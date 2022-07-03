The major news headlines of the day and more.

PM Modi tells BJP to reach out to the deprived among Muslims, other minorities

At the BJP National Executive meeting in Hyderabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly said that the party had done eight years of development work for minorities and the marginalised sections and it was time to see how the development dividend was impacting beneficiaries.

Supreme Court verdict on PM Modi clean chit ‘historic’, says Amit Shah

At the BJP National Executive meeting, the Union Home Minister declared the Supreme Court’s dismissal of a plea challenging a Special Investigation Team report giving a clean chit to PM Modi in the Gujarat riots case, as “historic” and one that also “exposed the conspiracies” by “certain parties, journalists and NGOs” to malign the Prime Minister.

Russian Defence Minister claims capture of Ukraine’s Luhansk Province

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin on Sunday that “as a result of successful military operations, the armed forces of the Russian Federation, together with units of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic, have established full control over the city of Lysychansk,” Russian news agencies reported.

Death count in Manipur landslide rises to 37, more rains affect search for missing 25

Heavy rains and fresh landslides in the Tupul area since Saturday night have affected the search operations, according to officials. Bodies of 37 people have been found so far from under the debris. Among them are 24 Territorial Army personnel and 13 civilians, a defence spokesperson in Guwahati said.

Elections in J&K post electoral roll revision, Statehood later: LG

“Democracy is India’s soul. Democracy and India are synonymous with each other. The prime minister and the country’s home minister have said it many times in the Parliament that elections (in Jammu and Kashmir) will take place,” Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said. The LG also said the process of delimitation in the union territory has been completed and the electoral roll revision has started.

Villagers help apprehend two wanted LeT militants in J&K’s Reasi: Police

Police said the LeT militants, ‘commander’ Talib Hussain from Jammu’s Rajouri and Faisal Ahmed Dar from south Kashmir’s Pulwama, were apprehended by the villagers of Tukson Dhok who “showed extreme courage in apprehending them”. Two AK rifles, seven grenades, one pistol and a huge quantity of ammunition were recovered from their possession.

Congress warns of stern legal action over Rahul Gandhi’s doctored video, FIR registered in Jaipur

Congress leader and head of media and publicity Pawan Khera said more such action will be taken against the BJP and its leaders for propagating fake news and sharing the doctored video of Mr. Gandhi in which his comments about SFI leaders, who allegedly ransacked his Wayanad office were “mischievously” used as if it looked like he was condoning or forgiving the killers of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur.

BJP’s Rahul Narvekar elected Maharashtra Assembly Speaker

BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar, who polled 164 votes, defeated Opposition candidate Rajan Salvi who got 107 votes in the elections held on the first day of the special two-day session of the Legislative Assembly. Mr. Salvi was the candidate of the Uddhav Thackeray faction Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine.

Tejas aircraft emerges as top choice for Malaysia’s fighter jet programme

Malaysia has narrowed down on the Indian aircraft notwithstanding stiff competition from China’s JF-17 jet, South Korea’s FA-50 and Russia’s Mig-35 as well as the Yak-130 plane, Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), R. Madhavan said. As part of the package, India has offered to set up an MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) facility in Malaysia for its Russian-origin Su-30 fighter fleet as it is facing difficulties in procuring spares for the aircraft from Russia in view of Western sanctions against Moscow.

Pakistan’s trade deficit hits record-high of $48.66 billion as imports soar

The trade deficit reached an alarming level despite a ban on more than 800 non-essential luxury items in May by the Shehbaz Sharif government. Pakistan’s trade gap widened by more than 32% to touch $4.84 billion in June, from $3.66 billion a year ago, driven largely by almost double the increase in imports compared to exports.

Israel’s caretaker PM Lapid holds first Cabinet meeting

Israel’s caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid took over last week as part of an agreement forged last year that created the coalition government. His predecessor Naftali Bennett led it initially but stepped down following a series of defections and legislative defeats. Parliament dissolved itself, triggering new elections. Lapid, in held his first Cabinet meeting, promised a functional government despite the political instability that is sending Israel to its fifth elections in less than four years.

India’s fuel sales soar in June

Diesel, the most-used fuel in the country, saw sales jumping 35.2% year-on-year to 7.38 million tonnes in June. This was 10.5% higher than sales in pre-pandemic June 2019 and 33.3% more than June 2020. It was 11.5% higher than 6.7 million tonnes of consumption during May this year. Petrol sales by state-owned fuel retailers, which control roughly 90% of the market, at 2.8 million tonnes in June were 29% higher than the same period last year when a devastating second COVID-19 wave wreaked havoc on the economy.

Banking frauds of over ₹100 crore see significant decline in FY’22

In the case of public sector banks (PSBs), the total number of fraud cases of over ₹100 crore declined to 80 from 167 in FY’21, while for private sector lenders such cases reduced to 38 in FY’22 from 98 earlier, as per the data.

Eng vs Ind, 5th Test, Day 3 | Bairstow leads England recovery, takes hosts to 200/6 before rain brings early lunch

India pacer Shardul Thakur more than made up for dropping a regulation skier by dismissing Ben Stokes but Jonny Bairstow took the attack back to the opposition camp with an unbeaten 91 to steer England to 200 for six at lunch on day three of the rescheduled fifth Test.

SL Women vs Ind women 2nd ODI | Openers in focus as India looks to seal series against Sri Lanka

After clinching the preceding T20 series 2-1, India have taken a 1-0 lead in the ODI series by winning the low-scoring first match by four wickets. “Our approach will be the same as before, we have to win the series 3-0 and dominate all the matches. Whatever plans and preparations we have we made we need to execute,” all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar said at the pre-match press conference.