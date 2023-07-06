July 06, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST

Chandrayaan-3 launch scheduled for July 14 at 2.35 p.m.

India’s much-awaited moon mission Chandrayaan-3 has been scheduled for launch on July 14 at 2.35 p.m. IST from SDSC, Sriharikota, the ISRO has announced. This is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. The propulsion module will carry the lander and rover configuration till 100 km lunar orbit. It has a Spectro-Polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth payload to study the spectral and polarimetric measurements of Earth from the lunar orbit. ISRO will attempt a soft-landing on the Moon on August 23 or August 24 this year, ISRO Chairman Somanath S said..

Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan washes feet of urination incident victim, apologises to him

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on July 6 washed the feet of a tribal youth, on whom a man had urinated, to express sorrow over the incident and apologised to him. Mr. Chouhan said he was saddened by the incident, as he washed the feet of the youth, Dashmat Rawat, while sitting on the floor at the CM’s residence in Bhopal.

I’m NCP chief, asserts Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar said on July 6 that he is the chief of NCP. On Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s claim of majority, he said, “The facts will be known well in time.” Briefing the media, he said, “We will go to the election commission and if need be, we will take a legal recourse too, but I don’t think we will need to do that.” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Sharad Pawar in an apparent show of support to the veteran leader amid the rebellion in his party. Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said nobody in Shiv Sena is unhappy over Ajit Pawar’s inclusion in the State government. Mr. Shinde described as “rumours spread by Opposition” reports that his chair may be in jeopardy.

Monsoon in India | Rains intensify after brief lull; red alert in two Kerala districts

As heavy rain continued in many parts of Kerala, the IMD on July 6 issued yellow and orange alert to most parts of the State. As many as eleven districts declared a holiday for educational institutions on the day. Due to cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, Kerala has been witnessing heavy rain for the third consecutive day. The rain has caused waterlogging, coastal erosion and overflowing of rivers in many parts of the State. A ‘red’ alert has been issued for Goa, forecasting heavy rains in parts of both the districts of the coastal State on July 6. The weather department has predicted inundation of houses in low-lying areas, fall of weak trees and structures, localised and short-term disruption of essential services, and low visibility during intense rain spells.

Supreme Court Collegium proposes new Chief Justices to seven High Courts

The Supreme Court Collegium has focussed on the traditional criteria of seniority, regional representation and the need for more women judges at the helm of judiciary while recommending new Chief Justices to seven major High Courts across the country. The Collegium led by Chief Justice of India D. Y. Chandrachud has proposed Chief Justices to fill existing and future vacancies to the High Courts of Kerala, Orissa, Manipur, Andhra Pradesh, Bombay, Telangana and Gujarat.

Opposition MPs walk out of Parliamentary panel for not debating Manipur

Congress and Trinamool Congress members walked out of a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee (PSC) on Home after their demand to deliberate on the ethnic strife in Manipur was denied by the panel Chairperson and BJP MP Brij Lal. “We stand against such an evasion of responsibility to discuss an issue of national importance and therefore choosing to walk out of the meeting,” three MPs — Trinamool Congress’ Derek O’Brien and Congress members Digvijay Singh and Pradip Bhattacharya — said in a joint letter submitted on July 6 before walking out of the meeting.

Court summons Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over Gajendra Singh Shekhawat’s defamation complaint

A Delhi court on July 6 summoned Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a defamation complaint filed by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harpreet Singh directed Mr. Gehlot to appear before the court on August 7 in the complaint Mr. Shekhawat filed alleging that Mr. Gehlot had allegedly defamed him with his remarks on the Sanjivani scam.

Delhi excise policy scam | Manish Sisodia moves Supreme Court seeking bail in CBI, ED cases

Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on July 6 moved the Supreme Court seeking bail in the CBI and ED cases arising out of the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. He has moved the apex court challenging the two orders of the Delhi High Court which had dismissed his separate bail petitions in these cases.

Madras High Court declares 2019 election of Theni MP P. Ravindhranath Kumar null and void

The Madras High Court on July 6 declared as null and void, the election of P. Ravindhranath Kumar, son of former Tamil Nadu CM O. Panneerselvam, from the Theni Parliamentary constituency in 2019. The court, however, kept its verdict in abeyance for a month to enable him to go on appeal to the Supreme Court. Justice S.S. Sundar passed the orders on an election petition filed by a voter, P. Milany who had challenged the MP’s election on various grounds including suppression of his sources of income in the election affidavit submitted at the time of filing nominations, and also on the grounds of the alleged bribing of voters during the course of campaigning.

We will fight Rajasthan election unitedly: Congress

The Congress on July 6 said it can win the Rajasthan assembly elections provided there is complete unity as it warned of strict action against those not maintaining discipline and speaking outside the party forum. The party also said that it will decide its candidates for the polls by the first week of September and winnability will be the only criterion for their selection.

Biden administration urges court to deny Tahawwur Rana’s petition against extradition to India

The Biden administration has urged a court in California to deny the writ of habeas corpus filed by Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana and reiterated that he be extradited to India where he is sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. In May, a U.S. court approved 62-year-old Rana’s extradition to India. Rana is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Los Angeles.

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is in Russia, says Belarus President

Russia’s mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is in St. Petersburg and his Wagner troops have remained at the camps where they had stayed before an abortive mutiny, the President of Belarus said on July 6. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko helped broker a deal for Mr. Prigozhin to his rebellion on June 24 in exchange for security guarantees for himself and his soldiers and permission to move to Belarus.

China says 239 people died from COVID-19 in June in a significant uptick

China reported on July 6 that 239 people died from COVID-19 in June in a significant uptick months after it lifted most containment measures. The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention had reported 164 deaths in May and none at all in April and March. Chinese health officials didn’t say whether they expect the trend to continue or if they would recommend for preventative measures to be restored.

India’s macroeconomic management ‘stellar’; paves way for sustained recovery: Finance Ministry report

“Stellar macroeconomic management in the midst of unprecedented global challenges has put India on a quicker recovery path than has been the case in other nations,” the Finance Ministry said in a report on July 6. “Investments in supply-side infrastructure have raised the possibility of India enjoying sustained economic growth longer than it has been able to do in several decades,” Monthly Economic Review for May and Annual Review of 2023 said.

Sindhu, Sen enter second round of Canada Open

Star Indian shuttlers P.V. Sindhu and Lakshya Sen entered the pre-quarterfinals of the Canada Open after registering straight-game wins over their respective rivals in the BWF World Tour Super 500 event in Calgary. While Sindhu, seeded fourth, eased into the next round with an easy 21-16 21-9 win over Canada’s Talia Ng in her women’s singles opening match on July 5 night, Sen had to dig deep to stun second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand 21-18 21-15 in the men’s singles event.