July 13, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST

Non-essential govt offices, school, colleges to remain closed in Delhi till Sunday: DDMA

A day after hitting a 60-year-high, the water level of the Yamuna in Delhi continued to rise on July 13 morning leading to flood waters affecting traffic in arterial roads of the city, including near ISBT and Rajghat. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the closure of schools in the city where there is waterlogging. Roads turned into rivers and water gushed into houses, crematoriums and shelter homes, impairing daily life in the national capital, even as the Yamuna’s water level stabilised after reaching 208.62m.

European Parliament calls on India to act promptly to end Manipur violence, protect minorities

Shortly before Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Paris on a State visit, in another French city, Strasbourg, the European Parliament called on the government to act “promptly” to halt the violence in Manipur and protect religious minorities. The resolution passed by a show of hands on July 13 after a debate on the issue on the previous evening. The government had rejected the move, with Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra saying on July 12 that the Manipur situation was “wholly and totally internal” to India. Over 142 people have been killed and 54,000 displaced so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi arrives in France; military ties to take centre stage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France is being interpreted as a step towards closer military cooperation between the two countries, as India is gearing up to acquire 26 new Rafale-M fighter jets that will fit into India’s maritime military plans. Mr. Modi’s schedule in Paris includes interactions with the French President and other leading figures in the French government and business world, with the high point being the Bastille Day military parade, where he will be the chief guest.

EAM Jaishankar meets counterparts from ASEAN grouping in Indonesia

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on July 13 held productive discussions with his counterparts from the Association of Southeast Asian (ASEAN) nations and reviewed the progress in cooperation in areas like fintech, food security and maritime domains. Mr. Jaishankar is in the Indonesian capital Jakarta to attend a meeting of the ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers. On July 12, he held a series of meetings with his counterparts from several countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia and Vietnam.

25 hours 30 minute countdown for the launch of Chandrayaan 3 mission commences

The 25 hours 30 minute countdown for the launch of the country’s third moon mission Chandrayaan-3 commenced on July 13 at the spaceport in Bengaluru, the ISRO said. “LVM3M4-CHANDRAYAAN-3 MISSION: The countdown leading to the launch tomorrow (Friday- July 14) at 14.35 hrs has commenced,” it said in a social media post. The space agency will launch Chandrayaan-3 by LVM3 rocket at 2.35 pm on July 14.

NIA chargesheets 3 for extortion in Manipur

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against three people, accusing them of extorting money on behalf of Manipur-based extremist groups, an official statement said on July 13. Among the three is a Myanmar national. The chargesheet was filed on July 12 at the NIA Special Court in Imphal against the three for working on behalf of outfits such as the People’s Revolutionary Army, Kangleipak Communist Party, People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak, and United National Liberation Front.

Cheetah deaths at KNP | Experts suggest more prominent role for experienced veterinarians in feline management

In the wake of the death of seven cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park since March this year, wildlife experts have questioned the way the African felines have been handled and suggested more experienced veterinarians be involved in taking care of these animals. In the latest incident, male cheetah Tejas died in the KNP on July 11. The autopsy report revealed the cheetah was “internally weak” and unable to recover from a “traumatic shock” after a violent fight with a female cheetah, according to a forest official.

China, ASEAN agree to try to conclude non-aggression pact on South China Sea feud in three years

China and Southeast Asian nations on July 13 agreed to conclude a long-delayed non-aggression pact, aimed at preventing frequent territorial spats in the busy South China Sea from turning into major armed conflict, within three years. China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) agreed to guidelines for completing their code of conduct negotiations before fall 2026, a Southeast Asian diplomat involved in the meetings told The Associated Press.

Tens of thousands of doctors in England start ‘longest’ strike in health system’s history

Britain’s state-funded health care service is facing what is being described as its longest-ever strike as tens of thousands of doctors in England launched a five-day walkout over pay on July 13. So-called junior doctors, those who are at the early stages of their careers in the National Health Service in the years after medical school, started their latest strike at 7 a.m., with many of them making their case for a 35% pay rise in picket lines outside hospitals across England.

Sensex breaches record 66,000-mark, Nifty scales fresh lifetime high as IT, banking shares advance

Benchmark stock indices hit their record high levels in intra-day trade on July 13, with Sensex breaching the historic 66,000-mark for the first time following a rally in global markets amid moderating U.S. inflation data. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 670.31 points or 1.02% to hit its all-time intra-day peak of 66,064.21. The barometer settled 164.99 points or 0.25% higher at 65,558.89. The NSE Nifty went up by 29.45 points or 0.15% to close at 19,413.75. During the day, it rallied 182.7 points or 0.94% to reach its lifetime high of 19,567.

Rupee gains 10 paise to close at 82.08 against U.S. dollar

The rupee strengthened further by 10 paise to close at 82.08 against the U.S. dollar on July 13, marking its fourth straight session of gain following a firm trend in domestic equities and a weak greenback against major crosses overseas. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened sharply up at 81.98 against the U.S. dollar. It lost some ground later to settle at 82.08 (provisional), up by 10 paise over the previous close.

Bangladesh women vs India women, 3rd T20 | Indian batters flop again as hosts pull off consolation win

Indian batters’ struggles against spin bowling continued as Bangladesh held their nerve to pull off a four-wicket consolation win in the third and final women’s T20 International in Mirpur on July 13. India produced another underwhelming batting performance to end up with 102 for nine after opting to bat. India sealed the series 2-1 but their performance left a lot to be desired. The three- match ODI series between the two teams will begin here on July 16.

World Weightlifting Championship | Mirabai Chanu to spearhead Indian campaign in Riyadh from September 4

Two-time medallist Mirabai Chanu will once again spearhead the Indian challenge in the World Weightlifting Championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in September. Apart from Chanu (49kg), Commonwealth Games medallists Bindyarani Devi (55kg) and Achinta Sheuli (73kg), Shubham Todkar (61kg) and Narayana Ajith (73kg) will also compete in the world event. The same squad will be competing at the Asian Games, barring Todkar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.