July 17, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST

Opposition meet in Bengaluru will be a game-changer in Indian politics: Congress

Leaders of 26 parties from across India will take part in the second conclave of the opposition, in Bengaluru on July 18, to forge an electoral alliance for a battle against the NDA, led by the ruling BJP, in the 18th Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024. Leaders of 15 opposition parties attended the last meeting held in Patna, in Bihar, on June 23. The main opposition Congress believes that the meeting would be a ‘game-changer’ in Indian politics, and it would discuss a common agenda to defeat the BJP in the next general elections.

Supreme Court fixes Bilkis Bano’s case against remission to convicts on August 7

The Supreme Court on Monday (July 17) fixed petitions filed by Bilkis Bano and others against the premature release of 11 men sentenced to life imprisonment for gangraping Bilkis Bano and murdering her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots for hearing on July 7. A Bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan recorded that service of notice of the case to the various released convicts and other parties have been completed.

Russia halts wartime deal that allows Ukraine to ship grain in a hit to global food security

Russia said on July 17 it has halted an unprecedented wartime deal that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia where hunger is a growing threat and high food prices have pushed more people into poverty. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced halting the deal in a conference call with reporters, adding that Russia will return to the deal after its demands are met.

38 parties have confirmed participation in NDA meeting on Tuesday: J.P. Nadda

Leaders of 38 parties have confirmed their participation in a meeting of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to be held in the national capital on Tuesday, BJP president J.P. Nadda said. Addressing a press conference on Monday (July 17), Mr. Nadda said NDA’s reach and scope have increased over the years. He said the NDA constituents are upbeat due to the positive impact of the Narendra Modi government’s schemes and policies.

Yamuna River water level rises slightly to 205.58 metres, still above danger mark

Amid a receding trend, the water level of the Yamuna in Delhi rose slightly to 205.58 metres on July 17 morning from 205.52 metres the night before. The water level of Yamuna, which breached the previous record of 207.49 metres last week and crossed 208 metres on July 12, was still flowing above the danger mark of 205.33 metres. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the water has started receding and people will soon be able to go back to their homes from relief camps. “We have to help them get their life back to normal. I appeal to all people to help them. This is a work of virtue,” he tweeted.

SC to consider plea seeking cross verification of EVM vote count with VVPAT

The Supreme Court on Monday asked petitioner NGO, Association for Democratic Reforms, to serve the Election Commission of India with a copy of their petition seeking a direction to cross-verify the vote count in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with votes separately “recorded as cast” in the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT). A Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna however made a preliminary oral remark that the petitioner, represented by advocate Prashant Bhushan, may be over-suspicious”. The court agreed to list the case after three weeks.

On Rahul Gandhi’s conviction

The Gujarat High Court verdict on Rahul Gandhi’s criminal revision petition raises pertinent questions on defamation, disqualification and electoral representation law. The High Court was deciding on an application challenging the refusal of the Sessions Court to suspend the order of conviction against Mr. Gandhi under Section 389 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). The Court ultimately denied relief to the petitioner relying on the principle that a stay of conviction is not a rule but an exception to be resorted to in rare cases. The verdict that this case does not fall in the category of such rare cases is central to the animated debate on this issue.

Lionel Messi introduced by Inter Miami and Major League Soccer

Lionel Messi walked out from behind a curtain, took a few steps along a rain-slicked runaway set up over the field at Inter Miami’s stadium and headed toward David Beckham for a big hug. His journey was complete. Inter Miami’s wait was over. At long last, Messi has arrived.

ED searches under way at residences, premises linked to T.N. Minister Ponmudy in Chennai, Villupuram

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Monday, July 17, 2023, launched searches at residences and premises linked to DMK heavyweight and Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy in Chennai and Villupuram, in connection with an alleged money laundering case. Mr. Ponmudy is the second T.N. Minister to come under the radar of the ED. Earlier on June 14, Minister V. Senthilbalaji was arrested by the agency, also in a money-laundering case.

SC extends another four weeks’ protection from arrest to woman lawyer who was part of Manipur fact-finding team

The Supreme Court on Monday (July 17) extended by four weeks its interim order protecting a woman lawyer from arrest in a sedition case registered against her after she visited violence-hit Manipur as part of a fact-finding team. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud gave advocate Deeksha Dwivedi one month time to approach a competent court, most probably the Manipur High Court, for further relief. The Bench said Ms. Dwivedi, represented by senior advocate Siddharth Dave, was free to appear before the Manipur High Court through video conferencing.

HDFC Bank Q1 net profit grows 30% to ₹11,952 crore

HDFC Bank Ltd reported standalone net profit for first quarter that ended on June 30, 2023 grew 30% to ₹11,952 crore from the year-ago period led by improvement in asset quality, 28% growth in other income and 21% growth in Net Interest Income (NII). The bank’s net revenue during the quarter grew by 26.9% YoY to ₹32,829 crore. NII grew by 21.1% to ₹23,599 crore YoY and Core net interest margin was at 4.1% on total assets, and 4.3% based on interest earning assets, the bank said in a filing.

ISRO moon mission Chandrayaan-3 second orbit-raising manoeuvre successful

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully performed the second orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound apogee firing) of the Chandrayaan-3, on July 17. The manoeuvre was performed by the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru to place the Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft in the 41,603 km x 226 km orbit. This means that Chandrayaan 3 is now in an orbit, which when closest to Earth is 226 km away and farthest is at a distance of 41,603 km.

Ajit Pawar, NCP MLAs hold second meeting with Sharad Pawar in 24-hours, urge him to keep party united

Ajit Pawar, along with other Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs called on NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on July 17, meeting him for the second time in 24 hours. According to sources, Ajit Pawar and MP Praful Patel reportedly discussed with Sharad Pawar, the disqualification petition filed by the latter’s camp against nine rebel MLAs, who are now Ministers in the Eknath Shinde cabinet. Ajit Pawar and other NCP MLAs and MLCs came to Y.B. Chavan Centre to seek the blessings of party’s supremo Sharad Pawar, said NCP National Working President (Ajit Pawar camp) Praful Patel

Supreme Court extends stay on proceedings against Kejriwal in U.P. over election law violation

The Supreme Court on July 17 extended its interim stay on proceedings against Delhi Chief Minister Mr. Arvind Kejriwal in a case lodged against him for allegedly making objectionable remarks against the BJP and Congress in Uttar Pradesh during the 2014 Lok Sabha poll campaign. Mr. Kejriwal has moved the apex court against an order of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court which had declined to discharge him in the criminal case pending before a trial court at Sultanpur.

Traffic on key bridge from Crimea to Russia’s mainland halted amid reports of explosions and deaths

Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions. The Health Ministry in Russia’s Krasnodar region, which lies at the eastern end of the bridge, said two people were killed in an unspecified accident on the bridge and their daughter was injured. The Governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure of the bridge early on July 17 but did not specify the reason.

Supreme Court allows Maudany to travel to his hometown in Kerala

The Supreme Court on July 17 allowed Abdul Nazir Maudany, People’s Democratic Party chairperson and prime accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial bomb blasts case, to travel to his hometown Kollam in Kerala, from Bengaluru. A Bench of Justices A.S. Bopanna and M.M. Sundresh modified a condition imposed on Mr. Maudany by the Supreme Court while granting him bail in July 2014. The Supreme Court, on July 11, nine years ago, had permitted him bail on the condition that he remained in Bengaluru for the entire duration of the trial.