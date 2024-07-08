NEET-UG 2024: Supreme Court says exam compromised, orders CBI to submit report on status of probe

The Supreme Court on July 8 observed that there is no doubt that the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2024 held on May 5 was compromised due to a paper leak. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud said that the decision to conduct a re-test can only be taken once it is ascertained if the leak was widespread or an isolated incident. It however flagged that if the paper leak took place on social media then it is likely that it would have spread like “wildfire”.

PM Modi lands in Moscow, to hold summit talks with Putin tomorrow

In his first trip since the start of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 8 began a two-day high-profile visit to Russia to hold summit talks with President Vladimir Putin with a focus on boosting bilateral ties in areas of energy, trade and defence. Mr. Modi was received at the airport by Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov. The Russian First Deputy Minister also accompanied the Indian Prime Minister to his hotel from the airport in the same car, officials said.

Mumbai rain highlights: Schools shut, flights diverted as IMD predicts heavy rainfall, high tide

Heavy rains pounded Mumbai and adjoining areas, severely affecting the Central Railway’s suburban services due to waterlogging on tracks and also hit the airport operations leading to 50 flight cancellations on July 8. The rain mayhem led to the inundation of many low-lying areas in the city, impacting vehicular movement, and people were seen wading through flooded streets. The State Government declared a holiday for all schools in Mumbai, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

Four soldiers injured as terrorists ambush security vehicle in J&K’s Kathua

At least four army personnel were injured on July 8 when terrorists ambushed their vehicle in the remote Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, officials said. The terrorists hurled a grenade and opened fire targeting Army vehicles which were on a routine patrol on the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar road at around 3.30 p.m. near Badnota village in Lohai Malhar, 150 km from Kathua town. Security forces retaliated but the terrorists fled into the nearby forest, the officials said, adding an intermittent exchange of firing was going on between the terrorists and security forces when the last reports were received.

Worli hit-and-run: LOC issued, 6 teams formed to trace absconder; father Rajesh Shah remanded to 14-day judicial custody

The Mumbai Police has issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) and formed six teams to trace absconding accused Mihir Shah, allegedly involved in a luxury car hit-and-run case on July 7 killing a bike borne Kaveri Nakhawa and injuring her husband Pradeep Nakhawa in Mumbai’s Worli area. The accident has turned into a political issue with the Opposition targeting the ruling Mahayuti alliance. After hitting the two-wheeler at 5.25 a.m. on Sunday, the husband fell on the road and the deceased woman landed on the luxury car’s bonnet.

Assam flood situation grim; nearly 23 lakh people affected in 28 districts

“Assam’s flood situation remained grim on July 8 with a population of nearly 23 lakh affected in 28 districts as the water level of most rivers continue to flow above the danger mark,” according to an official bulletin. The death toll in this year’s flood, landslide and storm was 78 with 66 succumbing in the deluge alone. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to arrive at Silchar on July 8 and visit a flood relief camp at Fulertal in Cachar district en route to Manipur.

‘Haste to take soil from near godman’s feet caused stampede’: Hathras eyewitness

A week after 121 people lost their lives during a religious gathering in Hathras, an eyewitness to the incident has claimed that the attempt by a large number of devotees to collect “Baba’s Charan Dhul” [soil from the feet of the godman] led to the stampede. Sudhir Pratap Singh from Mughalgarhi village said, “The incident happened after ‘Baba’ announced that devotees should take soil from around his feet. The devotees rushed to collect the soil in a hurry but started falling over and piling up.” “Baba’s convoy left from the spot amid the stampede. Only locals and administration helped the devotees who were present there,” Singh said.

Sharing of Google location PIN in return for bail violates privacy: Supreme Court

A Bench of Justices A.S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said a condition for bail should not defeat the very purpose of grant of bail. “There cannot be a bail condition defeating the purpose of bail. We have said Google PIN cannot be a condition. The police cannot peep into the private life of an accused on bail,” the apex court observed during the pronouncement of judgment. The verdict came in an appeal filed by a Nigerian national, Frank Vitus, who is an accused in a drugs case, challenging a Delhi High Court order of 2022, mandating him to share his Google Map location with the probe officer as a condition for his bail.

Stereotyping differently-abled persons in films, visual media perpetuate discrimination, says Supreme Court

A Supreme Court Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud held on July 8 that stereotyping differently-abled persons in visual media and films perpetuate discrimination and creators ought to provide an accurate representation of disabilities rather than mocking or mythifying them. The judgment, described as “path-breaking” by Justice J.B. Pardiwala on the Bench, denounced the use of words like ‘cripple’, ‘spastic’, etc, which stigmatise disabled persons.

