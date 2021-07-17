Top news of the day: Pawar has a meeting with Modi that raises several questions; Taliban has won battles, we will win war, says Afghan President Ghani, and more

Pawar-Modi meeting should not be viewed from political perspective alone, says NCP
The timing of the meeting has raised many questions. The meeting comes two-days ahead of the monsoon session. It comes as a time when there are reports of strain in Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Shiv Sena in Maharashtra of which NCP is a key constituent. Earlier this week, Mr. Pawar’s meeting with political strategist Prashant Kishor triggered the rumour that he might be a candidate for the Presidential election scheduled for next year. Mr. Pawar had denied the speculation.
Taliban has won battles, we will win war: Afghan President Ghani
In an interview to The Hindu, shortly after a fiery speech accusing Pakistan of failing to prevent “Jihadi” fighters from crossing the border and for not pushing the Taliban hard enough on talks, Mr. Ghani said he would keep dialogue open with both Islamabad and the intra-Afghan negotiations with the Taliban based in Doha.
Centre to procure 66 crore more doses of Covishield, Covaxin at revised rates
The price of vaccine doses for private hospitals would be declared by each vaccine manufacturer.
CPWD to complete 100 oxygen plants soon
The plant would carry stickers declaring that it is a “PSA plant under PM CARES”, according to the template shared with the project team.
Data | Medical expenses climb after second wave, adds to financial stress
Health expenditure increased the most in Telangana and least in Kerala.
People know that when things go wrong, Supreme Court will stand by them: CJI Ramana
Top judge hails legal aid programme in country.
Independent defence policy in place now, claims Amit Shah
Delivering the Rustamji Memorial Lecture at the 18th Investiture Ceremony of the Border Security Force (BSF), he said that before Mr. Modi became the Prime Minister, India did not have an independent defence policy. It was influenced by, or overlapped with, the foreign policy.
India will have ageing population by 2031: Jairam Ramesh on population control move
U.P. elections is the trigger for this “ïll-informed” debate started by the BJP, says Congress leader.
Yediyurappa dismisses rumours about his resignation, says not at all true
When asked about reports in a section of the media that he had offered his resignation during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 16, he said, “No, not at all... There is no truth in the rumours.” He went on to say that he had no reason to hide if he had resigned and “not a single word” was discussed on the issue by him or party leaders.
U.S. judge rules Obama era programme for child migrants illegal, blocks new applications
Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) was established under the Obama administration in 2012 and granted protection from deportation and work permits to illegal immigrants who came to the country as minors.
France allows visitors vaccinated with Covishield
The move to accept visitors vaccinated with AstraZeneca’s vaccine made by India’s Serum Institute came after a global outcry over the fact that the European Union’s COVID-19 certificate only recognises AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured in Europe.
HDFC Bank reports 14% increase in Q1 net, performance hit by second COVID-19 wave
When compared with the preceding March quarter’s ₹8,434 crore, there was a decline in the consolidated profit. On a standalone basis, the bank reported a post-tax profit of ₹7,730 crore as against ₹6,659 crore in the year-ago period and ₹8,187 crore in the January-March period.
First case of COVID-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: organisers
The person, whom organisers refused to identify, has been removed from the Village where thousands of athletes and officials will reside during the Games.
Sri Lanka vs India ODI series | Both teams will start evenly, reckons new Sri Lankan captain Shanaka
India have come to Sri Lanka with a squad comprising six uncapped players.