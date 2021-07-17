Top news of the day: Pawar has a meeting with Modi that raises several questions; Taliban has won battles, we will win war, says Afghan President Ghani, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The timing of the meeting has raised many questions. The meeting comes two-days ahead of the monsoon session. It comes as a time when there are reports of strain in Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Shiv Sena in Maharashtra of which NCP is a key constituent. Earlier this week, Mr. Pawar’s meeting with political strategist Prashant Kishor triggered the rumour that he might be a candidate for the Presidential election scheduled for next year. Mr. Pawar had denied the speculation.

In an interview to The Hindu, shortly after a fiery speech accusing Pakistan of failing to prevent “Jihadi” fighters from crossing the border and for not pushing the Taliban hard enough on talks, Mr. Ghani said he would keep dialogue open with both Islamabad and the intra-Afghan negotiations with the Taliban based in Doha.

The price of vaccine doses for private hospitals would be declared by each vaccine manufacturer.

The plant would carry stickers declaring that it is a “PSA plant under PM CARES”, according to the template shared with the project team.

Health expenditure increased the most in Telangana and least in Kerala.

Top judge hails legal aid programme in country.

Delivering the Rustamji Memorial Lecture at the 18th Investiture Ceremony of the Border Security Force (BSF), he said that before Mr. Modi became the Prime Minister, India did not have an independent defence policy. It was influenced by, or overlapped with, the foreign policy.

U.P. elections is the trigger for this “ïll-informed” debate started by the BJP, says Congress leader.

When asked about reports in a section of the media that he had offered his resignation during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 16, he said, “No, not at all... There is no truth in the rumours.” He went on to say that he had no reason to hide if he had resigned and “not a single word” was discussed on the issue by him or party leaders.

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) was established under the Obama administration in 2012 and granted protection from deportation and work permits to illegal immigrants who came to the country as minors.

The move to accept visitors vaccinated with AstraZeneca’s vaccine made by India’s Serum Institute came after a global outcry over the fact that the European Union’s COVID-19 certificate only recognises AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured in Europe.

When compared with the preceding March quarter’s ₹8,434 crore, there was a decline in the consolidated profit. On a standalone basis, the bank reported a post-tax profit of ₹7,730 crore as against ₹6,659 crore in the year-ago period and ₹8,187 crore in the January-March period.

The person, whom organisers refused to identify, has been removed from the Village where thousands of athletes and officials will reside during the Games.

Sri Lanka vs India ODI series | Both teams will start evenly, reckons new Sri Lankan captain Shanaka

India have come to Sri Lanka with a squad comprising six uncapped players.