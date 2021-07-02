Top news of the day: Government says second COVID-19 wave not over yet; BJP MLAs disrupt Governor’s speech in Bengal Assembly, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Seventy-one districts reported COVID case positivity rate of more than 10% in the week from June 23 to 29, the government said, adding that the second wave of COVID-19 is not over.

The teams are sent to Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Manipur will support them in their efforts in tacking the pandemic.

BJP MLAs led by Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, stood up on their seats and held up photos of party workers allegedly killed during post poll violence as Governor Dhankhar read his speech. During the entire speech, the BJP MLAs held up placards and shouted Bharat Maata ki Jai.

Released from Tihar Central Jail on completion of 10-year jail term in a teachers’ recruitment scam, the former Haryana Chief Minister and Indian National Lok Dal leader said he planned to visit farmers at protest sites.

A day after the Supreme Court refused to re-examine its May 5 verdict holding the reservation for the Maratha community unconstitutional, influential community leader and BJP MP Sambhaji Chhatarapati — a direct descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji — said the Centre must clarify where it stood on the issue and urged it to issue an ordinance to resolve the imbroglio.

A judgment becomes the law of the land, Justice N.V. Ramana notes

The Chief of Air Staff said the IAF has carried out a detailed analysis in terms of implications of drones and other similar capabilities falling into the hands of non-state actors, and taking a series of measures to counter them.

India has been insisting on returning to the status quo of April 2020 in the region.

A U.S. defence official confirmed their departure, while the Taliban said it welcomed and supported the latest phase of the troop pullout.

Origin of COVID-19 | Experts question if WHO should lead probe

Numerous experts, some with strong ties to WHO, say that political tensions between the U.S. and China make it impossible for an investigation by the agency to find credible answers.

The public sector mining major NMDC has reported an 18% year-on-year increase in iron ore production to 2.98 million tonne for June, while the sale at 3.18 MT was 28% higher.

Announcing this, the company said it has already applied for emergency use authorisation for the product with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had on May 1 accorded emergency approval for use of 2DG on COVID-19 patients.

The experienced pair defeated the brand new combination of Ramkaumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina 6-2 7-6 (5) in the historic all-Indian mixed doubles first round match at the Wimbledon. It was the first time in open era that two Indian teams competed against each other at a Grand Slam tournament.

Wimbledon | Federer becomes oldest player to reach third round in 46 years

He turns 40 next month. Ken Rosewall was 40 when he made a run to the fourth round in 1975.