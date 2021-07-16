Top news of the day: SBI-led consortium realises ₹792.11 crore by sale of Kingfisher Airlines shares; Modi says rise in COVID-19 cases in Kerala and Maharashtra cause of grave worry, and more

Vijay Mallya case | SBI-led consortium realises ₹792.11 crore by sale of Kingfisher Airlines shares
In the cases involving Mr. Mallya, diamond merchant Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, the ED has so far transferred assets worth ₹12,762.25 crore to public sector banks. The accused persons have caused a total loss of ₹22,585.83 crore to them.
Rise in COVID-19 cases in Kerala, Maharashtra cause of grave worry: PM
While interacting with Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala, Narendra Modi pointed out that in the last week, 80% cases as well as 84% COVID-19 deaths came from the States present in the meeting. He cautioned that similar trends were seen in January-February before the second wave.
Disastrous to administer COVID-19 vaccines without trials, especially on kids: Delhi High Court
The court was informed by the Centre that clinical trials for the vaccines for children under 18 years of age are going on and on the verge of completion and that a policy will be formed by the government and children will be vaccinated when experts give permission.
Supreme Court asks U.P. to reconsider plan to hold Kanwar Yatra
Right to life trumps religious sentiments, says top court.
Delayed release from jails after bail order ‘is just too much’: CJI
So, as a solution, the Chief Justice, flanked by Justices L. Nageswara Rao and A.S. Bopanna, announced in open court the rolling out of a new scheme called ‘FASTER’ or ‘Fast and Secure Transmission of Electronic Records’ by which the court would instantly, directly, securely and electronically transmit bail and other orders to the jail authorities, district courts and the High Courts.
Sidhu meets Sonia as Punjab Congress crisis escalates
Recent reports suggested Mr. Sidhu would be made PCC chief.
Modi inaugurates redeveloped Gandhinagar station, other development projects in Gujarat
Mr Modi also inaugurated via video link the revamped Vadnagar railway station.
Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Kandahar
Tolo News, a leading news channel of Kabul has reported that Mr. Siddiqui, working for Reuters news agency, was covering the clashes betweeen the two sides in Kandahar over the last few days and he died in Spin Boldak district, which has a contentious international border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
10,000 ‘jihadi’ fighters have crossed into Afghanistan from Pak., says Ashraf Ghani
Afghan President and Imran Khan trade words at Tashkent meet.
We will not recognise or assist Taliban that takes power by force: Zalmay Khalilzad
U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan says there is no ultimate military solution, there has to be a political settlement for lasting peace in Afghanistan.
Europe floods: Death toll over 100 as rescue efforts continue
The flash floods this week followed days of heavy rainfall which turned streams and streets into raging torrents that swept away cars and caused houses to collapse.
Fresh card issuance by five private banks to be impacted due to ban on Mastercard by RBI: Report
However, the RBI’s directions will not impact existing customers of Mastercard.
IT Ministry withdraws compliance letter sent to Apple over iMessage
Apple has explained to the Ministry that iMessage is a feature in its mobile device like every phone has for sending out messages, and not an app which can be downloaded by any user.
India, Pakistan placed in same group in T20 World Cup
Group 1 has defending champions West Indies, former winners England, Australia and South Africa.
No-Castling Chess: No decisive result in game two
Viswanathan Anand and Vladimir Kramnik played out a calm draw in the second game of the No-Castling Chess match for the Sparkassen Trophy at Dortmund.
Tokyo drift: stadium to screen
Ahead of the spectator-less and sterile 32nd Summer Olympics that begins next week, a sports journalist recalls the simple joys of previous editions.