football team head coach in place of the sacked Igor Stimac. The All India Football Federation’s executive committee, which met in New Delhi on July 2-0, appointed Marquez for the top job. The 55-year-old Marquez is currently head coach of ISL side FC Goa.

