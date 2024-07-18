Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derails in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda

At least four coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh on July 18, officials said. According to police, some coaches of the passenger train headed to Dibrugarh derailed between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations. Senior railway and local administration officials are at the spot to oversee rescue operations. The accident occurred at around 2:35 p.m., railway officials said, adding that no casualties have been reported so far.

NEET-UG 2024 case: Supreme Court orders NTA to upload centre-wise results by 12 p.m. on July 20

The Supreme Court has ordered the National Testing Agency (NTA) to upload NEET-UG 2024 results centre-wise on its website by 12 p.m. on July 20 in order to bring about transparency. The order also asked NTA to mask the identity of the students. With the counselling for undergraduate medical courses scheduled to begin from July 24, the top court refrained from committing to an oral plea by some petitioners to stay the process.

Two soldiers injured in gunfight with hiding militants in J&K’s Doda

Two soldiers were injured in an encounter with terrorists in a forest village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district early July 18. However, the information is yet to be confirmed by Army sources. The encounter took place at Jaddan Bata village in Kastigarh area around 2:00 am when terrorists opened fire on a temporary security camp established in a government school for the ongoing search operations, the officials said.

Puja Khedkar’s mother remanded in police custody till July 20 in land dispute case

A court in Maharashtra’s Pune district on July 18 remanded Manorama Khedkar, mother of IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, in police custody till July 20 after she was arrested for allegedly threatening some persons with a gun over a land dispute. Ms. Manorama was apprehended from a lodge in Mahad in Raigad district in the morning. She was hiding there, police said. Ms. Manorama was then brought to the Paud police station in Pune district and placed under arrest.

ED coercing those questioned in Valmiki Corporation scam to name CM and DCM, allege Karnataka Ministers

The ED is coercing those arrested and questioned in connection with the alleged Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation scam to name senior functionaries of the government of Karnataka, including the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, in a bid to destabilise the Congress government in the State, alleged Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda. He made this allegation at a media conference hosted jointly by five senior Ministers of the government of Karnataka on July 18 before the legislature convened for the ongoing session. Other ministers at the media conference were K.J. George, Priyank Kharge, Dinesh Gundu Rao and Santosh Lad.

Kotiswar Singh, Mahadevan take oath as Supreme Court judges; top court attains full strength

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud administered the oath of office to two new Supreme Court judges, Justices N. Kotiswar Singh and R. Mahadevan, on July 18, 2024. The new entrants returned the court to its full sanctioned strength of 34 judges after a gap of nearly three months. The two new judges fill the vacancies left in the court with the retirement of Justices Aniruddha Bose, who retired in April l, and Justice A.S. Bopanna in May, just before the commencement of the summer holidays.

AAP to contest all 90 seats in 2024 Haryana Assembly elections

The Aam Aadmi Party will contest all 90 seats in the Haryana Assembly elections, senior party leader Sanjay Singh said on July 18. The Haryana Assembly elections are due later this year. Addressing the media, Mr. Singh said the AAP will fight the Haryana Assembly polls strongly. “The AAP will contest all 90 seats,” said the Rajya Sabha MP, who was flanked by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and senior party leader Sandeep Pathak.

Indian Medical Association demands Central law on violence against doctors, hospitals

Demanding a Central law on violence against doctors and hospitals, the Indian Medical Association is all set to launch a nationwide ‘Justice for doctors’ campaign from the last week of July to the first week of August. In an emergency meeting on July 16, national IMA president R.V. Asokan asked all State branches of IMA to gear up for active participation in the campaign. Expressing concern over the increasing instances of violence against doctors, he said, “The ambience in our hospitals is one of fear and mistrust. The violence against doctors and hospitals has reached epidemic proportions.”

19 bodies recovered after landslide swept two buses into river in Nepal

Rescuers in Nepal have so far recovered 19 bodies, including that of four Indians, after two buses were swept into a swollen river following a landslide in the Chitwan district last week, sources here said on July 18. The landslide happened in the Simaltal area along the Narayanghat-Mugling road in Chitwan district on Friday. Out of 54 people, three people swam to safety soon after the incident. Twenty-four people, including seven Indian nationals, were travelling on the first bus heading towards Kathmandu from Birgunj. Another bus heading to Gaur from Kathmandu was carrying 30 people. The two buses plunged into the Trishuli River when heavy mudslides hit them.

Israeli settlement threatens Palestinian UNESCO village

On a hillside near Palestinian landowner Olayan Olayan’s olive groves, young Israeli settlers are hammering out a new, illegal outpost in a UNESCO-protected zone. Olayan and his neighbours have long battled attempts to settle the land in Battir, a heritage site in the Israeli-occupied West Bank famed for its ancient stone terraces. Israeli construction in the West Bank has boomed since the war began in the Gaza Strip, even though all settlements in the territory are considered illegal under international law. The new outpost on a Battir hilltop, also not approved by Israel, was served an eviction notice that Olayan’s cousin Ghassan Olayan said has not been enforced because of the Gaza war.

Ukraine rushes to create AI-enabled war drones

In Ukraine, a handful of startups are developing Artificial Intelligence systems to help fly a vast fleet of drones, taking warfare into uncharted territory as combatants race to gain a technological edge in battle. Ukraine hopes a rollout of AI-enabled drones across the front line will help it overcome increasing signal jamming by the Russians as well as enable unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to work in larger groups.

Bangladesh students reject PM Sheikh Hasina’s olive branch after deadly protests

Bangladesh students vowed on July 18 to continue nationwide protests against civil service hiring rules, rebuffing an olive branch from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who pledged justice for seven killed in the demonstrations. Ms. Hasina’s government has ordered schools and universities to close indefinitely and stepped up efforts to contain weeks of rallies demanding equal access to public sector jobs. Riot police have fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds while protesters and students allied to the premier’s ruling Awami League have battled on the streets with bricks and bamboo rods.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen faces vote on her bid for second 5-year term

Ursula von der Leyen pledged to be a strong leader for Europe in a time of crisis and polarization as she made her final leadership pitch on July 18 in a speech to lawmakers at the European Parliament ahead of a vote on whether to grant her a second five-year term as president of the European Union’s executive commission. The secret ballot at the 720-seat parliament comes hot on the heels of strong gains by the far right in last month’s election for the European Parliament. “I will never let the extreme polarization of our societies become accepted. I will never accept that demagogues and extremists destroy our European way of life. And I stand here today ready to lead the fight with all the Democratic forces in this house,” Ms. von der Leyen said.

Infosys Q1 net profit rises 7.1% to ₹6,368 crore; hikes FY25 growth outlook

IT major Infosys Ltd on July 18 reported a 7% rise in first quarter net profit and raised its growth outlook for the current financial year. The consolidated net profit of Infosys increased to ₹6,368 crore in the April-June quarter, compared to ₹5,945 crore in the same period a year back, according to a stock exchange filing by the company. Quarter-on-quarter the company’s net profit fell 20% from ₹7,969 crore in the January-March quarter. For the current fiscal year, it raised revenue growth guidance to 3% to 4% in constant currency terms.

