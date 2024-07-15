Pakistan Government to ban jailed ex-PM Imran Khan’s party PTI for alleged anti-state activities

In a controversial move, the Pakistan Government on July 15 announced that it will ban jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan’s party for its alleged involvement in anti-state activities and slap cases against him and two of his senior party colleagues for treason. “In view of the foreign funding case, May 9 riots, and the cipher episode as well as the resolution passed in the U.S., we believe that there is very credible evidence present to have Khan’s party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) banned,” Information Minister Attaullah Tarar made the surprising announcement at a press conference. Meanwhile, Mr. Khan, reacted sharply to the government’s decision to ban the party, saying the move came “out of desperation” and is a “sign of panic” within the federal administration.

Wholesale price inflation rises to 3.36% in June, highest in 16 months

Inflation in India’s wholesale prices accelerated to 3.4% in June, the highest in 16 months, from 2.6% in May, led by a spike in food inflation to 8.7% and a near-doubling in the rise of manufactured products prices to 1.43%. Pricier vegetables, cereals, and fruits spurred the rise in food prices paid by Indian consumers to a six-month high of 9.4% in June, escalating the headline retail inflation pace to a four-month high of 5.08% in June, from a revised 4.8% in May, as per data released on July 12.

Puja Khedkar submitted non-creamy layer OBC certificate for MBBS admission in 2007: Medical college director

Amidst the ongoing controversy over probationary Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Puja Khedkar, it has now been revealed that Ms. Khedkar had submitted a non-creamy layer OBC Certificate to secure admission to MBBS in 2007. As per information given by Arvind Bhore, Director of Shrimati Kashibai Navale Medical College and General Hospital, the 2023 batch IAS officer from the Maharashtra cadre had secured a seat for the MBBS course in the college through the Association of Management of Unaided Private Medical and Dental Colleges of Maharashtra entrance test and had scored 146 marks out of 200.

NEET-UG 2024 row: Supreme Court issues notice on NTA plea to transfer NEET cases in High Courts

The Supreme Court on July 15 sought responses from students-petitioners to a request made by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which is under a cloud over the conduct of NEET-UG 2024 marred by leaks and other irregularities, to transfer their pleas pending in High Courts to the Supreme Court. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud issued notice to the students, who are the petitioners in the High Courts.

Elgar Parishad case: Supreme Court refuses to grant interim bail to jailed activist Jyoti Jagtap

The Supreme Court on July 15 refused to grant interim bail to activist Jyoti Jagtap, who is in jail in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. A Bench comprising justices M.M. Sundresh and Aravind Kumar also adjourned the hearing on the main bail plea of the activist. “We are not inclined to give interim bail”, Justice Subdresh said. Jagtap has moved the apex court challenging the October 17, 2022 order of the Bombay High Court that refused to grant her bail, saying the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) case against her was “prima facie true” and that she was part of a “larger conspiracy” hatched by the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit.

Supreme Court to consider setting up Bench to hear pleas against passage of laws as Money Bills

The Supreme Court on July 15 agreed to consider a submission for setting up a constitution Bench to hear pleas challenging the validity of passage of laws such as the Aadhaar Act as Money Bills allegedly to bypass the Rajya Sabha. A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India D. Y. Chandrachud and justices J. B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was urged by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who also heads the Supreme Court Bar Association, that the pleadings are complete and the petitions needed to be listed for hearing. “I will take the call when I form the constitution Benches,” the CJI said.

Supreme Court rejects D.K. Shivakumar plea to dismiss CBI corruption case

The Supreme Court on July 15 dismissed a plea by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to quash a first information report registered by the CBI accusing him of corruption linked to a disproportionate assets case. Appearing before a Bench of Justices Bela M. Trivedi and SC Sharma, senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Vipin Sanghi, for Mr. Shivakumar, said the CBI’s case was ”completely illegal”.

