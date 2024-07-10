In Austria, PM Modi reaffirms that ‘this is not time for war’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 10 said he held a “fruitful discussion” with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer during which they discussed in detail the ongoing disputes in the world, including the Ukraine conflict and situation in West Asia, reaffirming that “this is not the time for war”. Mr. Modi arrived in Vienna on a two-day visit — the first by an Indian prime minister in over 40 years — also said India and Austria identified new possibilities to further strengthen mutual cooperation and prepared a blueprint for cooperation for the coming decade.

BMW crash case: Shiv Sena sacks key accused Mihir Shah’s father Rajesh Shah from party post

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, on July 10 sacked Rajesh Shah, whose son Mihir Shah was allegedly involved in the BMW hit-and-run, as the party’s deputy leader. A one-line notice by Shiv Sena secretary Sanjay More said Rajesh Shah has been relieved from the post of the party’s deputy leader. Mr. Shah, however, continues to be a member of the Shiv Sena.

Assembly bypolls: Sporadic violence reported in Uttarakhand, West Bengal

Moderate to brisk polling was recorded in 13 Assembly constituencies across seven States where bypolls were underway amid sporadic incidents of violence in Uttarakhand and West Bengal. The electoral exercise, the first since the Lok Sabha polls, will decide the fate of many veterans and some debutantes, including Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s wife Kamlesh Thakur. Barring Uttarakhand and West Bengal, polling has been peaceful in the rest of the States so far.

In a first, 108 kg gold biscuits seized near defined China border in Eastern Ladakh, two locals arrested

The Indo Tibetan Border Police arrested two men near the China border in Eastern Ladakh on July 9 for allegedly smuggling 108 kg of gold biscuits from China. While smuggling of smaller items was common, it was the first time ever that an alleged gold smuggling racket was exposed in the area with the arrest of two locals. Another person has been detained, an ITBP official said. The accused were intercepted by an ITBP team that was out on a Long Range Patrolling in the border areas in Southern Sub Sector in Eastern Ladakh to check infiltration and smuggling amid specific inputs of smuggling in the area near Sirigaple, Ladakh.

Muslim woman entitled to seek maintenance from spouse: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on July 10 ruled that a Muslim woman can seek maintenance from her husband under Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which is applicable to all married women irrespective of religion. A Bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Augustine George Masih, which pronounced a separate but concurrent verdict, said Section 125 of the erstwhile CrPC which deals with wife’s legal right to maintenance, covers Muslim women.

Supreme Court reserves verdict on plea highlighting caste-based discrimination of prisoners

The Supreme Court on July 10 indicated its intention to ask the Ministry of Home Affairs to intervene with States to re-haul their prison manuals and wipe out hardly acknowledged but existing practices of caste-based discrimination of prisoners. Though States like Uttar Pradesh denied caste-based discrimination within their prison walls, a Bench headed by the Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud read out portions from its prison documents, which use terms like “scavenger class”.

Supreme Court upholds maintainability of West Bengal suit accusing Centre of interference in federalism using CBI without State consent

The Supreme Court on July 10 upheld the maintainability of a suit filed by the State of West Bengal accusing the Union Government accusing the Centre of “constitutional overreach” and violation of federalism by unilaterally employing the Central Bureau of Investigation without the State’s prior consent. A Bench led by Justice BR Gavai refused to accept the Union’s preliminary objections to the suit, including that the Union did not control the CBI. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for the Union, had argued that the Centre was not the master of the CBI.

Supreme Court judge Sanjiv Khanna recuses from considering review pleas on same-sex marriage

Senior-most Supreme Court judge Sanjiv Khanna on July 10 recused himself from considering pleas seeking review of the apex court’s judgement last year declining legal recognition to same-sex marriage, sources said. According to the sources, Justice Khanna has cited personal reasons for his recusal. The recusal of Justice Khanna would necessitate reconstitution of a fresh five-judge constitution bench by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud for considering the review pleas.

Jaishankar to host BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers at 2-day retreat

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will host his counterparts from the BIMSTEC member countries at a two-day retreat beginning July 11 in the national capital. The retreat will present an opportunity for the Foreign Ministers to discuss avenues to deepen cooperation across various sectors, including security, connectivity and trade, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Bihar bridge collapse: Another bridge collapses in Bihar, 13th such mishap in three weeks

Bihar witnessed another bridge collapse on July 10, making it the 13th such incident in the State in a span of three weeks, an official said. The bridge collapsed at Mahishi village in Saharsa district earlier in the day, he said. “It might be a small bridge or causeway. District officials have left for the spot. We are trying to gather more information about the incident,” Additional Collector (Saharsa), Jyoti Kumar, said.

