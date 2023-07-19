July 19, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST

Supreme Court grants bail to Teesta Setalvad in post-Godhra riots case

The Supreme Court on July 19 quashed and sets aside a Gujarat High Court order, which had directed activist Teesta Setalvad to immediately surrender in a forgery/fabrication case linked to the 2002 Gujarat riots. A Bench led by Justice B.R. Gavai said the Ms. Setalvad would continue to enjoy bail in accordance with a September 2, 2022 decision of the Supreme Court. The three-judge Bench found that Ms. Setalvad had not been questioned even once by the police in the case after the Supreme Court granted her interim bail in September last year.

Power transformer explodes in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli, at least 15 killed

At least 15 people were electrocuted and several injured in an accident at a power transformer at a Namami Gange project site on the banks of the Alaknanda river in Chamoli district, an official said on July 19. The dead included three home guards and one policeman, the official said. Chamoli District Disaster Management Officer NK Joshi said the police had gone to the spot to prepare a report on the electrocution of a person working on the project site late on July 18.

Monsoon in India | NDRF teams deployed across Maharashtra; five killed in J&K’s Kathua

Rains lashed various parts of the country on July 19, killing at least five people in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district. Heavy rains lashed parts of Maharashtra, affecting train services. Authorities evacuated people from low-lying areas of Thane and Palghar districts as incessant rain led to a number of rivers including the Ulhas (Thane), Amba, Savitri and Patalganga (in neighbouring Raigad) being in spate. The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi breached the danger mark again on Wednesday, less than 12 hours after it dropped below the threshold, amid rains in the national capital and the upper reaches of the river. The IMD predicted intermittent rain in the city over the next four to five days.

‘Jeetega Bharat’ tagline for Opposition alliance INDIA

A day after the Opposition parties announced the name for their alliance ‘INDIA’, they finalised Jeetega Bharat as the combine’s tagline, setting the tone for their 2024 Lok Sabha campaign. The Hindi tagline means “India will win” and is likely to be replicated in several regional languages, sources said. According to them, during the meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday, several leaders felt that the word “Bharat” should feature in the name of the alliance. “It was decided that it would feature in the tagline,” a senior leader said.

11 political parties with 91 MPs remain on fence as BJP, Congress sew up alliances

While 65 parties have joined either the BJP or the Congress-led coalition, there are at least 11 more with a total 91 MPs who have chosen to stay neutral for now in the high-stakes general elections next year. Three of the fence-sitters rule fairly large States — Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha that together send 63 members to Lok Sabha — where the Congress or other Opposition parties have been pushed to the margins. The Congress and 25 other Opposition parties unveiled the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP-led NDA, which now has 39 parties.

Curfew relaxation removed in all valley districts ahead of rally in Manipur

The Manipur government has removed the daily curfew relaxation in the five valley districts from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. and clamped full curfew in view of a rally, on July 19. The government’s decision comes after Kwairamband Ima Keithel Joint Coordinating Committee for Peace, which represents the womenfolk of the main market in Imphal town, appealed to all to make the “Mothers’ Protest” rally a roaring success.

In election-bound Rajasthan, Congress brings in Bill promising minimum guaranteed income

Congress-led Ashok Gehlot government on Tuesday introduced ‘The Rajasthan Minimum Guaranteed Income Bill, 2023’ in the State Assembly, what is widely expected to be the last Assembly session before the State goes for polls in less than four months. The legislation, for the first time in the country, provides legislative backing for urban employment guarantee schemes and also makes pension a legal right with the provision of 15% annual increment.

Russia launches intense night attacks across Ukraine and targets the southern port city of Odesa

Russia launched an intense series of night-time air attacks sending drones and missiles toward places across Ukraine, targeting the southern port city of Odesa for a second night in a row, Ukrainian officials said July 19. Meanwhile, Russian emergency officials in Crimea said that over 2,200 people were evacuated from four villages because of a fire at a military facility. The fire also caused the closure of an important highway, according to Sergey Aksyonov, the Russia-appointed head of the region, which was annexed in 2014.

Beijing’s top diplomat Wang Yi tells Kissinger ‘impossible to contain’ China

Beijing’s top diplomat Wang Yi told Henry Kissinger on July 19 that it is “impossible to contain or encircle” China, hailing the former U.S. Secretary of State’s role in opening up relations between Washington and Beijing. “China’s development has a strong endogenous momentum and inevitable historical logic, and it is impossible to try to transform China, and it is even more impossible to encircle and contain China,” Mr. Wang told the 100-year-old Mr. Kissinger in a meeting in Beijing, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Israel strikes wound two Syrian soldiers: state media

Israel carried out air strikes near Syria’s capital of Damascus, wounding two Syrian soldiers, Syrian state news agency SANA said early July 19. “At around 00:25 at dawn, the Israeli enemy carried out an air assault with missile bursts from the north of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting certain positions in the vicinity of Damascus,” SANA said, citing a military source. “The aggression wounded two soldiers and caused material damage,” the agency said, adding that most of the missiles had been intercepted by Syrian air defence systems.

Bangladesh women vs India women, 2nd ODI | India wins by 108 runs, levels series 1-1

India defeated Bangladesh by 108 runs in the second women’s ODI to level the three-match series 1-1 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on July 19. India scored 228/8, riding on fifties from Jemimah Rodrigues (86 off 78 balls) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (52 off 88 balls) and then returned to bowl out the hosts for 120 in 35.1 overs. Jemimah, who struck her highest ODI score, also forged a 55-run stand with Harleen Deol (25) after Harmanpreet had retired hurt in the 37th over after feeling pain in her left hand.

Korea Open 2023 | Sindhu sinks, Rajawat enters second round; Sikki-Rohan too win

Double Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu’s inconsistent run continued as she made an opening round exit in the Korea Open Super 500 tournament with a narrow three-game loss to Chinese Taipei’s Pai Yu-Po, on July 18. Sindhu, who slipped to world number 17 this week, lost to the 32-year-old world no. 22 Pai Yu-Po 18-21 21-10 13-21 in the women’s singles opening round. The contest lasted 58 minutes. India’s Priyanshu Rajawat, however, progressed to the second round with a straight-game win over local player Choi Ji Hoon in men’s singles competition. World number 32 Rajawat, the Orleans Masters winner, saw off Choi 21-15 21-19 in 42 minutes to set up a clash with top seed Kodai Naraoka of Japan.