Top news of the day: Chinese show banners at Indian villagers celebrating the Dalai Lama’s birthday; Twitter India publishes first compliance report, appoints grievance officer, and more

Chinese show banners at Indian villagers celebrating the Dalai Lama’s birthday
They were seen across the Indus river at Koyul, one of the last settlements in the Demchok sector in eastern Ladakh.
Twitter publishes first compliance report; 4,179 accounts suspended for terror activities
Twitter has appointed Vinay Prakash as its Resident Grievance Officer for India, according to its website.
Personnel were evacuated from Kandahar because of intense fighting nearby: India
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the mission is ‘not closed’ and the visa-related work has been shifted to the Indian Embassy in Kabul.
NIA raids seven locations in Kashmir
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday raided multiple locations in Kashmir Valley, questioned locals and seized digital devices in a case regarding online radicalisation by the Islamic State in India.
New population policy drafted keeping in mind all sections society: Adityanath
The provisions would come into force one year after the date of publication of the gazette, the draft says.
Doctors warn that current weather conditions and carelessness could aggravate COVID-19 symptoms
General public should strictly follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour to ensure that places with common air conditioning and poor ventilation do not prove to be a super-spreader zone.
Data | As India's vaccination drive gathers pace, women are being left behind
Himachal Pradesh was the only State where the vaccination rate was higher among adult women.
Modi seeks nominations for Padma awards
"India has many talented people, who are doing exceptional work at the grassroots. Often, we don't see or hear much of them. Do you know such inspiring people? You can nominate them for the #PeoplesPadma. Nominations are open till 15th September. http://padmaawards.gov.in," he tweeted.
Landslide victory for Ethiopia’s ruling party, second term for PM Abiy Ahmed
The vote was a major test for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who came to power in 2018 after the former Prime Minister resigned amid widespread protests.
Queen pens letter to England football team ahead of big Euro Cup final
In a special note addressed to England team manager Gareth Southgate OBE, the 95-year-old monarch wished the team luck and recalled the country’s last big win in the game 55 years ago when England won the World Cup under Bobby Moore as captain.