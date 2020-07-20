Top news of the day: West Bengal announces 2-day lockdown every week; SC dismisses pleas for preserving artefacts found at Ram Janmabhoomi, and more

Stating that community transmission of COVID-19 has been recorded in a few areas in West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee government on Monday announced a complete lockdown across the state for two days every week to stem the spread of the disease.

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to expand the committee probing the encounter deaths of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey and his associates to include a former judge of the court and a retired Director General of Police even as it reminded the Yogi Adityanath government about its responsibility to arrest, detain and give a fair trial to an accused in a court of law.

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed as “absolutely frivolous” a plea to protect ancient remains and artefacts recovered during excavation and levelling of land at Ramjanmabhoomi in Ayodhya for Ram temple construction.

In one of his most direct attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said Mr. Modi had come to power with the help of a ‘fabricated strongman image’ but now that image of a leader with a 56-inch chest was under attack from China.

BJP president J.P. Nadda on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his second video on India’s handling of the border situation with China, terming the video “attempts to politicise defence and foreign policy” due to “one dynasty’s desperation to wash their past sins of 1962 and weaken India.”

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel speaks exclusively to The Hindu on the latest scheme ‘Godhan Nyay Yojana’ where the State will buy cattle dung, political events in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh’s own political situation as the last of the three States (Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh were won by Congress in 2018) so far standing untouched by political upheaval.

More than 7 lakh persons have been cured of COVID-19 and discharged till now and the case fatality rate in the country continues to register a steady drop, according to a statement issued by the Health Ministry on Monday. The Ministry said India’s case fatality rate now stands at 2.46%.

Senior journalist Vinod Dua on Monday urged the Supreme Court to stay the proceedings in a sedition FIR registered against him by the Himachal Pradesh police.

BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, who burst into national fame after his spirited defence in Parliament of the Modi government’s move to abrogate Article 370 that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was on Monday appointed president of the Ladakh unit of the party.

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday questioned the authenticity of the audio clips, cited by the Congress to allege his involvement in a purported bid to topple the Rajasthan government, after the state police served him a notice to give his voice sample and record his statement.

A Delhi court Monday allowed 121 people from Kyrgyzstan and Bangladesh to walk free on payment of ₹5,000 each, after they accepted mild charges under the plea bargain process, related to various violations including visa norms while attending Tablighi Jamaat event here during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Australia’s “bio-secure” tour of England comprising three T20s and as many ODIs will begin on September 4, according to a report.