Top news of the day: SC protects Nupur Sharma from coercive action in Prophet remarks row; SC transfers Agnipath scheme petitions before it to Delhi HC, and more

Members in the Lok Sabha during Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Prophet remarks row: Supreme Court protects Nupur Sharma from coercive action

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma protection from coercive action in connection with FIRs/complaints filed against her in several States over her remarks on the Prophet made during a television debate show.

Agnipath scheme: Supreme Court transfers petitions before it to Delhi High Court

Noting that multiple litigation on the Agnipath scheme is “neither desirable nor proper”, the Supreme Court on Tuesday made the Delhi High Court the core forum to examine the question of legality of the recruitment scheme to the Armed Forces.

Tamil Nadu Governor sends anti-NEET Bill to Centre

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that clarification has been sought from the Tamil Nadu Government on a Bill that seeks to dispense with National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for admissions in medical colleges in the State.

GST compensation sunset: Punjab, Goa, Chhattisgarh may face most revenue stress

With the sunset of the five-year assured compensation for States under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime from this month, Punjab, Goa and Chhattisgarh are likely to face the most revenue stress, as per a new working paper by the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP).

Parliament’s Monsoon Session, Day 2 updates | Second day washed out over GST hike, price rise

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 p.m. and later for the day on the second day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament amidst protests by Opposition members over imposition of GST on some new items and on price rise issue.

SIT formed to probe Kallakurichi riots

The Tamil Nadu police have formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the Kallakurichi riots on Sunday following the death of a Class XII girl student on the hostel premises of a private school on July 13, 2022. Acting on the directions of the Madras High Court, State Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu formed the SIT to be headed by Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Salem Range, Praveen Kumar Abhinapu.

Haryana Police DSP run over by dumper truck at illegal mining site

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Tauru, Surender Singh Bishnoi was allegedly run over by a dumper truck carrying stones at an illegal mining site in Haryana’s Nuh on Tuesday. The police have launched a massive search operation for the culprits.

Army recruitment form same as before, Opposition indulging in rumour-mongering: BJP

The BJP on Tuesday accused the Opposition of spreading misinformation especially with regard to the new armed forces recruitment scheme Agnipath and reports that caste and religion were being made the basis of recruitment, terming all such talk as ‘rumor-mongering’.

Rebel Shiv Sena MPs meet Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, demand change of floor leader

Twelve Lok Sabha members of the Shiv Sena, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant Shinde, met Speaker Om Birla on July 19 and requested him to change the party’s floor leader in the Lower House of Parliament.

COVID-19 triples across Europe on past six weeks; hospitalisations double: World Health Organisation

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on July 19 that coronavirus cases have tripled across Europe in the past six weeks, accounting for nearly half of all infections globally. Hospitalisation rates have also doubled, although intensive care admissions have remained low.

Highways within 100 km of LoC, borders will not need environmental clearance: Centre

The Centre has notified amendments to environmental impact assessment rules, exempting highway projects related to defence and strategic importance within 100 km of the Line of Control or the border from the requirement of environmental clearance.

Rupee rises 6 paise to close at ₹79.92 against U.S. dollar

The rupee recovered from its all-time low of ₹80.05 to close 6 paise higher at ₹79.92 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking its regional peers and a positive trend in domestic equities. At the interbank forex market, rupee opened lower at ₹80.00 against the greenback and fell further to an intra-day low of ₹80.05.

Supreme Court permits advocate Harish Salve to appear virtually in BCCI matter

The Supreme Court permitted senior advocate Harish Salve to appear virtually on Wednesday when the plea of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seeking to amend its constitution with regard to the tenure of its office bearers, including president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah would be taken up.

Harshada clinches gold at Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship

Fast-rising Indian lifter Harshada Garud won the women’s 45 kg gold at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship in Tashkent. The 18-year-old claimed the yellow metal with an aggregate of 157 kg (69 kg+88 kg) on Monday. The total effort was four kgs better than her junior world championship title-winning lift of 153 kg (70 kg+83 kg), which she had recorded in May.

Elections don’t frighten me, MPs’ trust will help build united India: V-P nominee Margaret Alva

The Opposition’s vice president candidate Margaret Alva on Tuesday said elections do not frighten her as winning and losing is a part of life but the trust of Parliamentarians across parties will help her bring people together and build a strong and united India.