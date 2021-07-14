Top news of the day: Supreme Court agrees to examine fresh plea challenging sedition law; Haryana Police invoke sedition charges against protesting farmers, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The petition said there is need to take into account the “march of the times and the development of the law” before dealing with Section 124-A.

Haryana Police have invoked sedition charges against a group of protesting farmers who allegedly attacked and damaged the official vehicle of Haryana Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa in Sirsa on July 11, during a demonstration against the Centre’s farm laws and BJP leaders.

It asks States, UTs to make officials concerned personally responsible for any laxity in strict enforcement of COVID-19-appropriate behaviour.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has rubbished allegations by State governments of vaccine shortage due to the Central government not ensuring adequate supplies.

Announcing the decision taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said it was a major decision for the benefit of 48.34 lakh Central employees and 65.26 lakh pensioners. The DA hike was frozen with effect from January 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he pointed out.

It is being seen as a leg up for him in terms of political responsibility.

Operation Sankalp was started in June 2019 after there were explosions on board two oil tanker ships in the Gulf of Oman amid increased tensions between Iran and the U.S.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar described the situation in Afghanistan as well as public health and economic recovery as pressing issues facing the region.

The incident happened on a wet road following an overnight rain but Pakistani officials were still investigating and the Chinese Embassy said in a statement the bus was attacked.

The Biden administration had announced a donation of 80 million doses from its domestic stockpile with countries around the world, including India.

The COVID-19 task force announced 47,899 new cases, the sixth daily record in the past 10 days and up about sevenfold from a month ago, with total infections now topping 2.6 million.

It will also increase training opportunities and employment for seafarers.

The world’s third-largest importer has many times called on OPEC to price oil at reasonable levels.

“The medals will not be given around the neck,” International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach told international media on a conference call from Tokyo. “They will be presented to the athlete on a tray and then the athlete will take the medal him or herself.”

The ICC further said that percentage of points won will be used to determine standings in the 2021-23 cycle.