Trump assassination bid: Witness claims to have seen shooter moving from roof to roof during rally

Two witnesses at Donald Trump’s election rally in Pennsylvania, where he was attacked, claimed to have seen the shooter, with one recalling how the gunman moved from roof to roof, apparently scouting for a perfect perch to shoot at the former U.S. President. The FBI on July 14 identified the gunman as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. Crooks, armed with an AR-style rifle, was killed by Secret Service personnel. He fired multiple shots at the stage from an “elevated position outside of the rally venue,” the agency said.

Here’s what we know about Thomas Matthew Crooks, the suspected Trump rally shooter

The FBI identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania as the suspect in July 14 attempted assassination of former U.S. President Donald Trump at a campaign rally. The suspect was shot and killed by the Secret Service seconds after he allegedly fired shots toward a stage where Trump was speaking in Butler, Pennsylvania. The FBI said it was working to determine a motive for the attack, in which one rally attendee died and two other spectators were critically injured. Trump was shot in the ear.

CRPF jawan killed in militant attack in Manipur

A Central Reserve Police Force jawan was killed in a gun attack by suspected militants at Mongbung village in Manipur’s Jiribam district on July 14 morning, police said. A policeman also suffered injuries he has been admitted to a hospital, they said. The deceased has been identified as Ajay Kumar Jha, 43, a resident of Bihar. “He suffered bullet injuries in the head and was declared brought-dead in hospital. The injured policeman is undergoing treatment, but he is out of danger,” a police officer said.

Tamil Nadu BSP chief Armstrong murder: Accused Thiruvengadam killed in police encounter at Chennai

Thiruvengadam, one of the 11 persons involved in the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader K. Armstrong, was killed in a police firing incident, near Madhavaram, on July 14. A police team of the Sembium police limits had taken Thiruvengadam to recover the weapons used for the murder when the incident happened. A senior official of the City Police said Thiruvengadam, who is involved in three murders, was taken to a hideout where he claimed he had stashed the weapons used for the Armstrong murder near Madhavaram at around 5.30 a.m. on Sunday. When he was taken to the spot, he tried to escape after attacking the police team. At that point , the police said they had to fire at him. Thiruvengadam was killed on the spot.

Luxury car used by trainee IAS officer Pooja Khedkar confiscated, beacon removed

Pune police on July 14 confiscated a luxury car used by controversial probationary IAS officer Pooja Khedkar by allegedly installing a red beacon light on it illegally, an official said. The Pune Regional Transport Office issued a notice to a city-based private company, which is the registered owner of the Audi car that 34-year-old Ms. Khedkar used during her posting in Pune. Shivane village in Haveli taluka was mentioned as the address of the registered user, as per officials.

Assam flood situation continues to improve; water receding fast

“The flood situation in Assam continued to improve on July 14 as water level is receding fast across the State,” officials said. The India Meteorological Department’s Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati has also not issued any warning except predicting some rains in Barak valley and a few districts of central Assam. Meanwhile, a report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on July 13 said that one person died at Gogamukh revenue circle of Dhemaji district. With this, the total number of people losing their lives in this year’s flood, landslide, storm and lightning has increased to 107.

Ratna Bhandar, sacred treasury of Puri Jagannath Temple, opened after 46 years

After years of court battle, controversies and debates, the Ratna Bhandar, the sacred treasury of Puri Shree Jagannath Temple, was opened after 46 years, on July 14. “In accordance with the divine will of Lord Shree Jagannath, the Ratna Bhandar was opened today after 46 long years. I sincerely hope for the success of this monumental endeavour,” informed Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on social networking site on July 14.

Jaishankar’s meeting with Thai counterpart contributed to strengthening of bilateral ties: MEA

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his Thai counterpart Maris Sangiampongsa have reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation in areas of trade, connectivity and investment. he Ministry of External Affairs said this on July 14, two days after the two foreign ministers held talks on the sidelines of a meeting of the BIMSTEC grouping. “The two Ministers reviewed progress across various areas of partnership covering political exchanges, defence and security ties, trade and investment opportunities, connectivity, science and technology collaboration, health cooperation, culture and people-to-people interaction,” the MEA said.

