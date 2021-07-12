Top news of the day: Nepal’s apex court orders appointment of Deuba as Prime Minister; 323 Lok Sabha MPs and 205 Rajya Sabha MPs fully vaccinated, says Om Birla, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

In a landmark verdict, Nepal's Supreme Court on Monday directed President Bidya Devi Bhandari to appoint Nepali Congress chief Sher Bahadur Deuba as prime minister by Tuesday and reinstated the dissolved House of Representatives for a second time in five months.

First time since the COVID pandemic hit in March 2020, sessions of both houses of Parliament Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be held simultaneously ending the two-shift routine that has been followed since September last year.

An hour after reigniting speculation about the possibility of his entering politics, actor Rajinikanth on Monday categorically stated that he has no intentions of entering politics in the future. He also disbanded ‘Rajini Makkal Mandram’ (RMM) an organisation that he founded in 2018 as a precursor to the political party that he had promised to launch to contest the 2021 State Assembly elections after he announced his political intentions in December 2017.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has raised objections to incentivising of public servants and others to follow the “one child norm” mentioned in certain sections of the proposed Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilisation and Welfare) Bill, 2021.

Green signal for emergency approval for Zydus Cadila’s COVID-19 vaccine, for those aged 12 years and above, will take a few more days, confirmed Health Ministry officials on Monday while refuting claims by several State governments, including the Capital, of vaccine shortage.

On July 7, the Budget Statement of Government of West Bengal for the year 2021-22 was printed with Finance Minister Amit Mitra’s name on it. It was, however tabled in the State Assembly by Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Partha Chatterjee. Earlier this year on February 5, before the State went to polls the interim Budget document with Dr. Mitra's name was tabled by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the State Assembly.

Eleven persons perched on a watch tower near the Amber Fort in Jaipur amid the rains were among the 20 killed in incidents related to lightning strikes reported from various places across Rajasthan on Sunday.

A meeting of representatives of all legislature parties in Tamil Nadu including the BJP, unanimously passed a resolution urging the Union government to not accord any permission to Karnataka to construct a dam across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu. The all-party meeting was convened by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday at the State Secretariat.

The process of picking this year’s national sports awards winners is set to be postponed until after the Olympic Games to ensure that medal winners in Tokyo are duly considered by the selection panel, which is yet to be instituted.

The Flipkart Group, a homegrown consumer internet ecosystem, on Monday said it raised $3.6 billion to fund its digital commerce activities in India. The fundraise seen participation from global investors, including sovereign funds, private equity and crossovers in addition to Walmart. The new investment values Flipkart Group at $37.6 billion.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Lucknow this week to hold meetings with party functionaries which will be followed up by tours of other districts of the State aimed at energising the party cadre and preparing the organisation for a pitched electoral battle against the BJP, sources said Monday.

The Supreme Court on Monday gave a week’s time for a petitioner to study the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules of 2021 to verify whether it addresses the issue of communally sensitive content posted on social media platforms.