Supreme Court asks Centre to frame model policy on menstrual leave for women

The Supreme Court on July 8 directed the Centre to frame a model policy on menstrual leave for women employees by holding consultations with States and other stakeholders. A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said the issue related to policy and was not an issue for the courts to look into. Moreover, such a decision from a court on granting such leave to women may prove to be counterproductive and “detrimental” to the cause as employers may avoid employing them.

Soumya Vishwanathan murder case: Supreme Court seeks reply of convicts on Delhi Police’s pleas against bail

The Supreme Court on July 8 agreed to examine the pleas filed by Delhi Police challenging the High Court’s order granting bail to four convicts, who were sentenced to life imprisonment in the murder case of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan. A bench of Justices Bela M. Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma issued notice on the four pleas filed by Delhi Police and tagged them with the pending petition of Vishwanathan’s mother against the bail granted to the four convicts. At the outset, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for Delhi Police informed the court that since a notice has already been issued by the apex court, all the pleas be tagged.

Rahul Gandhi visits relief camps in Manipur, talks to ethnic violence victims

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on July 8 visited relief camps in Manipur’s Jiribam and Churachandpur districts and interacted with the inmates. People displaced by the ethnic violence in the northeastern State, which claimed over 200 lives since May last year, are staying in those relief camps. Mr. Gandhi, who is accompanied by senior Congress leaders, is visiting Manipur for the first time after the Congress won both Lok Sabha seats in the state. “His third visit to Manipur post-violence shows his unwavering commitment to the people’s cause,” the Congress said in a post on X.

Hemant Soren government wins trust vote with 45 votes in Jharkhand

The Hemant Soren government won the trust vote on the floor of the Jharkhand Assembly on July 8. Forty-five Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led MLAs voted for the motion and zero against the motion after Opposition walked out and did not take part in the voting. Mr. Soren Soren moved the motion on which debate was held. During the debate, Hemant Soren lashed out at Opposition BJP alleging them of misusing the central agencies. Mr. Soren was recently granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in the alleged land scam case. Former chief minister Champai Soren on July 8 took oath as a Minister in the Hemant Soren Government in Jharkhand. Ten others will also take oath as Ministers along with Champai Soren.

Two dead, over 130 injured during Rath Yatra in Odisha

At least two persons died and over 130 were injured in two different incidents during Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra in Odisha, officials said on July 8. A resident of Bolangir district died allegedly due to suffocation in a stampede-like situation on Sunday during the Rath Yatra in Puri, a health official said. “When we put him in the ambulance, his pulse was running. We took him to the hospital and gave him CPR. However, doctors declared him brought dead,” said Sushant Kumar Patnaik, assistant commandant of St John ambulance service.

2024 could be world’s hottest year as June breaks records

Last month was the hottest June on record, the EU’s climate change monitoring service said on July 8, continuing a streak of exceptional temperatures that some scientists said puts 2024 on track to be the world’s hottest recorded year. Every month since June 2023 — 13 months in a row — has ranked as the planet’s hottest since records began, compared with the corresponding month in previous years, the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said in a monthly bulletin.

Japan, Philippines sign defence pact in the face of shared alarm over China

Japan and the Philippines signed a key defence pact on July 8 allowing the deployment of Japanese forces for joint military exercises, including live-fire drills, to the Southeast Asian nation that came under brutal Japanese occupation in World War II but is now building an alliance with Tokyo as they face an increasingly assertive China.

Macron refuses French Prime Minister’s resignation after chaotic election results

French President Emmanual Macron refused the resignation of the country’s Prime Minister, asking him on July 8 to remain temporarily as the head of the government after chaotic election results left the government in limbo. French voters split the legislature on the left, center and far-right, leaving no faction even close to the majority needed to form a government. The results from July 7 (Sunday’s) vote raised the risk of paralysis for the European Union’s second-largest economy.

Nobel laureate Alice Munro’s daughter says stepdad abused her and mom knew

Canadian writer Alice Munro’s daughter said July 7 that her stepfather sexually abused her as a child and that her mother was told but stayed with him, in a damning account published after the Nobel laureate’s death. Andrea Robin Skinner wrote in the Toronto Star that she was nine when, in 1976, “one night, while she (Munro) was away, her husband, my stepfather, Gerald Fremlin, climbed into the bed where I was sleeping and sexually assaulted me.” She wrote that when she was alone with Fremlin — who died in 2013 — he “exposed himself during car rides, told me about the little girls in the neighborhood he liked, and described my mother’s sexual needs.”

Alcaraz overcomes hiccup to beat Humbert, enters quarterfinals

The ‘Middle Sunday’ holiday at Wimbledon was delightfully anachronistic. The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club thought that the break was necessary to allow the pristine grass courts a breather. But many saw it as an extravagance when sports worldwide were trying to cram in as much action as possible. At the 2024 edition, this responsibility first fell to defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and 16th seed Ugo Humbert. The duo passed the test — not quite with flying colours, but good enough to keep the capacity crowd riveted — before Alcaraz came through 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5.