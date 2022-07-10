The major news headlines of the day and more.

Sri Lanka’s Opposition parties set to meet to discuss formation of new all-party government

The meeting of the main Opposition Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB) and its constituent parties will be attended by leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa, leader of Sri Lanka Muslim Congress Rauff Hakeem, leader of Tamil Progressive Alliance Mano Ganesan and leader of All Ceylon Makkal Congress Rishad Bathiudeen. Another meeting of the leaders of nine parties, including the National Freedom Front, was planned for Sunday to discuss the emerging political situation.

Indian government supportive of Sri Lanka, trying to help: Jaishankar

Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said the Indian government has always been supportive of Sri Lanka and it was “trying to help” the neighbouring country through its present economic crisis and made it clear that there was “no refugee crisis right now”.

Amarnath Yatra suspended from Jammu due to inclement weather

A flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the cave shrine on Friday afternoon has led to the death of least 16 people. Around 40 people are still missing. “Amarnath Yatra has been suspended from Jammu to twin base camps in Kashmir due to inclement weather. No fresh batch was allowed to move towards Amarnath” an official said.

Udaipur tailor killing | NIA arrests seventh person

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a seventh person, identified as Farhad Mohammad Sheikh, in connection with the brutal killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur last month, a spokesperson said on Sunday. Sheikh was a “close criminal associate” of Riyaz Akhtari, one of the two main accused, and took an active part in the conspiracy to kill the tailor, the spokesperson said.

After Assembly, Shiv Sena legislative party in Lok Sabha to split too

Top sources in the BJP-Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena coalition told The Hindu that the move may happen as early as July 13 or 14, with one of the official reasons being given as wanting to extend support to National Democratic Alliance’s nominee for the presidential polls Droupadi Murmu.

Bhima Koregaon case: SC to hear Varavara Rao’s permanent medical bail plea on July 11

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a plea on July 11 filed by Telugu poet and an accused in the Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case, P. Varavara Rao, challenging a Bombay High Court order that rejected his prayer for permanent medical bail in the matter. Mr. Rao said he has challenged the high court order as he was not granted an extension of bail despite his advanced age and precarious and deteriorating health condition, and his prayer to shift to Hyderabad was also denied.

PM Modi pitches for natural farming, says it’s like serving Mother Earth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the mass movement to adopt natural farming will be widely successful in the coming years and the sooner farmers join this change, the more they will reap its benefits. "Adopting natural farming is like serving Mother Earth," Mr. Modi said addressing a conclave on natural farming in Gujarat's Surat city via video conference.

U.P. govt taking measures to prohibit sale of meat in open on Kanwar Yatra routes

The local, district and police administration are reaching out to meat traders to ensure this, officials said. Elaborate arrangements are being made for Kanwar Yatra which is set to begin from July 14. It will continue for a fortnight. The yatra was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, at a recent meeting, directed officials to clear the roads taken by the Kanwar yatris and to prohibit sale of meat in the open along them, besides making arrangements for lighting, sanitation and first-aid.

Missing Sri Lankan President back in action, orders gas distribution

Embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, whose location is still unknown since the protesters overran both his office and the official residence, has ordered officials to ensure the smooth distribution of cooking gas after the fuel-starved country received 3,700 metric tonnes of LP gas, his office said on Sunday.

Death toll rises to 15 in rocket attack on apartment block in Ukraine’s Donbas

Rescuers on Sunday recovered 15 bodies after a Russian missile strike hit a residential building in Chasiv Yar town, eastern Ukraine, officials said. “During the rescue operation, 15 bodies were found at the scene and five people were pulled out of the rubble,” alive, the local branch of the Ukrainian emergency service said on Facebook, adding that rescuers were in contact with three people alive under the rubble.

South Africa police say 14 dead in bar shooting in Soweto

Police say they are investigating reports that a group of men arrived in a minibus taxi and opened fire on some of the patrons at the bar late Saturday night. Police were on Sunday morning removing bodies of the deceased and investigating what had led to the mass shooting.

Protesters in Sri Lanka claim they find millions of rupees inside President Rajapaksa’s house

A video is being shared on social media showing the protesters counting the currency notes that were unearthed. The recovered money was said to be handed over to the security units, the Daily Mirror newspaper reported.

Iran enriches uranium to 20% with new centrifuges at fortified site

Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesman for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, said uranium enriched to 20% was collected for the first time from advanced IR-6 centrifuges. He said Iran had informed the U.N. nuclear watchdog about the development two weeks ago.

Diwali target for India-U.K. FTA possible but not definite, say experts after Boris Johnson’s exit

While there is general consensus that there is unlikely to be any significant shift in foreign policy stance under a new Conservative Party incumbent at 10 Downing Street, a delay of a few months to the October deadline for the conclusion of a draft FTA may well be on the cards.

Three months to go for World T20, Team India moving in right direction, says Rohit Sharma

India have won fourth consecutive series under Rohit's captaincy and with an aggressive batting and bowling approach on display in powerplay, they have crushed England by 50 and 49 runs respectively in the first two games of the three-match T20I series. "We are moving in the right direction and ticking the right boxes," a happy Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony when asked about how he is feeling with the mega-event just months away.

Govt. bats for India XI vs World XI cricket match on Aug. 22 as part of I-Day celebrations, writes to BCCI

Sources indicated that the Ministry of Culture, which sent the proposal, is in talks with BCCI officials to try and rope in top Indian players as well as popular cricketers from abroad to play the match as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign.