Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: Police arrest accused Mihir Shah after two days

Mumbai luxury car hit-and-run accused Mihir Shah, who allegedly rammed into a two-wheeler killing the pillion woman Kaveri Nakhawa and injuring her husband Pradeep Nakhawa, was arrested by Mumbai Police on July 9 from the neighbouring Thane district. The hit-and-run accident occurred early on July 7 in Mumbai’s Worli area. The car was driven by Mihir Shah and the driver Rajrishi Bidawat was sitting next to him. After the car hit the two-wheeler, the rider fell on the road but the deceased woman landed on the car’s bonnet. The vehicle dragged her for a distance and then drove off. Mihir Shah and his driver Bidawat, abandoned the car a few kilometres away and fled.

NEET-UG leak case: CBI arrests 2 more people from Patna

The CBI has arrested two more persons, including a candidate, from Patna in connection with the alleged leakage of NEET-UG paper, taking the total number of arrests by the agency to 11, officials said on July 9. NEET-UG aspirant Sunny who hails from Nalanda and father of another candidate Ranjit Kumar who is from Gaya have been arrested, they said.

No solution to any conflict is possible on the battlefield, PM Modi tells President Putin

Peace dialogue does not succeed amidst bombs, guns and bullets and no solution to any conflict is possible on the battlefield, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 9 as the two leaders held talks under the spectre of the Ukraine conflict. In his televised opening remarks, Mr. Modi conveyed to Mr. Putin and assured the world community that India was on the side of peace and was ready to contribute in ending the conflict in Ukraine.

Putin accepts PM Modi’s request to release Indian military recruits on Russia-Ukraine warfront

In what will be relief for the families of men recruited into the Russian military to serve at the warfront with Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's request, made at a private dinner on July 8, to discharge those wishing to return to India. According to sources privy to the decision, Mr. Putin has given instructions to this effect upon Mr. Modi's "direct intervention".

Encounter breaks out in Jammu & Kashmir’s Doda

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in a remote forest area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on July 9, officials said. The gunfight started when security forces launched a search and cordon operation in Ghadi Bhagwah forest following information about the presence of terrorists in the area, they said.

Fresh video of mob assault in West Bengal surfaces sparks row

Amid a spate of incidents of mob violence and kangaroo courts in West Bengal, a fresh video of assault of similar nature has surfaced on social media which has sparked a row in the political circles of the State. In the video which is shared by several West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party president Sukanta Majumdar on social media, Jayanta Singh, a Trinamool Congress worker, and his aides are seen holding a person by hands and legs and beating them up mercilessly at a local club in Kamarhati area in North 24 Parganas.

Pro-Khalistani ‘Sikhs For Justice’ group declared unlawful association for another five years

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on July 9 declared Sikhs For Justice an “unlawful association” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for another five years. SFJ, a group advocating secessionist and pro-Khalistani activities in India, was first banned on July 10, 2019.

Delhi High Court dismisses plea against the Dalai Lama over kissing video row

The Delhi High Court on July 9 dismissed a petition to take action against the Dalai Lama, over a video clip which went viral in April 2023, where he was seen kissing a boy on the lips and asking him to “suck his tongue”, saying the Tibetan spiritual leader was being “playful and trying to humour the child”. A Bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela also took note of the fact that the Dalai Lama had already apologised to those who may have been hurt by the incident.

Hathras stampede: Administration allowed religious gathering without proper inspection of venue, says probe panel

A special investigation team probing the Hathras stampede submitted its report to the Uttar Pradesh Government on July 9, a senior official said. In its report the panel said that “the administration allowed religious gathering in Hathras without the inspection of the spot or venue.” “The local administration and police took the event lightly and never informed the seniors about the same,” said a two member team constituted to probe the stampede that left 121 dead.

Chief Justice of India Chandrachud says Hathras stampede case ordered to be listed for judicial hearing

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, during oral mentioning on July 9, informed in the Supreme Court that the Hathras stampede deaths case has been listed for judicial hearing. “I had yesterday ordered the Hathras matter to be listed,” the Chief Justice said.

Stopped sale of 14 products whose manufacturing licences were suspended: Patanjali to Supreme Court

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd on July 9 informed the Supreme Court that it has stopped the sale of the 14 products whose manufacturing licences were suspended by the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority in April. The company told a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Sandeep Mehta that it has issued instructions to 5,606 franchise stores to withdraw these products. It said media platforms have also been instructed to withdraw advertisements of these 14 products in any form.

Organ transplant racket involving Bangladeshis busted, Delhi doctor, five others arrested

At least six people, including a Delhi-based doctor, have been arrested in connection with an alleged organ transplant racket running across Bangladesh and the Delhi-NCR region, police officials said on July 9. Acting on a tip-off, the Delhi Police Crime Branch had been working on the case for two months. A majority of the donors and recipients are from Bangladesh brought to India on the basis of the fake documents for the surgeries, officials said. The woman doctor, now working as a kidney transplant surgeon in a well-known hospital in southeast Delhi, was allegedly involved in the surgeries of some people from Bangladesh between 2021 and 2023, the officials said. She allegedly conducted the surgeries in a Noida-based private hospital where she was a visiting consultant.

Delhi government’s fact finding panel visits area where 1,100 trees ‘felled’, alleges cover up

The fact finding committee of the Delhi Government on July 9 visited Satbari in southern Ridge area, where 1,100 trees were allegedly felled without proper permission. Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that “the stump and stem of the cut trees were being removed from the place to keep a lid on the whole thing”. He said the land of the nearby farmhouses could have been acquired to build the road but, instead, trees in the forested area were cut down.

Chinese scientists identify super moss able to ‘survive’ in Mars

Scientists have identified a super resilient desert moss species in China’s western region of Xinjiang that could help sustain possible colonies on Mars, a study by the Chinese Academy of Sciences showed. When subjected to conditions that simulate the environment on Mars, the moss - Syntrichia Caninervis - was found to be able to withstand extreme dryness, ultra-low temperatures and radiation, the academy said in a research paper published in The Innovation journal last week.

Rescuers search for dozens buried in an Indonesian landslide that killed at least 17 people

Rescue workers searched for dozens of missing people on July 9, digging through tons of mud and the rubble left by a landslide that hit an unauthorised traditional gold mining area on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island and killed at least 11 people. More than 100 villagers were digging for grains of gold on July 7 in the remote and hilly village of Bone Bolango when tons of mud plunged down the surrounding hills and buried their makeshift camps, said Heriyanto, head of the provincial Search and Rescue Office.

Mcap of BSE-listed firms at record high of ₹451.27 lakh crore

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms on July 9 hit a fresh lifetime high of ₹451.27 lakh crore on a day when the BSE Sensex reached a record closing level. The 30-share BSE benchmark climbed 391.26 points or 0.49% to settle at a new closing peak of 80,351.64. During the day, it jumped 436.79 points, or 0.54%, to hit a new lifetime high of 80,397.17. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms hit an all-time high of ₹4,51,27,853.30 crore ($5.41 trillion) and investors’ wealth also went up ₹1.56 lakh crore on July 9.

Jasprit Bumrah beats Rohit Sharma to claim ICC Men’s Player of the Month for June

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah on July 9 won the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for June, beating skipper Rohit Sharma and Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz. “A hero for India in their victorious T20 World Cup campaign has also scooped up ICC Men’s Player of the Month honours,” ICC stated. After his stellar T20 World Cup 2024 campaign in which he claimed Player of the Tournament, Bumrah also claimed the Men’s Player of the Month accolade for June.