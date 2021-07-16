Top news of the day: SBI-led consortium realises ₹792.11 crore by sale of Kingfisher Airlines shares; Modi says rise in COVID-19 cases in Kerala and Maharashtra cause of grave worry, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Vijay Mallya case | SBI-led consortium realises ₹792.11 crore by sale of Kingfisher Airlines shares

In the cases involving Mr. Mallya, diamond merchant Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, the ED has so far transferred assets worth ₹12,762.25 crore to public sector banks. The accused persons have caused a total loss of ₹22,585.83 crore to them.

While interacting with Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala, Narendra Modi pointed out that in the last week, 80% cases as well as 84% COVID-19 deaths came from the States present in the meeting. He cautioned that similar trends were seen in January-February before the second wave.

The court was informed by the Centre that clinical trials for the vaccines for children under 18 years of age are going on and on the verge of completion and that a policy will be formed by the government and children will be vaccinated when experts give permission.

Right to life trumps religious sentiments, says top court.

So, as a solution, the Chief Justice, flanked by Justices L. Nageswara Rao and A.S. Bopanna, announced in open court the rolling out of a new scheme called ‘FASTER’ or ‘Fast and Secure Transmission of Electronic Records’ by which the court would instantly, directly, securely and electronically transmit bail and other orders to the jail authorities, district courts and the High Courts.

Recent reports suggested Mr. Sidhu would be made PCC chief.

Mr Modi also inaugurated via video link the revamped Vadnagar railway station.

Tolo News, a leading news channel of Kabul has reported that Mr. Siddiqui, working for Reuters news agency, was covering the clashes betweeen the two sides in Kandahar over the last few days and he died in Spin Boldak district, which has a contentious international border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Afghan President and Imran Khan trade words at Tashkent meet.

U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan says there is no ultimate military solution, there has to be a political settlement for lasting peace in Afghanistan.

The flash floods this week followed days of heavy rainfall which turned streams and streets into raging torrents that swept away cars and caused houses to collapse.

However, the RBI’s directions will not impact existing customers of Mastercard.

Apple has explained to the Ministry that iMessage is a feature in its mobile device like every phone has for sending out messages, and not an app which can be downloaded by any user.

Group 1 has defending champions West Indies, former winners England, Australia and South Africa.

Viswanathan Anand and Vladimir Kramnik played out a calm draw in the second game of the No-Castling Chess match for the Sparkassen Trophy at Dortmund.

Ahead of the spectator-less and sterile 32nd Summer Olympics that begins next week, a sports journalist recalls the simple joys of previous editions.