Vikram Misri takes charge as new Foreign Secretary

Seasoned diplomat Vikram Misri, widely regarded as an expert on China and national security, assumed charge as India’s new foreign secretary on July 15. Mr. Misri, a 1989-batch Indian Foreign Service officer who was serving as the deputy national security advisor, succeeded Vinay Kwatra. He assumed charge of the key position at a time when India is looking to navigate various geo-political challenges, including its frosty ties with China following the lingering eastern Ladakh border row and the consequences of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Assam flood situation improving as water level recedes

The flood situation in Assam continued to improve significantly on July 15 as water level has been receding fast from different parts of the State, officials said. The India Meteorological Department’s Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati has also not issued any warning except predicting some rains in Barak valley and a few districts of central Assam.

Parliament security breach case: Delhi Police files supplementary charge sheet

Delhi Police on July 15 filed a supplementary charge sheet before a court in New Delhi in the Parliament security breach case. The charge sheet was filed before Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur after obtaining sanction to prosecute all accused under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The court listed the matter for arguments on cognisance for August 2. It all extended the judicial custody of all accused till the next hearing.

Arvind Kejriwal lost 2 kg in prison, say Tihar sources amid AAP’s allegations

A day after the AAP claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had lost 8.5 kg in prison, Tihar jail sources on July 15 said he had only lost 2 kg and he was being regularly monitored by a medical board of AIIMS. The sources said the jail administration has written to the Delhi Government’s Home Department regarding the allegations levelled by AAP Ministers and leaders, saying that such a narrative “confuses and misleads the public”.

Donald Trump heads to convention as authorities investigate motive, security in assassination attempt

Former president Donald Trump called for unity and resilience on July 14 after an attempt on his life injected fresh uncertainty into an already tumultuous presidential campaign, while President Joe Biden implored Americans to “cool it down” in the final stretch and “resolve our differences at the ballot box.” The opponents’ statements followed an attack that shook the firmament of the American political system, causing at least a temporary detente in a heated presidential campaign expected to resume again in earnest amid the pageantry of the upcoming Republican National Convention.

United Nations alarmed as global childhood immunisation levels stall

Global childhood vaccination levels have stalled, leaving millions more children un- or under-vaccinated than before the pandemic, the United Nations (U.N.) said on July 15, warning of dangerous coverage gaps, enabling outbreaks of diseases like measles. In 2023, 84% of children, or 108 million, received three doses of the vaccine against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTP), with the third dose serving as a key marker for global immunisation coverage, according to data published by the U.N. health and children’s agencies.

K.P. Sharma Oli sworn in as Nepal’s Prime Minister; PM Modi congratulates counterpart

K.P. Sharma Oli on July 15 was sworn in as Nepal’s Prime Minister for the fourth time. The leader of Nepal’s largest communist party was appointed Nepal’s Prime Minister on Sunday by President Ram Chandra Paudel to lead a new coalition government that faces the daunting challenge of providing political stability in the Himalayan nation. Mr. Oli, 72, succeeds Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ who lost the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives on Friday, leading to the formation of the new government headed by Mr. Oli.

Sensex, Nifty close at record high levels on gains in PSU banks

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty closed at new record high levels on July 15 helped by fresh foreign fund inflows and buying in State Bank of India. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 145.52 points or 0.18% to settle at a new record high of 80,664.86. During the day, it advanced 343.2 points or 0.42% to hit a high of 80,862.54. The NSE Nifty rallied 84.55 points or 0.35% to settle at an all-time closing high of 24,586.70. During the day, it surged 132.9 points or 0.54% to hit a new record peak of 24,635.05.

India’s exports rise 2.56% to $35.2 billion in June

India’s merchandise exports have grown 2.55% in June to $35.2 billion, while imports have risen 5% to $56.2 billion, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal informed on July 15. Total merchandise and services exports have hit a record high of $200.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024-25, he said. The trade deficit, or the gap between imports and exports, during the month under review stood at $20.98 billion.

Euro 2024 final: Birthday-boy Lamine Yamal wins young player award

Spain’s teenage phenom Lamine Yamal won the European Championship and the tournament’s best young player award just a day after he turned 17. Yamal earned it mostly while he was still 16, but he crowned his contribution to Spain’s success by setting up Nico Williams’ opening goal in a 2-1 win over England in the final on July 14, 2024. “This is the best (birthday) gift I could have asked for. It’s a dream come true,” Yamal said. “It got tough when they tied the score, but I don’t know what this team is made of because we always fight back.”