Top news of the day: Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi set free; 9 European countries authorise Covishield, and more

Assam MLA and Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi walked out of jail after a special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) acquitted him of all charges in the second of the two cases related to the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act violence in the State in December 2019.

The recognition by the nine countries is a ‘national’ move by the states, and not by the European Union headquartered in Brussels.

In the forecast for July, IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said rainfall is not expected to be good in the first week, but it is likely to pick up in the second half of the second week of July.

Gen. Manoj Naravane said that with easy availability of drones, they would be increasingly used in all sorts of combat, both by state and non state actors, and capabilities were being developed to deal with them.

The Essential Defence Services Ordinance 2021 comes in the backdrop of the announcement by major federations of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) to go on indefinite strike from the later part of next month in protest against the government’s decision to corporatise the OFB.

The top court was referring to the then Karnataka Assembly Speaker R. Ramesh Kumar's decision to disqualify 17 legislators till the end of the current 15th Legislative Assembly's term in 2023.

The court made the observation while rejecting the bail plea of a journalist in Lucknow, who is co-accused of abetting a person’s suicide and filming it outside the U.P. Vidhan Sabha in 2020.

The Prime Minister spoke of the critical role that technology had played during the pandemic to ensure continuity of education, access to healthcare, and other citizen services.

Speaking at the India Global Forum, the Minister said Twitter had blocked his account for an hour on a complaint made four years ago under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act of the U.S.

The two countries exchanged lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in each other’s custody in line with the provisions of a 2008 agreement.

He vows to "smash" any attempts at formal independence for the island.

The Trump Organisation's Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg has surrendered to authorities ahead of expected charges against him and former President Donald Trump's company, according to multiple news outlets.

The vaccine, if approved, would become India’s second successful home-grown COVID-19 shot and help ease the country’s severe vaccine shortage.

4 years of GST regime | Tax base has doubled, says Nirmala Sitharaman

“In the last four years, our tax base has almost doubled from 66.25 lakh to 1.28 crore. For eight in a row, GST revenues have cross Rs 1 lakh crore and we have seen record collection of Rs 1.41 lakh crore in April,” the Minister said in a written message.

The seasonally-adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) declined to 48.1 in June from 50.8 in May.

The U.S. player of Indian origin has become the youngest GM in history, at 12 years, four months and 25 days. He beat the record of Sergey Karjakin, who had completed his GM title in 2002 at 12 years and seven months.