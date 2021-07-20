Top news of the day: Kerala’s giving in to traders shows ‘a sorry state of affairs’, says SC on relaxation of curbs during Bakrid; No caste census other than SCs and STs, Govt tells Parliament, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The government has decided as a matter of policy not to enumerate caste-wise population other than SCs and STs in census, the Lok Sabha was informed on July 20. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said that according to the provisions of the Constitution, the seats are reserved for SCs and STs in Lok Sabha and in the assemblies in proportion, as nearly as may be, to their population.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said Kerala government’s choice to buckle under pressure from traders to open up shops for Bakrid in high COVID-19 infection areas shows a “sorry state of affairs” and failure to protect the fundamental right to life and health.

The Pegasus snooping controversy led to multiple disruptions in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday before it was adjourned for the day. In what seemed to be a different strategy by the Opposition parties for the two Houses, proceedings in the Lower House got washed out while the Rajya Sabha discussed COVID-19 after a couple of hours of disruptions in the morning.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave the Manipur government two weeks to respond to a plea for compensation made by the father of activist Erendra Leichongbam, who was detained for two months under the National Security Act (NSA) for his Facebook posts questioning the efficacy of cow dung and urine as a cure for COVID-19 in the context of the death of a BJP leader due to coronavirus.

An autonomous body under the Education Ministry is planning to set up two private school Boards for Vedic studies blended with modern subjects, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told the Lok Sabha on Monday, July 19, 2021.

Over 100 historians from India and abroad recently endorsed a letter to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education expressing concern over proposed changes to National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) history textbooks and objected to the allegation that the books contained “unhistorical facts and distortions”.

To talk about the most obvious aspects of Narappa, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, it’s a faithful and nearly a frame-to-frame remake of the Tamil film Asuran (2019). With its story inspired by Poomani’s Tamil novel Vekkai (heat), Asuran was adapted to the screen by director Vetri Maaran, and influenced by the Kilvenmani massacre in Tamil Nadu in the late 1960s.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told BJP MPs on Tuesday that the COVID-19 pandemic was a humanitarian crisis and not a political one. He was addressing a meeting of the BJP’s parliamentary party on the second day of the monsoon session of Parliament. Monday was washed out due to protests by the Opposition and Mr. Modi was not able to introduce his newly sworn-in Ministers to both Houses of Parliament.

Political parties facing contempt for defying a Supreme Court judgment to declare or publicise the criminal antecedents of their candidates before elections may run the risk of derecognition or a time-bound forfeiture of their election symbols.

The Tamil Nadu government will explore possibilities of offering free vaccines to the public through private hospitals using corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds from private firms, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian said in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

The Olympic motto was amended to "faster, higher, stronger - together" during the International Olympic Committee's session in Tokyo on Tuesday as the world waited for the pandemic-hit Games to begin on July 23. The word "together" after a hyphen has been added to the earlier motto, which was made up of three Latin words -- Citius, Altius, Fortius, translating to "Faster Higher Stronger" in English.

Schools for Classes X, XI, and XII in Punjab are all set to open from July 26, with Chief Minister Captain (retd.) Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announcing further relaxations. The easing of curbs include increase in the number of people aloowed in indoor gatherings to 150 and outdoors to 300, subject to an upper limit of 50% of the capacity.