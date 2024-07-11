PM Modi meets economists ahead of Budget for 2024-25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting eminent economists on July 11 to elicit their views and suggestions for the upcoming Budget, a senior government official said. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Budget for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha on July 23. Besides economists and sectoral experts, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery and other members also attended the meeting.

NEET-UG counselling in four rounds from July third week, Centre tells Supreme Court

The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that counselling process for the controversy-hit NEET-UG 2024 will be conducted in four rounds beginning from the third week of July. The candidature of a student found to be a beneficiary of any malpractice would be cancelled at any stage during the counselling process or even afterwards, the Union Government through the Higher Education department of the Ministry of Education said in a 44-page affidavit. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court deferred its hearing in the NEET-UG question paper leak case to July 18. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud deferred the hearing at the request of the petitioners’ lawyers, who asked for additional time to peruse the affidavits filed by the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exam. The Bench further noted that the CBI had filed its report on the status of the probe in consonance with its prior directions.

Mumbai hit-and-run case: Mihir Shah admits he was driving BMW car at time of crash, say police

Mihir Shah, the prime accused in the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case, has told the police he was driving the car at the time of the crash which killed a woman and injured her husband, officials said citing the probe carried out so far. After crashing into the couple’s scooter, Mr. Shah was very much aware that the woman was stuck in one of the tyres of the luxury car, but still he drove recklessly and did not stop though motorists passing by frantically signalled and shouted, asking him to halt, an official said on July 10.

Farmers’ body SKM says it will resume agitation on demands over legal guarantee for MSP, farm loan waiver

Farmers’ body Samyukt Kisan Morcha on July 11 announced it will resume its agitation over its pending demands, including a legal guarantee to MSP and loan waiver, and submit a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. The SKM, an umbrella organisation of farm unions that led the 2020-21 farmers’ protest, made the announcement a day after its general body met but indicated that unlike then, its agitation this time may not be a march to Delhi.

‘Manipur is divided’: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shares video of his visit to State

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on July 11 urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur and suggested him to listen to the problems of the people and said Congress and INDIA bloc will raise the “need for peace” in Manipur with full force in Parliament. Sharing a five-minute video on X, the Congress leader said that Manipur is “divided into two parts.” “This is the third time I have come here since violence broke out in Manipur, but unfortunately there is no improvement in the situation — even today the state is divided into two parts,” Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

West Bengal bypolls: Election Commission seeks action taken report from CEO on malpractice charges

“The Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought an action taken report from the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) after receiving nearly 100 complaints from the BJP regarding bogus voting, violence and intimidation during Wednesday’s (July 10) bypolls at four Assembly constituencies in the State,” a senior official said. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has denied those allegations and dubbed them as “baseless”. “There were some reports of violence, but overall, the election was peaceful yesterday. We promptly took action whenever reports of such violence and malpractices were reported to us or came to the notice of our officers,” CEO Ariz Aftab said.

Kathua ambush: Security forces intensify search operations, more detained for questioning

More Army personnel were deployed in the hills and dense forests of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua-Udhampur-Doda belt as the search for the terrorists behind the ambush on an Army patrol in Kathua district entered its fourth day on July 11. Since the attack on July 8 that killed five Army personnel and injured as many, 60 people have been detained for questioning, including three individuals suspected of providing food and shelter to the terrorists, officials said.

Congress holds protest against BJP government’s ‘failure’ to curb terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on July 11 held a protest rally against the BJP-led Central government’s alleged failure to check terrorism in the Union Territory. They also protested against Pakistan for “aiding and abetting” terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Led by Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Waqar Rasool Wani and working president Raman Bhalla, the protesters raised slogans against the BJP and its government for allegedly failing to check terrorism and demanded accountability.

CBI likely to file charge sheet against youth who circulated ‘doctored’ screenshot of UGC-NET paper

The CBI is likely to file a charge sheet against a youth who allegedly circulated a “doctored” screenshot of the UGC-NET paper on Telegram which led to the cancellation of the exam after an alert from the Union Home Ministry about a possible “breach”, officials said. The CBI did not find any large-scale conspiracy in the episode and would limit the charge sheet to offences of attempt to cheat or cheating, they said.

