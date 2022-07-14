The major news headlines of the day and more.

A Saudia airline Boeing 787 Dreamliner believed to be carrying Sri Lanka’s president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards arrives at Changi International Airport in Singapore. | Photo Credit: AFP

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa lands in Singapore

A plane carrying Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived in Singapore on Thursday, a day after he escaped to the Maldives. Mr. Rajapaksa, his wife Ioma and their two bodyguards were on board the Saudia airline plane, which landed at Singapore’s Changi Airport at 7.17 p.m. local time (4.47 p.m. - India time). However, Singapore’s Foreign Ministry said that Mr. Rajapaksa has been allowed to enter on a private visit and that he has not asked for asylum and neither has he been granted asylum.

No words banned, but members should maintain decorum, says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that no word has been banned from use in Parliament and members are free to express their views while maintaining decorum of the House. Mr. Birla's comments came amid a controversy over publication of a booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat that listed words such as 'ashamed', 'jumlajeevi', 'taanashah', 'abused', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' and 'incompetent' as unparliamentary expressions.

Monsoon fury continues in Gujarat, many highways closed

Heavy downpours continued to lash parts of Gujarat on Thursday with many areas in the southern districts such as Navsari, Valsad, and Dangs witnessing knee-deep water as flood waters from swelling rivers entered villages and adjoining areas. As roads were submerged, traffic movement was affected. Authorities closed the Ahmedabad-Mumbai national highway for traffic as the road has been submerged near Valsad. Similarly, more than 100 other routes/highways were also closed in the State.

Maharashtra Govt cuts VAT on petrol, diesel by ₹5 and ₹3 per litre respectively: Eknath Shinde

The relief is expected to put a burden of ₹6,000 crore annually on the State exchequer, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told reporters after a State Cabinet meeting at Mantralaya in Mumbai.

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin hospitalised for observation of COVID-19 symptoms

Two days after testing positive for COVID-19, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was admitted to a private hospital in Alwarpet, Chennai on Thursday for medical investigation and close monitoring. According to the press statement issued by Kauvery Hospital, Mr. Stalin “has been admitted for investigation and observation for Covid related symptoms.”

NSE phone tapping | After CBI, ED books former Mumbai Police Commissioner

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money laundering complaint against ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey and former National Stock Exchange (NSE) top bosses Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain in connection with the illegal phone tapping and snooping case of employees of the stock exchange, officials said. The federal probe agency filed the case under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), a week after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked them.

I2U2 establishes positive agenda in its first summit, says PM Modi

Four-nation grouping ‘I2U2’ has established a positive agenda and its framework is a good model for practical cooperation in the face of increasing global uncertainties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday at the first virtual summit of the coalition. With U.S. President Joe Biden, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan listening, Mr. Modi said the grouping would make an important contribution in areas of energy security, food security and economic growth.

Russian missile strike kills 12 south of Kyiv

Ukraine’s national police said three missiles hit an office building and damaged nearby residential buildings in the city located southwest of the capital Kyiv. The missile strike ignited a fire that expanded to engulf 50 cars in an adjacent parking lot.

Not seeking independence but meaningful autonomy for Tibet, says the Dalai Lama

Advocating resolution to all disputes through dialogue, the Dalai Lama asserted that all human beings are equal and they need to rise above the narrow-minded approach of “my nation, my ideology” which is the main trigger for fights among people.

New security pact would not allow China to build military base on South Pacific nation: Solomon Islands PM

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare struck an agreement with Beijing in April to provide security support. Details of the pact haven't been made public but the deal has raised fears of a permanent Chinese military facility within 2,000KM (1,200 miles) of the northeast Australian coast. He used a meeting of Pacific island nation leaders on Thursday in Fiji to strongly deny that his country would become a Chinese military foothold in the South Pacific.

Twitter down as major outage hits users worldwide, first since February

There were more than 27,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Twitter in the United States, according to the website. Users in other countries including the United Kingdom, Mexico, Brazil and Italy also reported Twitter not working.

Exports rise 23.52% to $40.13 billion in June; trade deficit at record $26.18 billion

India’s merchandise exports in June grew by 23.52% to $40.13 billion, while the trade deficit ballooned to a record of $26.18 billion, according to the government data released on Thursday. Imports expanded by 57.55% to $66.31 billion in June compared to the year-ago month, the data showed.

Wholesale price rise eases to three-month low at 15.2% in June

June’s wholesale inflation rate is the lowest in three months as the Commerce and Industry Ministry revised April’s Wholesale Price Index (WPI) to reflect a 15.38% price rise that month as opposed to 15.08% estimated earlier. This is the 15th successive month that wholesale price inflation is over the 10% mark in India.

Sensex, Nifty slide for 4th day; IT, banking shares drop

The 30-share BSE benchmark settled 98 points or 0.18% lower at 53,416.15. During the day, it hit a high of 53,861.28 and a low of 53,163.77. The broader NSE Nifty also pared initial gains and ended 28 points or 0.18% down to settle at 15,938.65. HCL Technologies, State Bank of India, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Wipro, UltraTech Cement, and ITC were the major laggards.

Rupee drops 9 paise to hit lifetime low of ₹79.90 against U.S. dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened strong at ₹79.72 and witnessed an intra-day high of ₹79.71 and a low of ₹79.92 against the U.S. dollar in the day trade. The local unit finally settled at ₹79.90 a dollar, down 9 paise over its previous close.

West Indies vs India T20I series | Kohli, Bumrah rested; Ashwin returns

K L Rahul, who recently underwent a surgery for sports hernia, and Kuldeep Yadav were picked in the 18-man squad subject to fitness. Kuldeep had suffered a hand injury in the home series against South Africa in June. Ravichandran Ashwin also made a comeback to the T20 squad, having played his last T20 in November last year.

Singapore Open badminton | Saina Nehwal stuns Bing Jiao to join Sindhu, Prannoy in quarterfinals

Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal showed signs of regaining her form on her way to a sensational win over Chinese world number 9 He Bing Jiao in the Singapore Open in Singapore on Thursday. Saina, a London Olympics bronze medallist, prevailed 21-19 11-21 21-17 over the fifth seeded Chinese to make the last eight, her first in a super 500 event in over two and a half years.