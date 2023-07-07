July 07, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST

NCP has not split, meeting held by Sharad Pawar not official: Praful Patel

NCP leader Praful Patel on July 7 said the party had not broken up, and Ajit Pawar was unanimously appointed as party president by its legislature and organisational wings on June 30. Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Mr. Patel said they had submitted a petition to the Election Commission of India with affidavits of more than 40 MLAs, informing it about Ajit Pawar’s appointment and staking claim over the “party name and symbol”. The meeting of the national working committee of the NCP held by Sharad Pawar in Delhi on July 6 was not official, he claimed.

Gujarat High Court dismisses Rahul Gandhi’s plea against his conviction in defamation case

The Gujarat High Court on July 7 refused to stay the conviction and suspend two years jail term awarded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the criminal defamation case in which he has been sentenced to two years in jail by a court in Surat. Justice Helmand Prachchhak of the High Court, who completed the hearing on May 2, dismissed Mr. Gandhi’s plea to stay the conviction. The Congress said that the judgment only redoubled the Congress’ resolve to pursue the matter further. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the reasoning of the judge is being studied. Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala termed it a “Travesty of justice”. Meanwhile, the BJP welcomed the verdict and party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said that it had become a “chronic habit” of the Congress leader to “abuse and defame” leaders and organisations.

Balasore accident | CBI makes first arrests, three railway staff held

The CBI on July 7 took into custody three railway personnel in connection with the June 2 Balasore train accident, making its first arrests in the case, officials said. The agency arrested Senior Section Engineer (signal) Arun Kumar Mahanta, Section Engineer Mohammed Amir Khan and Technician Pappu Kumar, all posted in Balasore district, the officials said. The three have been arrested under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence).

Sexual harassment case | Delhi court summons Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on July 18

A Delhi court on July 7 summoned BJP MP and outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers and said there was sufficient evidence to proceed against the accused. Taking cognisance of the chargesheet, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal directed Brij Bhushan to appear before the court on July 18. The court also summoned Vinod Tomar, suspended assistant secretary of the WFI.

Sexual harassment at workplace cases | SC refuses to entertain plea to protect complainants, witnesses

The Supreme Court on July 7 refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to protect complainants and witnesses in sexual harassment at workplace cases from victimisation or retaliation by accused persons or organisations involved. A bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice P.S. Narasimha noted that the top court had in 2020 refused to interfere with a similar prayer. The top court said the petitioner should give specific examples to support her case.

Corruption biggest ideology of Congress, Chhattisgarh is its ATM, alleges PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 7 launched a scathing attack on the Congress, alleging that corruption was its biggest ideology, and accused the grand old party of stalling the development of Chhattisgarh, where elections are due by the year-end. Chhattisgarh has become an ATM for the Congress, the PM alleged while addressing a rally at the Science College ground in Raipur, where he inaugurated and laid foundation stones of eight projects worth around ₹7,600 crore.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah presents ₹3.27 lakh crore budget, 5 guarantee schemes to cost ₹52,000 crore

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented his 14th State budget on July 7. He presented a budget with a total outlay of ₹3,27,747 crore, up from ₹3,09,182 crore in the budget presented by former CM Basavaraj Bommai in February 2023. While the budget presented by Mr. Bommai before the Assembly elections did not impose any new tax, the budget presented by Mr Siddaramaiah increased the Additional Excise Duty on Indian Made Liquor by 20% and on beer by 5.71%. It proposed to revise guidance value of properties across Karnataka and sets a higher revenue target from stamp duty and registration. It also proposed that the tax on certain vehicle categories be revised and setting high revenue targets for all departments to mobilise resources.

BJP appoints election in-charges for poll-bound Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh

BJP president J.P. Nadda appointed poll in charges for States going into Assembly elections this year with Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, Bhupendra Yadav and Mansukh Mandaviya being appointed for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh respectively. Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw has been appointed co-incharge for polls in Madhya Pradesh. In Telangana, where the party recently appointed Union minister G Kishan Reddy as the state president, former Minister Prakash Javadekar, who also looks after Kerala for the party, and BJP general secretary Sunil Bansal have been appointed as poll in-charges.

Chaos in Tripura assembly over porn clip watched by BJP MLA, 5 members suspended

The opening day of the budget session of Tripura assembly on July 7 witnessed uproar over opposition’s demand for action against BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath who was caught on camera watching a porn clip in the earlier session. Amid chaos, the Speaker suspended five MLAs from TIPRA, CPI(M) and Congress for the day on the recommendation of leader of the house Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha.

Petition at Madras High Court questions Governor’s authority to keep Senthilbalaji’s dismissal order in abeyance

A new public interest litigation petition has been filed at the Madras High Court, questioning Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi’s authority to withhold his order dismissing arrested Minister V. Senthilbalaji from the Council of Ministers, following his arrest by the ED in a money laundering case on June 14. Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu took up the new case for hearing along with three other petitions which have already been filed questioning the authority of the arrested Minister to continue in the Cabinet without any portfolio.

15 killed in attack on Myanmar village; military says pro-democracy fighters hit civilians

Myanmar’s military-controlled government is accusing pro-democracy fighters of killing 15 civilians in a night-time mortar attack in a restive central area of the country, charges denied by the guerrilla group. A report on July 6 in the state-run Myanma Alinn newspaper said so-called People’s Defense Forces attacked the village of Ngwe Twin in the southern part of the Sagaing region at 4 a.m. on July 5 with handmade mortars, killing 15 people and injuring seven others, including three monks.

Yellen criticizes Chinese treatment of U.S. companies during visit to revive relations

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen criticized Chinese treatment of U.S. companies and new export controls on metals used in semiconductors during a visit on July 7 to Beijing to try to revive strained relations. Talking with a group of businesspeople, Ms. Yellen defended U.S. controls on technology exports that irk Beijing, saying they are necessary for national security. She rejected suggestions Washington is trying to decouple, or separate the U.S. economy from China’s.

McDonald’s India franchisee in North and East puts tomato off the menu amid price rise, claims ‘non-availability of quality products’

Fast food chain McDonald’s has stopped using tomato in its food preparations at most of the stores in northern and eastern parts of the country citing the non-availability of quality products, amid the price of the commodity surging up to ₹200 per kg. McDonald’s India - North and East said it is constrained to “hold tomatoes for the time being” and is trying to resolve this issue by employing sustainable agriculture practices.

Canada Open Super 500 | Sindhu, Sen enter quarterfinals

Star Indian shuttlers P.V. Sindhu and Lakshya Sen progressed to the quarterfinals of the Women’s and Men’s Singles competitions respectively at the Canada Open Super 500 tournament. While Sindhu advanced to the last eight after her opponent Natsuki Nidaira of Japan gave a her a walkover, Sen notched up a 21-15 21-11 win over Brazil’s Ygor Coelho in 31 minutes. Sindhu will face 2022 Indonesia Masters champion Gao Fang Jie, who played an important role in China’s win at the Asia Mixed Team Championships this year. Sen, who is a Commonwealth Games gold medallist, takes on Belgium’s Julien Carraggi.