Delhi High Court lists ED’s plea against bail to Arvind Kejriwal for July 15

The Delhi High Court on July 10 listed for July 15 the ED plea challenging bail granted to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money-laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam. The High Court had earlier stayed the trial court’s June 20 order by which Mr. Kejriwal was granted bail in the case. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, who was scheduled to hear the plea, was informed by the counsel for the ED that they were served with Mr. Kejriwal’s reply to their petition only late Tuesday night (July 9) and the agency requires some time to file a rejoinder.

557 farmers ended lives in six months this year in Maharashtra’s Amravati: Government report

As many as 557 farmers have died by suicide in five districts under the Amravati administrative division of Maharashtra between January and June this year, an official report said. The five districts in the division are Amravati, Akola, Buldhana, Washim and Yavatmal. A report prepared by the Amravati divisional commissionerate said 557 farmers ended their lives in the division from January to June this year. The highest number of 170 suicides were recorded in Amravati district, followed by 150 in Yavatmal, 111 in Buldhana, 92 in Akola and 34 in Washim. (Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling the following numbers: BMC Mental Health Helpline: 022-24131212 (24x7); Vandrevala Foundation: 18602662345/18002333330 (24x7); I Call - 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.); ASRA - 022 2754 6669 (24x7); The Samaritans Mumbai: 8422984528/842984529/8422984530 ( 5 p.m. -8 p.m., all days). More helpline numbers across the country are available in this link)

U.K. police search for man armed with crossbow after 3 women killed in home near London

British police were hunting for a man believed to be armed with a crossbow on July 10 after three women were killed in a house near London. Hertfordshire Police said Kyle Clifford, 26, was being sought over the suspected triple murder. Chief Superintendent Jon Simpson of Herfordshire Police said Clifford is believed to have targeted the women, who were related.

Donald Trump calls Kamala Harris as an ‘insurance policy’ for Joe Biden

Donald Trump, the former U.S. president and presumptive presidential nominee of the Republican Party, has attacked Vice President Kamala Harris, raising questions on her competence and describing her as an “insurance policy” for incumbent President Joe Biden. His attack against Ms. Harris, who is of Indian and African heritage, came amid chatter in the Democratic Party about whether President Biden should remain the nominee in the November 5 presidential election.

Newly-appointed U.S. envoy to Taiwan pledges to help the island with self-defence as threats from China loom

The United States’ new top envoy to Taiwan promised on July 10 that Washington will help the self-ruled island defend itself as China ramps up its military threats. Raymond Greene, who assumed his new role as director of the American Institute in Taiwan on July 8, met with Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te. “First of all, and the most important thing, the U.S. will strongly support Taiwan’s self-defense capabilities,” Mr. Greene said. “We both have common and long-term interests in peace and stability over the Taiwan Strait.”

Markets sink below record levels; Sensex tanks over 400 pts on widespread profit booking

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty buckled under heavy selling pressure to sink below record high levels on July 10, tracking deep losses in metal, auto and IT stocks amid widespread profit booking after recent gains. Rising uncertainty over interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve also added to the weak trend in domestic equities, traders said. The 30-share BSE Sensex opened 129.72 points higher to hit a fresh all-time high of 80,481.36. However, the index soon tumbled 915.88 points or 1.13% to trade at 79,435.76. It finally closed lower by 426.87 points or 0.53% at 79,924.77.

Dravid happy to forgo bonus amount after T20 World Cup triumph

Former India head coach Rahul Dravid has refused to take the bonus amount of ₹2.5 crore offered to him by the BCCI following the recent T-20 World Cup triumph in the Americas. Dravid was offered the bonus amount following the national team’s success but he was happy to settle for the due amount (₹2.5 crore) similar to other coaching staff. The BCCI wanted to repay Dravid for guiding India to the trophy in Barbados by hiking his reward to ₹5 crore, which is at par with the players, PTI has learnt that the 51-year-old was happy with an equal pay check as other coaching staff.