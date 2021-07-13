Top news of the day: Government flags violation of Covid-19 protocol in parts of the country; Sher Bahadur Deuba becomes Nepal PM for fifth time, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Addressing a press conference on the pandemic situation in the country, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry, said, “We would request everyone to take the surge across the world of COVID cases seriously. When we talk about the third wave (of COVID-19), we are talking about it as a weather update and not understanding its seriousness and our responsibilities associated with it.” NITI Aayog member (health) V.K. Paul said a third wave is being witnessed across the world, adding that it is time to be very vigilant.

A medical student at Wuhan University, China, who was the first COVID-19 patient in the country, has tested positive for the virus again. District Medical Officer K.J. Reena confirmed that the student, hailing from Mathilakam, near Kodungallur, has tested positive.

The Prime Minister has urged the Chief Ministers to ramp up vaccination rates, set up temporary hospitals and form micro containment zones with aggressive cluster testing and tracking to control the COVID-19 situation.

His appointment is in line with the ruling issued by the Supreme Court to make way for his claim to premiership, replacing incumbent K.P. Sharma Oli.

With the advancement of the Southwest Monsoon over Delhi and remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan on July 13, the IMD said that the monsoon had covered the entire country against the normal date of July 8.

This is the second of the four additional aircraft contracted under an optional clause in 2016.

Mr. Wilson is lodged at Taloja Central Jail and relies upon a report by a digital forensic analyst Arsenal Consultancy in the U.S. that has debunked all the electronic evidence gathered by the NIA and said the attacker planted malware in Mr. Wilson’s computer and that it was compromised.

B.S. Yediyurappa made the announcement following a meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru.

The government said the case could even be investigated by the CBI. The government urged a Bench of Justices Vineet Saran and Dinesh Maheshwari to refer the case back to the High Court.

Mr. Choksi’s trial for illegal entry before a magistrate has also been stayed.

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow conveyed the message to Washington during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s summit with the U.S. President Joe Biden in Geneva.

The U.S. tech group must come up with proposals within the next two months on how it would compensate news agencies and other publishers for the use of their news. If it does not do that, the company would face additional fines of up to €900,000 per day.

Serum Institute of India will be producing at least 300 million doses of Sputnik V a year, with the first batch of the Russian vaccine against Covid-19 from its facility likely to be rolled out in September.

Out of the 119 athletes, 67 are male and 52 female participants, IOA president Narinder Batra said during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with Olympic-bound athletes.

Thomas Bach tripped over his words while addressing his Japanese hosts, referring to the “Chinese people” rather than “Japanese people” as he spoke.