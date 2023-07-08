July 08, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST

West Bengal panchayat polls | 12 killed amid large-scale violence

At least 12 persons were killed as large-scale irregularities and violence was reported during the polling for the panchayat polls in West Bengal on July 8. Voting began at 7 a.m. and reports of snatching of ballot papers and clashes started coming since the morning. Among those killed were seven supporters of the Trinamool Congress, two each were from the BJP and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and one from the Congress.

Ukraine’s president hails the country’s soldiers from a Black Sea island to mark 500 days of war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky marked the 500th day of the war July 8 by hailing the country’s soldiers in a video from a Black Sea island that became the symbol of Ukraine’s resilience in the face of the Russian invasion. Speaking from Snake Island, Mr. Zelensky honoured the Ukrainian soldiers who fought for the island and all other defenders of the country, saying that reclaiming control of the island “is a great proof that Ukraine will regain every bit of its territory.”

Lift ban on internet services with safeguards: Manipur HC directs State government

The Manipur High Court on July 7 directed the Home Department of the Manipur government to lift the ban on providing internet through Internet Lease Lines (ILLs) throughout the State to facilitate limited access to internet services for the public, and to consider Fibre to Home connections on a case to case basis, provided the safeguards put on record by the Expert Committee are complied with. Some of the safeguards agreed to by the Expert Committee and put forth by the State government for internet access to be restored include limiting the speed to 10MB/s, securing undertakings from intended users that they will not do anything illegal, and subjecting the users to “physical monitoring by the concerned authority/officials”.

Over 370 stranded Amarnath pilgrims evacuated, as inclement weather cause suspension of yatra in Kashmir

Over 370 pilgrims enroute to the Amarnath cave shrine were evacuated and provided shelter by the Army on July 8, as intermittent heavy rains forced closure of the twin routes to the shrine in the Kashmir valley. “253 yatris at the Barari Marg Camp and 126 yatris at the Chandanwari camp are comfortable. Army columns are reassuring support. Timely help and necessary assistance are being provided by the Indian Army,” an Army spokesman said.

‘I am neither tired nor retired’: NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Taking at dig at nephew Ajit Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on July 8 said, “I will hold rallies outside Maharashtra. He said he was neither tired nor retired. Mr. Pawar started his Maharashtra tour from Yeola in Nashik district, around 250km away from Mumbai on July 8 and said he has launched a mission to rebuild his party again.

Disqualification pleas | Notices issued to 40 MLAs of Shinde-led Sena, 14 of Uddhav camp: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on July 8 issued notices to MLAs of both factions of the Shiv Sena seeking disqualification against each other. Mr Narwekar confirmed this with The Hindu and said, “Notices have been issued to 40 MLAs of the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde camp and 14 MLAs of the Uddhav Thackeray faction. They need to file their reply on disqualification petitions against them.

BRS regime ‘most corrupt government’: PM Modi

In a no-holds-barred attack on the ruling BRS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the persons at the helm in BRS dispensation in the State of aiding and abetting corruption, earning the infamous distinction of the ‘most corrupt government.’ “The tentacles of corruption spread to Delhi under the corruption-ridden family rule in the State,” he charged, while addressing a public meeting christened ‘Vijaya Sankalp Sabha’ in Hanamkonda this afternoon.

Rahul Gandhi makes impromptu visit to Haryana’s Sonipat, interacts with farmers, rides tractor

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on July 8 made an impromptu visit to Haryana’s Sonipat district and interacted with people and spent time with farmers working agricultural lands. He also took part in paddy sowing, a senior party leader from the State said. Mr. Gandhi reached Sonipat district’s Madina village early on Saturday.

Vande Bharat passengers to benefit as Railways to slash fares of AC chair car, executive classes by up to 25%

The Indian Railways announced on July 8 that it is slashing ticket fare for AC Chair Car and Executive Classes for trains including Vande Bharat trains by a maximum of 25%. The fare cut is going to be implemented with immediate effect. The Railways has introduced this discount scheme in AC Chair Car and Executive Classes of all trains having AC Sitting Accommodation including Anubhuti and Vistadome Coaches. However, other charges as applicable shall be levied separately.

U.S. Treasury chief Yellen appeals to China for cooperation on climate and other global challenges

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen appealed to China on July 8 for cooperation on climate change and other global challenges and not to let disagreements about trade and other irritants derail relations. In a meeting with her Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier He Lifeng, Ms. Yellen defended U.S. restrictions on technology exports that rankle Beijing. She said the two governments shouldn’t let such disagreements disrupt thriving economic and financial relations.

Canada Open Super 500: Sindhu, Sen enter semifinals

Commonwealth Games champions P.V. Sindhu and Lakshya Sen notched up contrasting wins to advance to the semifinals of the Canada Open Super 500 badminton tournament. Sindhu, a double Olympic medallist, stamped her authority over Fang Jie to register her first victory in four meetings against her opponent with a dominating 21-13 21-7 margin in the women’s singles quarterfinals late on July 7 night. Later, Sen staved off a spirited fight from German qualifier Julien Carraggi 21-8 17-21 21-10 in the men’s singles quarterfinal.