Cross-voting in council polls: ‘Traitors’ identified, will be punished, says Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has said “traitors” from the party who cross-voted in the recent elections to 11 legislative council seats have been identified and will be punished. “The same “traitors” had ensured the defeat of the Congress leader Chandrakant Handore in the council elections two years ago,” Mr. Patole claimed on July 13. “A trap was laid this time and they have been identified. They will be punished so that no one dares to betray the party again,” Mr. Patole told reporters in Mumbai, without taking any name.

Two Indian nationals arrested in Italy for enslaving 33 countrymen on farms

Two Indian nationals have been arrested for allegedly enslaving 33 farm labourers, all from India, in Italy’s Verona Province, according to a media report, weeks after the country was shocked by the tragic death of a Sikh farm worker who bled to death. Finance police also seized assets worth 4,75,000 euros from the suspects, who own two agricultural sector companies with no employees on the books and are allegedly total tax evaders, ANSA news agency reported on July 13.

Jailed former PM Imran Khan, wife handed over to anti-graft body on remand in fresh corruption case

A court in Pakistan on July 14 handed over jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to the country’s anti-corruption officials on an eight-day remand for probe in a fresh case of alleged corruption. The former first couple was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau soon after a district and sessions court on July 13 quashed their conviction in their un-Islamic marriage case. The court’s short order also stated to release Khan and Bibi immediately unless they were wanted in other cases.

K. P. Sharma Oli appointed Nepal’s new Prime Minister

K. P. Sharma Oli was appointed Nepal’s Prime Minister for the third time on July 14 to lead the new coalition government that faces the daunting challenge of providing political stability in the country. Mr. Oli, 72, succeeds Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda who lost the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives on July 12, leading to the formation of the new government process as per Article 76 (2) of the Constitution.

Senior Hamas official says group withdrawing from Gaza truce talks

A senior Hamas official told AFP on July 14 that the Palestinian militant group was withdrawing from talks on a ceasefire in the Gaza war because of Israeli “massacres” and its attitude in negotiations. The senior official said Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh had told international mediators of the “decision to halt negotiations due to the occupation’s (Israel) lack of seriousness, continued policy of procrastination and obstruction, and the ongoing massacres against unarmed civilians.”

Elon Musk endorses Trump following Pennsylvania rally shooting

SpaceX and Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk on July 14 ‘fully’ endorsed Donald Trump following an assassination attempt on the Republican Presidential candidate at a rally in Pennsylvania. A bleeding Trump was rushed off the stage of the rally by the U.S. Secret Service after the shooting by a 20-year-old gunman who the FBI identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks. The gunman and a bystander were killed while two spectators were also critically injured.

BCCI releases ₹1 crore for treatment of cancer-stricken former India coach Anshuman Gaikwad

The BCCI on July 14 decided to release ₹1,00,00,000 for the treatment of former India coach Anshuman Gaikwad, who is battling blood cancer at a medical facility in London. The BCCI’s decision has come following appeals for support from former captain Kapil Dev and Sandip Patil, who had urged the cricket board to help Gaikwad. “Mr. Jay Shah has instructed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to release ₹1 crore with immediate effect to provide financial assistance to India’s veteran cricketer Mr. Anshuman Gaekwad, who is battling cancer,” BCCI apex council said in a statement.

Euro 2024 finals: Spain and England to meet in European Championship final in front of Prince William, King Felipe

Spain and England will meet in the European Championship final on July 14, with much of the focus on a teenage wonderkid and whether one of the world’s most underachieving teams can end its decades-long wait for a title. The match is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. local time (1900 GMT) in Berlin and is expected to be attended by Prince William, Spain’s King Felipe, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Keir Starmer, Britain’s new prime minister.

