Do what is necessary to restore order, acting President Wickremesinghe tells military

Protesters in Sri Lanka defied tear gas and water cannon to storm Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s office after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled overseas, with the crowd demanding both men step down in the face of an economic crisis. In a televised statement Mr. Wickremesinghe said he had instructed the military and police to do “what is necessary to restore order”.

Supreme Court says it cannot pass ‘omnibus’ orders to stop demolitions by municipal authorities

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for Uttar Pradesh, objected to the submission of Dushyant Dave, appearing for Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, that the demolitions targeted a certain community. “Nobody can dispute that rule of law cannot be ignored... But can an omnibus order be passed against demolitions... When in cases where authorities are rightly entitled to take action, will such an omnibus order stand in their way,” a Bench led by Justices B.R. Gavai and P.S. Narasimha asked, posting the case for detailed hearing on August 10.

India, China to hold 16th Corps Commanders talks on July 17

In addition to the focus on disengagement at Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hot Springs area, the effort would also be to discuss disengagement from Demchok and Depsang, which have been the sticking points in the last few rounds of talks.

Free COVID-19 precaution doses for 18-59 age group for 75 days from July 15 at government centres

At present, the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, known as booster shot or precautionary dose, is given free for frontline workers and senior citizens. Others can avail it at private centres for a fee. So far, less than 1% of the target population of 77 crore in the 18-59 age group have been administered the precaution dose.

At least 14 killed after heavy rains in south Gujarat and Saurashtra; over 31,000 evacuated so far

Three national highways in Kutch, Navsari and Dang districts were blocked due to damage caused by rains. Fifty one State highways and over 400 panchayat roads have also been damaged, State Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi said.

BJP cites Pakistan journalist’s claims to attack former Vice-President Hamid Ansari, Congress

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia cited Pakistani journalist Nusrat Mirza’s purported comments that he had visited India on former Vice-President Hamid Ansari’s invitations and also met him. If Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi besides the then Vice-President remain silent on the questions raised by the ruling party, it will amount to their admission to these “sins”, Mr. Bhatia said.

Presidential election | Shiv Sena seemingly supported Droupadi Murmu as she is tribal, not as NDA nominee, says NCP

Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party president Jayant Patil told reporters that the Shiv Sena had not discussed with the NCP before announcing its support to NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. “In every Presidential election, Shiv Sena has made their own choice. It (The Sena’s decision to back Murmu) is not a support to the NDA per se. As she belongs to an Adivasi community, the Sena must have extended the support,” he added.

Rhea Chakraborty received drugs from co-accused, handed it over to Sushant Singh Rajput, says NCB draft charges

In its draft charges against actor Rhea Chakraborty, the Narcotics Control Bureau said she received multiple deliveries of marijuana from many co-accused, including her brother Showik, and handed them over to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Assam-Meghalaya border | Villagers chased out for choosing ‘wrong’ State

The 884.9 km boundary between the two States had 12 disputed sectors since Meghalaya was carved out of Assam in 1972. The Chief Ministers of the two States signed an agreement on March 29 in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, a tad more than a year after deciding to take up six “less complicated” sectors for settlement.

India denies ‘baseless and speculative’ media reports about facilitating Sri Lankan President Gotabaya’s visit to the Maldives

“The High Commission categorically denies baseless and speculative media reports that India facilitated the recent reported travel of @gotabayar @Realbrajapaksa out of Sri Lanka,” the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka tweeted.

India ranks low at 135th globally for gender parity: World Economic Forum

Only 11 countries are ranked below India on the index of 146 nations, with Afghanistan, Pakistan, Congo, Iran and Chad being the worst-five. The WEF warned that the cost of living crisis is expected to hit women hardest globally with a widening gender gap in the labour force and it will take another 132 years (compared to 136 in 2021) to close the gender gap.

Heavy rains cause unseasonal floods, kill 39 in Afghanistan

Fourteen other people were wounded, according to the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. The rains have caused land to slide, exposing unexploded ordnance from four decades of war and conflict. The mines are being moved and exploded under controlled circumstances to prevent further casualties, said OCHA.

United Kingdom Conservatives cast votes in first round of leadership race

The internal party contest will replace the flamboyant, scandal-ridden Boris Johnson — a figure famous in Britain and around the world — with a new and much lesser-known Prime Minister. Eight candidates have secured the required backing of 20 of their colleagues to make the first ballot. The 358 Tory legislators will vote on Wednesday afternoon, with the last-placed candidate and any others who fail to get 30 votes dropping off the list. Further rounds of voting will take place on Thursday and, if needed, next week.

Japan leader Shinzo Abe death | Police find bullet marks near assassination site

On Wednesday, police found several of what they believe are bullet marks in the wall of a building about 90mtrs away from the assassination site. Police said they believe the bullets, or fragments of the bullets, from the first shot hit the wall after narrowly missing Abe and piercing through an election vehicle parked nearby. The bullet marks on the wall and in the vehicle match, police said, suggesting they were fired from the same weapon.

Record surge in India’s imports from China in first half of 2022

Imports of Chinese goods are on track for yet another record year, and set to surpass last year’s $97.5 billion figure. The trade imbalance is also on track for another record, with India’s exports to China down by 35% and accounting for only $9.57 billion of the $67.08 billion two-way trade. Imports this year are up 34.5% from the same period in 2021.

Sensex, Nifty fall for 3rd day on selling in oil, banking & IT shares

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 372.46 points or 0.69% to close at 53,514.15, extending its falling streak to a third day. The broader NSE Nifty declined 91.65 points or 0.57% to settle below the 16,000 level at 15,966.65.

Rupee drops to record low of 79.62 against U.S. dollar

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened strong at 79.55 against the greenback but could not hold on to gains and slipped in the negative territory. It witnessed an intra-day high of 79.53 and a low of 79.68. It finally settled at 79.62 (provisional), down paise over its previous close of 79.59.

ICC ODI rankings: Bumrah back to No.1

Bumrah had lost the top spot to New Zealand’s Trent Boult in February 2020 after being No. 1 for most of the preceding two years. He has been at the top for a total of 730 days, more than any other Indian.

India overtake Pakistan in latest ICC ODI rankings after big win over England

India were placed fourth with 105 points but the 10-wicket win on Tuesday propelled them to 108 rating points, leaving Pakistan behind at 106 in the latest chart. New Zealand continue to reign supreme at the top of the table with 126 rating points, while England are second with 122.

Singapore Open badminton | Mithun, Ashmita register stunning victories; Sindhu, Prannoy too win

While Mithun recorded a stunning 21-17 15-21 21-18 win over compatriot and World championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth in men’s singles, Ashmita shocked Thailand’s world number 12 Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-16 21-11 in women’s singles.