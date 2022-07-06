The major news headlines of the day and more.

Controversy over TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s remarks on Goddess Kali rages on

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, while participating in a conclave arranged by a media house in Kolkata had pointed out a “version of the Goddess” to which her party immediately reacted by not only distancing itself from the remark but also condemning it. “Kali to me is meat eating... Alcohol accepting Goddess. To me, that is a version of Kali,” Ms. Moitra had said.

Bengal BJP unit Mahila Morcha president Tanuja Chakraborty lodged a complaint against Ms. Moitra at Kolkata’s Bowbazar Police Station. However, Ms. Moitra said that she was not afraid. In a tweet, she said, “Bring it on BJP! Am a Kali worshipper. I am not afraid of anything. Not your ignoramuses. Not your goons. Not your police. And most certainly not your trolls. Truth doesn’t need back up forces.“ Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh police registered a FIR against her following the complaint of Ram Chandra, a resident of Bhopal’s Jehangirabad.

Gap between 2nd COVID-19 jab and precaution dose reduced to six months

The Health Ministry in its communication to States said that in view of the evolving scientific evidence and global practices, the Standing Technical Sub Committee (STSC) of NTAGI has recommended to revise the duration between 2nd dose and precaution dose from the existing 9 months or 39 weeks to 6 months or 26 weeks.

Rahul Gandhi video case: SC to hear TV anchor Rohit Ranjan’s appeal on Thursday

Television anchor Rohit Ranjan made an urgent mentioning in the Supreme Court seeking protection in connection with multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) lodged against him. Mr. Ranjan has been facing fire for the telecast of an allegedly doctored video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The court agreed to hear the case on Thursday, but took exception, minutes later, to the fact that the application had not yet been filed in the Supreme Court.

Delhi govt ad spending increased over 4,200% from 2012 to 2022: RTI replies

According to a RTI reply, the Delhi government’s spending under two budgetary heads — “other charges” (advt. charges booked under this head in addition to some miscellaneous expenditure) and “advertisement and publicity” — totalled to ₹488.97 crore in 2021-2022, with March alone accounting for ₹125.15 crore. In 2012-2013, the government had spent ₹11.18 crore, according to another RTI reply in 2021.

IMD issues heavy rain alert for Maharashtra from July 6 to 8

IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said an off-shore trough lies across the Gujarat and Maharashtra coast and low pressure over west Madhya Pradesh, resulting in heavy rainfall over Maharashtra and Gujarat. The IMD has issued a 'red alert' for south Konkan, Goa and south central Maharashtra from July 6-8. It said heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places during this period.

SpiceJet freighter aircraft returns to Kolkata due to its unserviceable weather radar

SpiceJet said its freighter aircraft, which was heading to Chongqing in China, returned to Kolkata on Tuesday as the pilots realised after take off that its weather radar was not working. This is at least the eighth incident of technical malfunction happening on a SpiceJet aircraft in the last 18 days.

Ajmer dargah worker arrested for call to behead Nupur Sharma

Salman Chishti had recorded his announcement before the gruesome murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur on June 28, but the video was circulated later, when it was reported to the police. He was on the run since the police registered a case against him earlier this week.

Seven feared dead as heavy rains lash Himachal Pradesh

Over 25 employees working at the Malana power project in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district were also rescued from a building that was damaged by flash floods. At Manikaran in the district, at least four people have been feared washed away and the bridge across Parvati River damaged in flash floods triggered by a cloud burst. Besides, three people are also feared drowned in separate parts of Kullu district amid heavy rains.

In over 110 years, Congress goes without representation in UP Legislative Council

Deepak Singh, the Congress party’s only MLC, is among the 12 members whose term in the Legislative Council is coming to an end. Poet Zahid Hassan alias Wasim Barelvi of the Samajwadi Party (SP) is also among those whose tenure is ending on Wednesday.

EU lawmakers back gas, nuclear energy as sustainable

European Union lawmakers voted Wednesday to include natural gas and nuclear in the bloc’s list of sustainable activities, backing a controversial proposal from the bloc’s executive arm that has been drawing fierce criticism from environment groups. EU legislators from the environment and economy committees objected last month to the plan, setting up Wednesday’s cliff-edge vote in Strasbourg, France. But EU legislators rejected their resolution in a 328-278 vote, with the result announced in a salvo of applause.

Meta sues certain firms for allegedly scraping data of over 3,50,000 Instagram users

Meta Platforms Inc. said on Tuesday that it filed separate actions in federal court against a company and an individual for scraping data from its social media platforms Facebook and Instagram. The company called Octopus is a U.S. subsidiary of a Chinese national high-tech enterprise that offers scraping services, and the individual Ekrem Ateş, used automated Instagram accounts to scrape data from the profiles of over 3,50,000 users, according to the tech giant.

Domestic LPG price increased by ₹50 a cylinder

With the latest increase in the price of non-subsidised (14.2 kg) cylinder, in Delhi households need to pay ₹1,053.00 as against ₹1,003. The new price in Mumbai is ₹1,052.50 (₹1,002.50); Chennai ₹1,068.50 (₹.1,018.50) and Kolkata ₹1,079.00 (₹1,029).

Will be ‘doubly careful’, strengthen aircraft inspection before flights: SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh

SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh said the airline has asked the DGCA to take a look into their working because the processes that are followed have been audited several times by the regulator and in the 15 years that SpiceJet has flown, there has been nothing significant that has really transpired on its aircraft. He also said none of the incidents that have happened in the last few weeks have anything to do with shortage of spare parts.

Malaysia Masters: Sindhu, Praneeth, Kashyap move to second round

The seventh seed Sindhu took close to an hour to knock out Bing Jiao 21-13 17-21 21-15 and move to the second round. By virtue of the win, the world number seven Sindhu extracted her revenge for her first round exit from the Indonesia Open Super 1000 last month when Bing Jiao had defeated her in straight games. The Chinese still leads the head to head 10-9. In the men’s singles, B. Sai Praneeth and Parupalli Kashyap moved to the second round with contrasting wins.

Wimbledon | Ons Jabeur becomes first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam semifinal

The third-seeded Tunisian improved on last year’s quarterfinal run at Wimbledon by doing one better on Tuesday at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament. She beat Marie Bouzkova 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 on Centre Court.