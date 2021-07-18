Top news of the day: Supreme Court mulls role as policy watchdog amid pandemic; top oil producers agree on modest output boost from August, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The recent Division Bench ruling to examine judiciary’s reach runs counter to earlier Bench judgment that courts cannot be silent spectators.

An OPEC+ meeting agreed to raise output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) each month from August to help fuel a global economic recovery as the pandemic eases, the Vienna-based group said in a press statement.

The monsoon session will start from July 19 and is scheduled to conclude on August 13.

Opposition parties held a meeting after an all-party meet convened by the government on July 18, a day ahead of the monsoon session.

At least 25 people died in rain-related incidents as incessant heavy downpour overnight during a major thunderstorm pummelled Mumbai, causing severe water logging and traffic disruptions in the financial capital on July 18, officials said. The Western Railway and Central Railway briefly suspended suburban train services in Mumbai after the heavy rains, and many long distance trains were terminated or regulated at various stations, officials said. The India Meteorological Department said Mumbai was placed under a red alert, “indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations” for the rest of the day.

It is expediting work on 6,000 transit accommodations in the Valley and registering Kashmiri Pandits in a bid to spur the migrant community’s return.

“Jamia Millia Islamia [JMI] Vice-Chancellor accepted the request of the family of late photojournalist Danish Siddiqui to bury his body at the JMI graveyard meant exclusively for university employees, their spouses and minor children,” the university said in the statement.

Dr. Samiran Panda, Head, Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and Director, National AIDS Research Institute (NARI), speaks exclusively to The Hindu and explains about the possibility of a third COVID-19 wave and how future waves can be prevented.

As the floodwaters subsided, attention turned to the gargantuan task of repairing the damage wrought by the storm-induced deluges — and to the immense losses faced by those in affected areas.

Britain is experiencing rising coronavirus cases.

A failure to win the vote of confidence will lead to the dissolution of the House, and elections will be held within six months.

As per the latest data, total vehicle exports during the April-June quarter this fiscal stood at 14,19,430 units as compared with 4,36,500 units in the same period of 2020-21 which saw massive disruptions due to the COVID-19 lockdowns across the country, hampering sales as well overseas shipments.

It is the first instance of athletes staying at the village catching the infection. Their identities have not been revealed by the organisers. The third infected athlete is staying at a designated Games hotel.

For India, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav will make their ODI debuts, while Bhanuka Rajapaksa will play his maiden 50-over match for Sri Lanka.