Uttar Pradesh floods: More than 60 villages hit in Balrampur; CM Yogi Adityanath to visit flood-affected areas

More than 60 villages in Balrampur, Tulsipur and Utraula tehsils have been hit by floods due to the overflow of the Rapti river, creating havoc in the Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh. This has been caused by continuous rains in Balrampur district as well as the inflow of water coming downhill from Nepal, causing the Rapti river to cross the danger mark and overflow. In view of the danger of flooding, the district administration has alerted the flood posts, with flood-affected people resorting to boats. So far, three people have lost their lives due to drowning in floods.

Controversial probationary IAS officer Pooja Khedkar joins duty in Washim; mum on row

Controversial probationary IAS officer Pooja Khedkar, who is in the eye of a raging storm for seeking special privileges and faking certificates, joined the Washim district administration on July 11 to complete the remainder of her training amid clamour from activists demanding an in-depth probe into the murky circumstances of her recruitment.

Excise policy: Supreme Court judge recuses from hearing Manish Sisodia’s plea for revival of bail petitions

Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Kumar on July 11 recused from hearing pleas of AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by which his bail petitions has been sought to be revived in the excise policy scam cases. A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Sanjay Karol and Sanjay Kumar said another Bench in which Justice Kumar is not a member will take up Mr. Sisodia’s two separate pleas for reviving his bail petitions in cases filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the excise policy scam case.

Hezbollah goes old-school to counter Israel’s modern surveillance methods

Coded messages, landline phones, and pagers: following the killing of senior commanders in targeted Israeli airstrikes, the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group, Hezbollah, has been using some low-tech strategies to try to evade its foe’s sophisticated surveillance technology, informed sources said. Hezbollah has learned from its losses and adapted its tactics in response, six sources familiar with the group’s operations said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive security matters.

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore confident Boeing space capsule can safely return them to Earth, despite failures

Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who should have been back on Earth weeks ago said Wednesday that they’re confident that Boeing’s space capsule can return them safely, despite a string of vexing breakdowns. NASA test pilots Wilmore and Indian-origin Williams launched aboard Boeing’s new Starliner capsule early last month, the first people to ride it. Helium leaks and thruster failures almost derailed their arrival at the International Space Station, and has kept them there much longer than planned. Now the earliest they could return may be the end of July, officials said.

NATO expresses concern over deepening Russia-China ties

NATO has voiced profound concern over China’s deepening relationship with Russia and accused Beijing of becoming a “decisive enabler” of Russia’s war against Ukraine through its so-called “no limits” partnership with the country. Leaders of the 32-member North Atlantic Treaty Organisation said this in a statement following their meeting in Washington to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the North Atlantic Council.

China tells NATO not to create chaos in Asia; rejects label of ‘enabler’ of Russia’s Ukraine war

China accused NATO on July 11 of seeking security at the expense of others and told the alliance not to bring the same “chaos” to Asia. The statement by a Foreign Ministry spokesperson came a day after NATO labelled China a “decisive enabler” of Russia’s war against Ukraine. “NATO hyping up China’s responsibility on the Ukraine issue is unreasonable and has sinister motives,” spokesperson Lin Jian said at a daily briefing. He maintained that China has a fair and objective stance on the Ukraine issue.

Man in China caught smuggling 100 live snakes in his trousers

A man has been caught trying to smuggle over 100 live snakes into mainland China by cramming them into his trousers, according to the country’s customs authority. The unnamed traveller was stopped by customs officers as he sought to slip out of semi-autonomous Hong Kong and into the border city of Shenzhen, China Customs said in a statement on Tuesday. “Upon inspection, customs officers discovered that the pockets of the trousers the passenger was wearing were packed with six canvas drawstring bags and sealed with tape,” the statement said.

TCS Q1 results: Net profit rises 8.7% to ₹12,040 crore; CEO says strong start to new fiscal

India’s largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on July 11 posted an 8.7% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹12,040 crore in the first quarter ended June 2024. The net profit for the year-ago period stood at ₹11,074 crore. The company, which competes in the IT services market with the likes of Infosys, Wipro and HCLTech, reported a 5.4% increase in its revenue at ₹62,613 crore for the quarter just ended.

French referee François Letexier picked to handle Spain-England final of Euro 2024

French referee François Letexier was picked by UEFA to handle the European Championship final between Spain and England. At 35, he’s one of the youngest referees to take charge of a major final. The game is on July 14 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. The referees for the past three men’s Euros finals were 48, 41 and 41 at the time.