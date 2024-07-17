Karnataka jobs-for-locals bill rattles industry heads, Minister M.B. Patil promises greater consultation

A tweet by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah about his Cabinet clearing a Bill mandating reservation for locals garnered adverse reactions from some industry heads in the State, forcing Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil on his back foot. Mr. Patil promised that a team comprising the Law Minister, IT-BT Minister, Labour Minister, and himself will discuss the issue with the Chief Minister before passing the bill. Meanwhile, the tech industry’s apex lobby group, the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), said it was “disappointed” and “deeply concerned” about the possible passage of the bill.

Haryana announces 10% reservation for Agniveers in constable, forest guard jobs

Months ahead of the Assembly polls, Haryana’s BJP government announced on July 17 a 10% reservation for Agniveers in the recruitment of constables, forest guards and jail wardens, along with quotas in other posts. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also said that the government will provide interest-free loans of up to ₹5 lakh if any Agniveer wishes to set up their own business.

Fresh firefight reported with Village Defence Group members and militants in Jammu’s Doda

A fresh exchange of fire was reported between hiding militants and members of Village Defence Group in Doda district of the Jammu province on July 17. The brief exchange of fire was reported from Malan village in Dessa area of Doda district on Wednesday morning, officials said. No casualties were reported in the incident. The fresh contact with the hiding militants was established after four soldiers, including a Captain rank officer, were killed in a firefight with militants in Urranbaggi area of Dessa.

High Court reserves order on Kejriwal’s pleas seeking interim bail, challenging arrest by CBI

The Delhi High Court reserved on July 17 its order on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s pleas challenging his arrest by the CBI in the excise policy case and seeking interim bail. Mr. Kejriwal’s senior counsel not only assailed his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) but also sought his release on bail in the case. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, who conducted the proceedings on a holiday on account of Muharram, heard the arguments advanced by the lawyers of Mr. Kejriwal and the CBI and reserved its order on the petitions.

Sharad Pawar gives jolt to nephew Ajit as several NCP leaders switch sides to NCP(SP) ahead of Maharashtra Assembly poll

In a jolt to the ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election, more than 20 leaders and office bearers of the NCP from Pimpri-Chinchwad joined the NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar on July 17. Chief among those switching sides was NCP leader Ajit Gavhane, the party’s Pimpri-Chinchwad president who was being touted as a dynamic face of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in the cash-rich township ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election.

States cannot tinker with Scheduled Castes List, Supreme Court holds

The Supreme Court has held that States cannot tinker with the Scheduled Castes List notified under Article 341 of the Constitution. “Any inclusion or exclusion of any caste, race or tribe or part of or group within the castes, races or tribes has to be, by law made by the Parliament, and not by any other mode or manner,” a Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and P.K. Mishra clarified the law.

Poll victory, good public image do not absolve people from criminal prosecution: Supreme Court judgment

The Supreme Court has held in a judgment that electoral wins and good public image do not absolve people from criminal prosecution, while belling the cat on the “alarming trend” of influential figures creating significant delays and even obstructing the administration of justice. A Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Satish Chandra Charma was dealing with a case involving the withdrawal of prosecution against a former Uttar Pradesh MLA in a double murder case pending trial for over three decades.

No need for ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari after party’s poor performance in polls

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari attributed the party’s poor performance in Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal to lack of support from the minority community, asserting that ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ was unnecessary and proposing instead ‘Hum unke saath jo humare saath’ (we are with those who are with us). Addressing the extended session of the BJP’s State executive committee, Mr. Adhikari also dismissed the need for a Minority Morcha of the party.

Stampede scare near Mumbai Airport as thousands gather for limited job vacancies

A stampede-like situation occurred near the Mumbai airport where thousands of job aspirants gathered to apply for a limited number of vacancies for the post of loader at the facility, police said on July 17. The incident took place on Tuesday morning and the situation was later brought under control, an official from Sahar police station said.

Naval ship, P-8I patrol aircraft join rescue efforts for capsized tanker with 13 Indians off Oman coast

An Indian naval frigate was diverted and a P-8I maritime patrol aircraft pressed in for search and rescue (SAR) efforts after Comoros-flagged Oil Tanker MV Prestige Falcon, capsized about 25 NM South East of Ras Madrakah. Oman on the evening of July 15. The tanker has a 16-member crew, which includes 13 Indians and three Sri Lankans, according to the Maritime Security Centre (MSC) of Oman. “Stealth frigate INS Teg deployed in the region and undergoing Operational Turnround (OTR), was sailed at short notice to render SAR assistance. SAR efforts are progressing in coordination with Omani authorities and assets, in rough seas and strong winds,” a Defence source said on July 17. “Indian Navy’s P8I is also assisting in search for survivors.”

Days after Trump assassination bid, police shoot dead knife-wielding man near the Republican National Convention

Ohio police officers in Wisconsin for the Republican National Convention shot and killed a man who was wielding two knives near the convention, Milwaukee’s police chief said on July 16. Five members of the Columbus, Ohio, police department fired on the man, who had a knife in each hand, refused police commands and charged at an unarmed man before police fired, Milwaukee Chief Jeffrey Norman said at a news conference. Two knives were recovered from the scene, the chief said.

Iran rejects ‘malicious’ accusations implicating it in Trump assassination bid

Iran on July 17 rejected what it called “malicious” accusations by U.S. media implicating it in an attempt to kill former U.S. President Donald Trump. Iran “strongly rejects any involvement in the recent armed attack against Trump,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said, while Iran’s mission to the United Nations called accusations of a previous plot to kill the former president as “unsubstantiated and malicious”.

Elon Musk says he’s moving SpaceX and X headquarters from California to Texas

Billionaire Elon Musk says he’s moving the headquarters of SpaceX and social media company X to Texas from California. Musk posted on X Tuesday that he plans on moving SpaceX from Hawthorne, California to the company’s rocket launch site dubbed Starbase in Texas. X will move to Austin from San Francisco. He called a new law signed Monday by California Gov. Gavin Newsom that bars school districts from requiring staff to notify parents of their child’s gender identification change the “final straw.”

What is breaking, the newest Olympic sport?

Breaking is set to makes its Olympic debut at the 2024 Paris Games. To attract new and younger audiences, Olympic chiefs have been emphasising the inclusion of urban sports. As part of this effort to stay relevant, breaking will join skateboarding, sport climbing on the Olympic schedule. Breaking, more popularly known as breakdancing, is a dynamic style of street dance that originated in the South Bronx of New York City during the late 1970s. It is one of the four foundational elements of hip-hop culture, alongside DJing, MCing (rapping), and graffiti art.