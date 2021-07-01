Top news of the day: Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi set free; 9 European countries authorise Covishield, and more

Akhil Gogoi set free, slams govt for ‘misusing’ NIA, UAPA
Assam MLA and Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi walked out of jail after a special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) acquitted him of all charges in the second of the two cases related to the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act violence in the State in December 2019.
Nine European countries authorise Covishield
The recognition by the nine countries is a ‘national’ move by the states, and not by the European Union headquartered in Brussels.
IMD forecasts normal monsoon rainfall in July
In the forecast for July, IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said rainfall is not expected to be good in the first week, but it is likely to pick up in the second half of the second week of July.
Developing capabilities to deal with drone threat: Army Chief
Gen. Manoj Naravane said that with easy availability of drones, they would be increasingly used in all sorts of combat, both by state and non state actors, and capabilities were being developed to deal with them.
Government issues ordinance prohibiting strikes by those engaged in essential defence services
The Essential Defence Services Ordinance 2021 comes in the backdrop of the announcement by major federations of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) to go on indefinite strike from the later part of next month in protest against the government’s decision to corporatise the OFB.
Only Parliament can frame law for timely disposal of disqualification petitions by Speaker: Supreme Court
The top court was referring to the then Karnataka Assembly Speaker R. Ramesh Kumar's decision to disqualify 17 legislators till the end of the current 15th Legislative Assembly's term in 2023.
A journalist is not expected to dramatise incident and make news: Allahabad High Court
The court made the observation while rejecting the bail plea of a journalist in Lucknow, who is co-accused of abetting a person’s suicide and filming it outside the U.P. Vidhan Sabha in 2020.
This decade will be ‘India’s techade’, says Modi
The Prime Minister spoke of the critical role that technology had played during the pandemic to ensure continuity of education, access to healthcare, and other citizen services.
If you invoke U.S. copyright law, then be cognisant of Indian laws as well: Ravi Shankar Prasad on Twitter row
Speaking at the India Global Forum, the Minister said Twitter had blocked his account for an hour on a complaint made four years ago under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act of the U.S.
India asks Pakistan to speed up release and repatriation of civilian prisoners
The two countries exchanged lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in each other’s custody in line with the provisions of a 2008 agreement.
Chinese President Xi Jinping pledges 'reunification' with Taiwan on party's 100th birthday
He vows to "smash" any attempts at formal independence for the island.
Trump Organisation CFO surrenders ahead of expected charges
The Trump Organisation's Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg has surrendered to authorities ahead of expected charges against him and former President Donald Trump's company, according to multiple news outlets.
Zydus Cadila seeks emergency use approval of COVID-19 vaccine
The vaccine, if approved, would become India’s second successful home-grown COVID-19 shot and help ease the country’s severe vaccine shortage.
4 years of GST regime | Tax base has doubled, says Nirmala Sitharaman
“In the last four years, our tax base has almost doubled from 66.25 lakh to 1.28 crore. For eight in a row, GST revenues have cross Rs 1 lakh crore and we have seen record collection of Rs 1.41 lakh crore in April,” the Minister said in a written message.
India’s manufacturing sector contracts in June; first time in 11 months: survey
The seasonally-adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) declined to 48.1 in June from 50.8 in May.
Abhimanyu Mishra is youngest-ever Grandmaster
The U.S. player of Indian origin has become the youngest GM in history, at 12 years, four months and 25 days. He beat the record of Sergey Karjakin, who had completed his GM title in 2002 at 12 years and seven months.