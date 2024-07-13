Assembly bypolls results 2024: INDIA bloc wins 10 seats, BJP bags 2, Independent 1

INDIA bloc parties won 10 assembly seats, while the BJP clinched two and an Independent one, as votes were counted on July 13 for the by-elections held earlier this week on 13 seats in seven states. Mohinder Bhagat of the ruling AAP won the Jalandhar West seat in Punjab and in Tamil Nadu, the ruling DMK’s Anniyur Siva won the Vikravandi seat. In West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress won all four seats. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s wife and Congress candidate Kamlesh Thakur defeated BJP’s Hoshiyar Singh to win the Dehra seat. The Congress won in Nalagarhand the BJP won the Hamirpur seat. In Uttarakhand, the Congress won both the Badrinath and Manglaur bypolls. In Madhya Pradesh, BJP’s Kamslesh Pratap Shah won the Amarwara seat, and in Bihar, Independent candidate Shankar Singh won the Rupauli seat.

IMD issues red alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri; predicts extremely heavy rainfall on July 14

The IMD issued a red alert for the coastal districts of Raigad and Ratnagiri, and Kolhapur and Satara in western Maharashtra, warning of extremely heavy rainfall on July 14. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Thane district for July 14 and a yellow alert for Mumbai, forecasting moderate to heavy showers in the city and suburbs with a possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places. A red alert was already in place for Raigad and Ratnagiri for July 13. Meanwhile, the IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rains in isolated areas of Mumbai on July 13, putting the city under an orange alert.

Central Information Commission has powers to constitute benches, frame regulations: Supreme Court

The Central Information Commission has powers to constitute benches and frame regulations, the Supreme Court has said while observing that the autonomy of CIC is of paramount importance for its effective functioning. A bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma last Wednesday said the autonomy and independence of administrative bodies are fundamental to their ability to perform their designated functions effectively. “The Chief Information Commissioner’s powers to frame regulations pertaining to the constitution of benches of the commission are upheld as such powers are within the ambit of Section 12(4) of the RTI Act,” the bench said.

Kashmir ‘Martyrs Day’: Mehbooba, other politicians claim they are under ‘house arrest’

Several political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, including PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, on July 13 claimed authorities have put them under house arrest to prevent them from visiting the ‘martyrs’ graveyard’ to pay homage to the 22 Kashmiri people killed by the army of a Dogra ruler on this day in 1931. However, there was no official word on the claims made by the politicians.

Rajnath Singh discharged from AIIMS

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was on July 13 discharged from AIIMS in New Delhi, two days after he was admitted to the hospital with complaints of back pain, an official said on July 13. According to Dr. Rima Dada, All India Institute Medical Sciences media cell in-charge, Singh was evaluated and treated for back pain. The minister was discharged around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dr. Dada said.

Manipur violence: ITLF seeks Home Minister Amit Shah’s help

Manipur-based Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum on July 13 wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing serious concerns regarding the alleged heavy-handed actions against Kuki-Zo village volunteers by central agencies amid ongoing ethnic conflicts. The letter strongly condemned multiple incidents, particularly in Jiribam’s Phaitol and Mongbung villages, where it was reported that central security forces allegedly assaulted seven Kuki women and detained two village youths.

Delhi Police registers FIR over ‘lewd’ remark targeting Kirti Chakra awardee’s widow

Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation cell has registered an FIR over an alleged lewd remark made on the widow of Kirti Chakra Captain Anshuman Singh on social media platform X, officials said on July 13. According to a police officer, the FIR has been registered at the IFSO unit under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita act and Information Technology (IT) Act. The social media platform has also been contacted to provide details about the handle that allegedly passed the lewd comment, he said.

Bihar youth allegedly waves Palestinian flag in Muharram procession; probe launched

Bihar Police have launched an investigation after a video purportedly showing a youth waving a Palestinian flag at a Muharram procession in Darbhanga district went viral on social media, an officer said on July 13. A youth was seen waving a Palestinian flag during the Muharram procession in Kilaghat locality on Friday, Munna Khan, head of district Muharram committee told reporters. The moment it was noticed by the committee members, the Palestinian flag was immediately seized, he added.

Amarnath Yatra: fresh batch of 4,600 pilgrims leave Jammu

A fresh batch of 4,669 pilgrims, including 96 sadhus and two sadhvis, left Jammu city to join the pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas early Saturday, officials said. They will leave for the shrine, at a height of 3,880 metre, after reaching the two base camps of the yatra -- Baltal and Pahalgam. The 16th batch of pilgrims, which also included 1,130 women and 23 children, left Bhagwati Nagar base camp here in a convoy of 183 vehicles between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. under tight security arrangements, the officials said.

Assam flood situation grim despite water levels started receding in many parts

“The flood situation in Assam remained grim on July 13 even though the water levels have started receding in many parts of the State,” officials said. The India Meteorological Department’s Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati has said that moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places of Assam with isolated heavy to very heavy rain likely over Kokrajhar district. “Low to moderate flash flood risk is likely over few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Arunachal Pradesh and southern parts of Assam and Meghalaya,” it added.

Israeli attack on southern Gaza kills 71; strike said to target head of Hamas military wing

An Israeli attack on the south of the Gaza Strip on July 13 killed 71 people and injured scores, the Health Ministry in Gaza said, while an Israeli official said it targeted the head of Hamas’ military wing. The Israeli official identified the target of the strike in Khan Younis as Mohammed Deif, believed by many to be the chief architect of the October 7 attack that killed some 1,200 people in southern Israel and triggered the Israel-Hamas war.

Pakistan reaches new $7 billion loan deal with IMF

Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund have agreed on a $7 billion aid package spread over more than three years to help the cash-strapped country deal with its chronic economic issues. “Building on the economic stability achieved under the 2023 Stand-by Arrangement, IMF staff and the Pakistani authorities have reached a staff-level agreement on a 37-month Extended Fund Facility Arrangement of about $7 billion,” the global lender said in an overnight statement, confirming the much-awaited deal subject to the approval by the IMF’s Executive Board.

Nigerian school collapses leaving 22 students dead; over 100 rescued from rubble

A two-story school collapsed during morning classes in north-central Nigeria, killing 22 students and sending rescuers on a frantic search for more than 100 people trapped in the rubble, authorities said. The Saints Academy college in Plateau state’s Busa Buji community collapsed shortly after students, many of whom were 15 years old or younger, arrived for classes.

Rescuers recover first body from two buses swept by a landslide and fell into a river in Nepal

Nepali authorities say rescuers have recovered on July 13 the first body from two buses that were swept by a landslide and submerged into a raging river in a raging river a day earlier. The buses, carrying more than 50 people, fell into the Trishuli river which was swollen by continuous rainfall over the past few days as heavy monsoon downpours turned their waters murky brown, making it even more difficult to see the wreckage. The body was that of a man and was found some 50km from where the buses fell, said government administrator Khima Nanda Bhusal.

Biden signs into law bill enhancing U.S. support for Tibet

President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill which enhances U.S. support for Tibet and promotes dialogue between China and the Dalai Lama toward a peaceful resolution of the dispute over the status and governance of the remote Himalayan region. China had opposed the Resolve Tibet Act and described it as a destabilising Act. The Act was passed by the House of Representatives last February and it cleared the Senate in May.

Direct tax mop-up rises 20% to ₹5.74 lakh crore on higher corporate advance tax

Net direct tax collection grew 19.54% to over ₹5.74 lakh crore so far this fiscal on higher advance tax payment by corporates. The first instalment of advance tax, which was due on June 15, rose 27.34% to ₹1.48 lakh crore. This includes Corporation Income Tax at ₹1.14 lakh crore and PIT at ₹34,470 crore. The net direct tax collection of ₹5,74,357 crore (as of July 11, 2024) includes CIT at ₹2,10,274 crore and PIT at ₹3,46,036 crore, as per data released by Central Board of Direct Taxes on July 13.

Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa to headline Indian team in 45th Chess Olympiad

D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa are notable Indian names who will participate in the upcoming Chess Olympiad, which will be held in Hungary’s Budapest in September. Gukesh, who will be challenging defending world champion Ding Liren of China in the World Chess Championship in November, will treat the event as dress rehearsal leading up to the summit clash.

