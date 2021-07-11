Top news of the day: Chinese show banners at Indian villagers celebrating the Dalai Lama’s birthday; Twitter India publishes first compliance report, appoints grievance officer, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

They were seen across the Indus river at Koyul, one of the last settlements in the Demchok sector in eastern Ladakh.

Twitter has appointed Vinay Prakash as its Resident Grievance Officer for India, according to its website.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the mission is ‘not closed’ and the visa-related work has been shifted to the Indian Embassy in Kabul.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday raided multiple locations in Kashmir Valley, questioned locals and seized digital devices in a case regarding online radicalisation by the Islamic State in India.

The provisions would come into force one year after the date of publication of the gazette, the draft says.

General public should strictly follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour to ensure that places with common air conditioning and poor ventilation do not prove to be a super-spreader zone.

Himachal Pradesh was the only State where the vaccination rate was higher among adult women.

"India has many talented people, who are doing exceptional work at the grassroots. Often, we don't see or hear much of them. Do you know such inspiring people? You can nominate them for the #PeoplesPadma. Nominations are open till 15th September. http://padmaawards.gov.in," he tweeted.

The vote was a major test for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who came to power in 2018 after the former Prime Minister resigned amid widespread protests.

In a special note addressed to England team manager Gareth Southgate OBE, the 95-year-old monarch wished the team luck and recalled the country’s last big win in the game 55 years ago when England won the World Cup under Bobby Moore as captain.