Government puts controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar’s district training programme on hold

The government on July 16 put on hold the district training programme of controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who is under the scanner for allegedly forging disability certificates to clear the Civil Services examination. She has been asked to report back to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration by July 23, a state government official said. The academy has decided to recall her for further necessary action, the official said.

NEET-UG paper leak: Accused who stole question paper from NTA trunk among 2 arrested by CBI

The CBI on July 16 arrested two more accused, Pankaj Kumar and Raju Singh, from Patna and Hazaribagh respectively in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) - NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case. CBI sources said that key accused Pankaj Kumar is a resident of Jharkhand’s Bokaro and he has been arrested in Patna on the charge of stealing the NEET (UG) paper from the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) trunk in Hazaribagh. The second accused Raju Singh has been arrested from Hazaribagh for helping Pankaj Kumar.

Doda encounter: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha pays tributes to slain soldiers, vows to thwart designs of terrorists

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on July 16 vowed to avenge the death of the soldiers killed in an encounter with terrorists in Doda district. Four Army personnel, including an officer, died after being injured in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists in Doda district, officials said on July 16. In a post on X, Mr. Sinha said, “We will avenge death of our soldiers & thwart the evil designs of terrorists and their associates. I call upon the people to unite in the fight against terrorism & provide us accurate information so that we can intensify anti-terror operations & neutralise the terror ecosystem.” He also paid tributes to slain soldiers.

Supreme Court directs substitution of former HC judge in inquiry commission on power purchase by KCR Government

The Supreme Court on July 16 directed the Telangana Government to substitute retired Patna High Court Chief Justice L. Narasimha Reddy as the one-man Commission of Inquiry (CoI) examining alleged irregularities in the power sector during the tenure of former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. A Bench of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud passed the direction after Justice Reddy decided not to continue as the CoI and bowed out.

EAM Jaishankar in Mauritius, reaffirms India’s continued support in its quest for progress

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on July 16 arrived in Port Louis for a two-day visit for “productive engagements” with the leadership of Mauritius to take forward the special bilateral ties. Later in the day, he reaffirmed India’s consistent and continued support to Mauritius in its quest for progress and prosperity. The visit to the Indian Ocean island nation marks one of the first bilateral engagements undertaken by Mr. Jaishankar following his re-appointment in the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

Jailed BRS leader K. Kavitha taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital

BRS leader K. Kavitha, who is lodged in Tihar jail in Delhi in connection with a money laundering case, was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital on July 16, officials said. The 46-year-old Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader was arrested by the ED in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case on March 15. “She was taken to DDU Hospital due to some health issues,” an official said.

Justices Kotiswar Singh, R. Mahadevan appointed to Supreme Court; top court to regain full strength

President Droupadi Murmu on July 16 appointed Justices N. Kotiswar Singh and Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice R. Mahadevan as Supreme Court judges. A five-member Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud had recommended their names in a resolution on July 11. The Centre notified the two appointments which would return the top court to its full sanctioned strength of 34 judges.

Delhi excise policy case: Supreme Court notice to CBI, ED on Manish Sisodia’s bail plea

The Supreme Court on July 16 sought responses from the ED and the CBI on separate petitions filed by former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for bail in the excise policy case. A three-judge Bench headed by Justice B.R. Gavai issued notice to both the Central agencies and listed the case for July 29. Mr. Sisodia is facing corruption and money-laundering charges linked to framing a liquor policy for the national capital favouring certain lobbies in return for kickbacks. The AAP leader was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023 for his alleged role in the “scam” and the ED arrested him in a money-laundering case originating from the CBI First Information Report on March 9, last year.

Kanchanjunga Express train accident: probe finds lapses at multiple levels

The Commissioner of Railway Safety has said the Kanchanjunga Express accident involving a goods train was “waiting to happen” due to lapses at multiple levels in managing train operations in automatic signal zones, and “inadequate counselling” of loco pilots and station masters. In its probe report into the June 17 accident in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district that left 10 persons dead, including the loco pilot of the goods train, the Commissioner of Railway Safety also recommended implementation of the Automatic Train-protection system on top priority.

Congress gave OBC quota to Muslims in Karnataka, BJP won’t allow it in Haryana: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 16 accused the Congress of being anti-backward classes and said if the party comes to power in Haryana, it will snatch the reservation for them and give it to Muslims. Addressing a ‘Backward Classes Samman Sammelan’, Mr. Shah referred to the Kaka Kalekar Commission formed in the 1950s to provide reservation to Other Backward Classes and said the Congress did not implement its recommendations for years. “In 1980, (the then Prime Minister) Indira Gandhi put the Mandal Commission in cold storage. In 1990, when it was accepted, Rajiv Gandhi gave a two-and-a-half-hour speech and opposed OBC reservation,” the Union Minister said.

BMW hit-and-run case: Main accused Mihir Shah gets 14-day judicial custody

A court in Mumbai on July 16 remanded Mihir Shah, the prime accused in the BMW hit-and-run case, in 14-day judicial custody. Shah, 24, was arrested on July 9, two days after he allegedly rammed his BMW car into a two-wheeler, killing a woman, identified as Kaveri Nakhwa (45), and leaving her husband, Pradeep, injured in Mumbai’s Worli area.

Trump attends Republican convention with bandage covering right ear after assassination attempt

Two days after surviving an attempted assassination, former President Donald Trump appeared triumphantly at the Republican National Convention’s opening night with a bandage over his right ear, the latest compelling scene in a presidential campaign already defined by dramatic turns. GOP delegates cheered wildly when Mr. Trump appeared onscreen backstage and then emerged in the arena, visibly emotional, as musician Lee Greenwood sang “God Bless the USA.” That was hours after the convention had formally nominated the former president to head the Republican ticket in November against President Joe Biden.

Pakistani troops kill 10 militants responsible for attack on military base that left 8 soldiers dead

All 10 militants who rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a Pakistani military facility were killed in an 18-hour operation, officials said July 16, adding that militants in a separate attack on a health facility killed five civilians. In its statement, the Pakistani military said eight soldiers were killed when a suicide bomber early on Monday rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into the outer wall of an army housing complex in Bannu, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Israeli strikes across Gaza kill more than 30 as both sides weigh latest ceasefire proposal

Israeli strikes across Gaza killed more than 30 people as Israel and Hamas continued to weigh the latest cease-fire proposal. In central Gaza, strikes overnight into July 16 killed 24 people. The deaths in Nuseirat and Zawaida included 10 women and four children.

NCLT starts insolvency proceedings against Byju’s

An Indian tribunal on July 16 started insolvency proceedings for EdTech firm Byju’s after the country’s cricket board complained about failure to recover $19 million in dues, dealing another blow to a company that was once India’s biggest startup. Byju’s has suffered numerous setbacks in the past few years, leading to a crisis of investor confidence, thousands of job cuts and a collapse in its valuation from $22 billion in 2022 to less than $3 billion.

After losing to Spain in Euro 2024 final, Gareth Southgate resigns as England manager

Gareth Southgate said on July 16 he was resigning as England manager, two days after they lost to Spain in the Euro 2024 final. “It’s time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday’s final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager,” Southgate said in a statement. Names immediately bandied around as 53-year-old Southgate’s successor are Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, and two former Chelsea handlers, Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino. Football Association CEO Mark Bullingham said Southgate had “made the impossible job possible”.

