July 08, 2022 19:33 IST

Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe assassinated, India declares state mourning

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe passed away on Friday after being shot in the chest twice while delivering a speech in Nara around 11.30 a.m. local time. Mr. Abe, 67, was making an election campaign speech ahead of Sunday’s election for the Japan Parliament’s upper house. He collapsed and was bleeding as people heard two gunshots and was then rushed to a hospital.

Several world leaders condemned the attack and expressed their condolences. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his shock at Abe’s death and hailed him as “a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader and a remarkable administrator”. Further, Mr. Modi also announced that a day of national mourning will be observed on July 9 as a “mark of deepest respect”. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress’ Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were among others who also expressed their condolences towards Abe’s passing.

Supreme Court grants interim bail to Mohammed Zubair in Sitapur case

The Uttar Pradesh Police had registered a case against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair on the basis of a complaint that he had tweeted “offensive words towards mahants of religious places symbolising our faith and thereby hurting our religious sentiments”. Mr. Zubair had appealed to stay the investigation into the “absurd” charges and subsequently quash the FIR registered at Sitapur. He will however remain in judicial custody in a separate FIR registered by the Delhi Police.

Delhi High Court allows urgent listing of Vivo’s plea challenging freezing of bank accounts by ED

The ED filed the money laundering case after taking cognisance of a recent FIR of Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing against a distributor of an agency based in Jammu and Kashmir where it was alleged that a few Chinese shareholders in that company forged their identity documents.

Jaishankar meets U.S., Russian, French counterparts in Bali

The talks took place on the sidelines of the G-20 foreign ministers’ meeting (FMM) in the Indonesian city of Bali. The Ukraine crisis is believed to have figured in the talks. While India is yet to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it has maintained that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

Doctored Rahul Gandhi video | Congress MPs ask Speaker for action against three BJP lawmakers

As many as 11 Lok Sabha MPs of the Congress have written to Speaker Om Birla against the “unthical conduct” of BJP parliamentarians Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Subrat Pathak and Bhola Singh of sharing a distorted and fake video of Rahul Gandhi that they said could pose a threat to the country’s social fabric and demanded his swift intervention. The Congress MPs, including leader of the party in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, have urged him to refer their complaint to the Ethics Committee of Parliament for examination and necessary action.

“Illegal” phone tap: CBI books two ex-MDs of NSE and former Mumbai police chief, conducts searches

The CBI is carrying out searches at eight locations in Mumbai, including the premises of retired IPS officer Sanjay Pandey, two in Pune, five in the Delhi national capital region, and one location each in Lucknow, Kota and Chandigarh. The agency has alleged that Mr. Pandey had set up a company named iSac Securities, which was used by the then NSE MDs Ravi Narain and Chitra Ramkrishna for illegal electronic surveillance on its employees.

Nobody can take away ‘bow and arrow’ symbol from Shiv Sena, says Uddhav; dares rebels to face mid-term polls

Addressing reporters at his residence ‘Matoshree’ in suburban Bandra, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray also dared the party rebels and the BJP to face mid-term elections in Maharashtra, saying that people should be allowed to take a stand on the toppling of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by him. He said if people do not favour his party in the elections, he would accept it.

Race to replace U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson picks up momentum

Tom Tugendhat, Chair of the powerful House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, declared his intention to contest soon after UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps indicated he will also be vying for the top job. There are now four confirmed contenders, including Tory backbench MP Steve Baker, since Johnson announced his resignation as Tory leader on Thursday. A timetable for the Tory leadership race is due to be confirmed next week by the party’s 1922 Committee and the new Prime Minister is expected to be in place at 10 Downing Street by September.

Facing pressure, U.S. President Joe Biden to sign order on abortion access

Mr. Biden is expected to formalise instructions to the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to push back on efforts to limit the ability of women to access federally approved abortion medication or to travel across state lines to access clinical abortion services.

Panel on GST Appellate Tribunal formed, report by month-end

The GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising State Ministers, had last week decided to constitute a Group of Ministers (GoM) to address various concerns raised by States in relation to constitution of the GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT). the panel would recommend required amendments in the GST law to ensure that the legal provisions maintain the right federal balance and are in line with the overall objective of uniform taxation within the country.

Sindhu once again fails to crack Tai Tzu code, this time in Malaysia Masters

Two-time Olympic medallist shuttler P V Sindhu went all out but couldn’t find a way to get past her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying, suffering yet another defeat in the quarterfinals to bow out of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament in Kuala Lumpur on Friday. The seventh seed Sindhu once again finished short against the world no. 2, losing 13-21 21-12 12-21 in a 55-minute clash. It was Sindhu’s 17th career defeat to the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, who has prevailed over the Indian in all their last seven meetings. The last time Sindhu had defeated Tzu Ying was en route to her 2019 World Championship gold in Basel.

Eng vs Ind, 2nd T20 | With youngsters performing, pressure mounts on Virat Kohli ahead of his T20 return

Kohli, who last played a T20 international in February, has featured in only two games since India’s underwhelming campaign in the T20 World Cup in October-November when he was captain of the national side. The only T20 cricket he played since then was in the IPL but there too he was far from his best.