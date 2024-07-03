Hemant Soren set to return as Jharkhand CM following consensus among JMM-led alliance MLAs

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and former CM Hemant Soren on July 3 was elected as leader of the ruling INDIA bloc in the Assembly and is set to return as the 13th Chief Minister of the State. CM Champai Soren, alliance partner Congress in-charge of the State Ghulam Ahmad Mir, State Congress president Rajesh Thakur and all leaders and legislators of INDIA bloc allies were present in the marathon meeting in Ranchi on July 3. The ruling alliance MLAs are said to have reached a consensus over the change of guard and making Mr. Soren Chief Minister of the State again.

Hathras stampede: Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath announces judicial probe, doesn’t rule out conspiracy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 3 announced a judicial probe into the Hathras stampede as he met those injured in the incident at the venue of the religious congregation in Hathras. Mr. Adityanath did not rule out the possibility of a conspiracy in the stampede. He also said the “sevadars” (volunteers working for the ‘satsang’ organisers) should have taken the victims to the hospital. People were dying and the “sevadars” fled, he claimed. The death toll in the stampede at a religious congregation in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras has risen to 121, a senior official said. According to the Office of the Relief Commissioner, the number of people injured stands at 28. Only four of the 121 bodies remained to be identified.

Hathras stampede: Plea in Supreme Court seeks appointment of five-member expert panel to probe incident

A writ petition was filed in the Supreme Court on July 3 to appoint a five-member expert committee under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge to inquire into the Hathras stampede which has seen over 121 deaths. The petition filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari also asked the court to lay down safety guidelines for mass meetings and public gatherings.

PM Modi breaks silence on Manipur, says govt making continuous efforts to normalise situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 3 said that the central government is making efforts to normalise the situation in Manipur, which has been witnessing ethnic violence since last year. The Prime Minister was replying to the debate on ‘Motion of Thanks’ on the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha. His remarks on Manipur came a day after his speech in Lok Sabha was marked by sloganeering by opposition members who were urging him to address the Manipur issue.

Parliament special session concludes with PM Modi’s reply in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha as the Opposition walked out in protests. In his speech, the PM spoke about issues of NEET paper leak, Manipur, and recent flogging of a Bengal woman. He also hit out at the Congress, saying the people have rejected their politics. The House then adopted a resolution on the Motion of Thanks on President’s address, following which the Chairman adjourned the House sine die. The Lower House was adjourned sine die on July 3.

NTA working on CUET-UG results, date to be announced soon: UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

University Grants Commission Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on July 3 said the date for declaration of results for the Common University Entrance Test UG will be announced soon. The results for the crucial test, which is a gateway for admission to undergraduate courses, were scheduled to be announced by June 30. However, there has been no update yet from the National Testing Agency.

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court to hear Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea in corruption case on July 5

The Delhi High Court on July 3 said it would hear on July 5 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea seeking bail in the corruption case registered by the CBI in connection with the alleged Excise policy scam. The counsel for Mr. Kejriwal mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, which said it would be heard on July 5.

DGCA probe reveals drivers fell asleep resulting in collisions at airports ground handling

An investigation into accidents at airports involving vehicles/equipment operators has revealed that drivers fell asleep while operating in apron area resulting in accidents. Directing ‘Ground Handling Service Providers’ to ensure that drivers/equipment operators took adequate rest before joining duty, especially night shifts, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has said that the drivers should be encouraged to report fatigue, if they felt so.

Jailed radical preacher Amritpal Singh likely to take oath as MP on July 5

Jailed radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, who recently won the Khadoor Sahib parliamentary seat in Punjab, is likely to take oath as Lok Sabha member on July 5. The chief of the ‘Waris Punjab De’ outfit, who is currently lodged in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail along with nine associates under the National Security Act, has been granted a four-day parole to enable him to take oath, officials in Amritsar said. Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, an Independent MP from Faridkot, said Amritpal Singh is likely to take oath as MP on July 5.

Police makes second arrest in Chopra flogging case

Police on July 3 arrested another person for his alleged involvement in the public flogging of a couple in Chopra in West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district, an officer said. A team of officers of Islampur police station arrested Amirul Islam alias Badhua from near the State’s international border with Bangladesh on Wednesday morning, the officer said. Islam, a resident of Chopra’s Ghirnar village, was spotted in the video grab which showed the other arrested accused Tajmul Islam alias ‘JCB’ mercilessly caning a couple who were allegedly involved in an extra-marital affair.

Manish Sisodia, K. Kavitha’s judicial custody extended till July 25

A court on July 3 extended till July 25 the judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia and BRS leader K. Kavitha in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended their custody after they were produced before the court through video conference on the expiry of their judicial custody granted earlier. Ms. Kavitha is in judicial custody in the two cases lodged by the ED and the CBI in the alleged scam.

Another bridge collapses in Bihar, seventh such incident in 15 days

In a troubling trend for Bihar, a portion of a bridge over Gandaki river in Siwan district collapsed on July 3 morning, marking the seventh such incident in the State within the past 15 days. The small bridge, situated in the district’s Deoria block, connects several villages with Mahrajganj. No casualties have been reported so far. This is the second incident of bridge collapse in Siwan in the last 11 days.

Centre constitutes Cabinet committees on security, economic and political affairs

The Modi government on July 3 constituted various cabinet committees, including the country’s highest decision-making bodies on security, economic and political affairs. According to an official notification, the Cabinet Committee on Security comprises Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Apart from PM Modi, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs comprises Defence Minister, Home Minister, Finance Minister, External Affairs Minister, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Heavy Industries and Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Taliban, U.S. envoys discuss release of 2 American prisoners at third Doha meeting

The Taliban’s delegation to the third United Nations-led Doha meeting on increasing engagement with Afghanistan met with U.S. envoys on the sidelines and discussed the two Americans imprisoned in the central Asian country. Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters in Kabul on July 3 that the meeting aimed at “finding a solution.” He said: “During our meetings, we talked about the two American citizens who are in prison in Afghanistan,” adding “but they must accept Afghanistan’s conditions. We also have prisoners in America, prisoners in Guantanamo. We should free our prisoners in exchange for them.”

U.K. election set to deliver more diverse Parliament, high number of British Indian MPs

The U.K. general election on July 4 is expected to deliver the most diverse Parliament in the country’s history, including in the number of parliamentarians of Indian heritage likely to be elected from across the nation. According to an analysis by the British Future think tank, the Labour Party is set to have by far the largest number of ethnic minority MPs if the party wins an overall majority and even more in a landslide scenario. With around 14% of MPs coming from an ethnic minority background this time, the analysis finds that the new Parliament will be closer than ever to reflecting the diversity of the British electorate.

Team India finally leaves Barbados; open-top bus parade planned for T20 world champions

India men’s T20 World Cup-winning squad will have an extended celebrations in Delhi and Mumbai on July 4, upon its arrival from Barbados through a chartered flight. Having been stuck in Barbados due to a hurricane, India’s contingent boarded a chartered flight on Wednesday afternoon. The Hindu understands that the squad will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function in New Delhi on Thursday morning before boarding a chartered flight for Mumbai.

