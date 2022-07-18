Top news of the day: MPs and MLAs vote in presidential election; Court upholds conviction of Ansal brothers for evidence tampering in 1997 Uphaar cinema fire case, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

BJP MLAs stand in a queue to cast their vote for the election of the President, at West Bengal Legislative Assembly in Kolkata on July 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Presidential election live updates | MPs and MLAs vote for 15th President

Voting for the presidential election in which NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu is pitted against joint Opposition pick Yashwant Sinha began on July 18. Polling began at 10 a.m. and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to cast his vote. Nearly 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs are entitled to vote in the election, but nominated MPs and MLAs, and members of Legislative Councils are not. Besides Room number 63 on the first floor of Parliament House, which has been converted into a polling station, voting is simultaneously taking place at various State Assemblies.

Ben Stokes announces retirement from ODI cricket

Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Monday made a surprise announcement to retire from ODI cricket. The 31-year-old will play his last ODI against South Africa at his home ground in Durham on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka crisis live updates | July 18, 2022

Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday urged the political parties to put aside their differences and form an all-party government which would allow the country to recover from the economic crisis as he assured the public that talks with the IMF were nearing conclusion.

Supreme Court stays orders by Karnataka HC against ACB in bail plea hearing, calls them ‘unconnected’, ‘irrelevant’

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed orders passed by Karnataka High Court judge Justice H.P. Sandesh against the State Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and its chief, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Seemant Kumar Singh, unconnected to a bail plea he was hearing in a corruption case.

1997 Uphaar cinema fire: Court upholds conviction of Ansal brothers for evidence tampering

A Delhi court on July 17 upheld the conviction of real estate tycoons Sushil and Gopal Ansal for tampering with evidence in a case related to the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire, which had claimed 59 lives. District Judge Dharmesh Sharma dismissed the appeal filed by real estate barons and two others challenging their conviction by a magisterial court.

Alt News co-founder Zubair seeks urgent hearing of plea, SC says it will be listed

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Monday informed the lawyers of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair that his plea seeking to quash six First Information Reports (FIRs) registered against him in Uttar Pradesh for insulting religious feelings on Twitter will be listed before a Bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud.

Madras HC comes down heavily on instigators of Kallakurichi violence, orders re-postmortem

The Madras High Court on Monday came down heavily on those who indulged and also provoked Sunday’s violence, following the death of a Class XII girl in a private school hostel at Chinnasalem in Kallakurichi district on Wednesday, and ordered stringent criminal action against all of them.

Chennai police summon EPS and OPS supporters for violence at AIADMK headquarters

The Royapettah police have issued summons to supporters of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) interim general secretary Edappadi K.Palaniswami and expelled leader O. Panneerselvam in connection with the enquiry into the clash near AIADMK headquarters last Monday.

Rupee settles at 79.98 against U.S. dollar; briefly touches 80/USD mark

The rupee slid to the psychologically low level of 80 in intraday trade before settling down by 15 paise at 79.97 (provisional) against the U.S. currency on Monday due to a surge in crude oil prices and unrelenting foreign fund outflows.

Sensex, Nifty climb over 1% amid firm global market trends

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty spurted over 1% at close on Monday following buying in IT, oil and gas and banking shares bolstered by firm global trends. Rising for a second straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 760.37 points or 1.41% to settle at 54,521.15. During the day, it jumped 795.88 points or 1.48% to 53,760.78.

Nothing Phone 1 camera review: A balancing act without gimmicks

We tested Nothing Phone 1’s camera, even in the rain, and found it to be very much balanced. The colour reproduction, sharpness, and vibrancy of the photos are good. The phone comes with dual rear lenses; a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide camera.

Supreme Court Collegium reiterates recommendation to elevate five advocates as judges in Allahabad HC

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana has reiterated its earlier recommendation for elevation of five advocates as judges in the Allahabad High Court. The Collegium, which also comprises Justices U.U. Lalit and A.M. Khanwilkar, has also proposed fresh names of two advocates — Saurabh Srivastava, and Om Prakash Shukla — as judges in the Allahabad High Court.

Vice-presidential poll: NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankar files nomination

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Vice Presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he would “always strive to enhance democratic values of the country”, as he filed nomination papers on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of various parties supporting his bid.

SC agrees to list plea seeking darshan, pooja of shivling reportedly found on Gyanvapi mosque premises

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Monday agreed to list on July 21 a petition seeking darshan and pooja of the shivling reportedly found on the Gyanvapi mosque premises during a survey. In an oral mentioning, advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain urged the CJI to list the plea along with another petition filed by the caretakers of the Gyanvapi mosque, Anjuman Intejamia Masjid, which has challenged a lower court order to conduct a survey of the premises.

SC directs States to pay compensation to family members of COVID-19 victims without wasting time

The Supreme Court on Monday directed all states and Union Territories to ensure payment of compensation to family members of COVID-19 victims without wasting any time. A bench of Justices M.R. Shah and B.V. Nagarathna said that if any claimant has grievance with respect to the non-payment of compensation and/or rejection of their claim then they may approach the grievance redressal committee concerned.

Opposition MLAs allege discrimination in allotment of govt. schemes in Assam

Opposition MLAs, comprising the Congress, CPI(M), and an independent legislator, on Monday alleged discrimination in allotment of schemes by the Assam government in their constituencies.