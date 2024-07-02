At least 60 killed in stampede at religious event in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras

At least 60 people died while 100 got injured in a stampede that broke out at a religious event in the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh on July 2. The incident occurred during a prayer meeting organised by a religious leader named, Narayan Sarkar in Sikandrarau area of Hathras which was reportedly attended by 10,000 people, mostly women. Heart-wrenching visuals were shared by eyewitnesses from the spot in which bodies were lying outside the post-mortem house while kin of the deceased were crying for help but to no avail. Eyewitnesses also claimed that over 100 people were lying unconscious at Satsang spot and the administration ran shot of ambulances to take them to hospitals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha passes resolution condemning Opposition’s disruptions during PM Modi’s address; adjourns sine die

The Lok Sabha passed a resolution on July 2 condemning Opposition’s disruptions during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address, with Union minister Rajnath Singh saying these actions “shredded” parliamentary norms. After the Prime Minister’s speech, Defence Minister Singh moved the resolution. “The manner in which the Opposition shredded parliamentary norms when the PM was speaking on the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, I propose that the House condemns this action,” Mr. Singh said.

SEBI slaps show cause notice on Hindenburg, U.S. firm terms it ‘nonsense’

U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research, which had rocked the Adani Group with allegations of stock market manipulation and accounting fraud, on July 2 said it has received a show cause notice from Indian capital market regulator SEBI over alleged violations in placing bets on the conglomerate stocks. Hindenburg termed the show cause notice as “nonsense” and “concocted to serve a pre-ordained purpose: an attempt to silence and intimidate those who expose corruption and fraud perpetrated by the most powerful individuals in India.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kotak Mahindra says Hindenburg was not an investor in its fund

Kotak Mahindra International Limited said on July 2 that U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research has never been an investor in the K-India Opportunities Fund. Kotak was responding to allegations that Hindenburg colluded with its client Kingdon Capital Management and used a Kotak group offshore fund to short Adani group shares last year. “The Fund was never aware that Hindenburg was a partner of any of its investors,” Kotak said in a media statement.

Over dozen students protesting NEET irregularities detained in Delhi

Over a dozen students were detained while attempting to march towards the Parliament on July 2 to protest against alleged irregularities in several competitive exams. The students belonging to different outfits under the banner “India against NTA” gathered at the Patel Chowk metro station in New Delhi and started raising “anti-NTA” slogans. Carrying posters and banners with slogans like “Sack Union Education Minister” and “NTA must go” written over them, the students staged demonstrations against the reported incidents of paper leaks and corruption in the medical entrance exam, besides others.

NEET-PG likely to be held mid-August: report

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2024 is likely to be held mid-August, sources said on July 2. The revised date for the medical entrance exam is expected to be announced this week. A meeting was held in the Union Home Ministry on Monday, in which officials from the Health Ministry, National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, along with its technical partner Tata Consultancy Services, and Cyber Cell officials discussed the preparedness for the NEET-PG, which is to be held online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Court allows two-hour custody parole to Engineer Rashid to take oath as MP

A court in New Delhi on July 2 granted two-hour custody parole to Kashmiri leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid to take oath as a Lok Sabha MP on July 5. Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, was elected from Baramulla seat as an independent candidate defeating National Conference leader Omar Abdullah in the recent Lok Sabha polls. He was arrested in a 2017 Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case.

Delhi excise policy ‘scam’: HC seeks CBI’s response to Kejriwal’s plea challenging arrest

The Delhi High Court on July 2 sought the CBI’s response to a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest in a corruption case related to the excise policy ‘scam’, and trial court order remanding him to the agency’s custody. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued notice to the CBI asking it to file its reply within seven days. The High Court said Mr. Kejriwal’s counsel may file rejoinder, if any, within two days thereafter.

At least 30 villages in Gujarat’s Junagadh cut off as heavy rains submerge roads; 362 mm rainfall in Vanthali

Around 30 villages in Junagadh district of Gujarat were cut off as roads leading to them got submerged following heavy rains, with Vanthali in the district recording 361 mm rains in the 24-hour period ending on July 2 morning, officials said. Ten talukas in the Saurashtra and southern region of the State received more than 200 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period resulting in water-logging in low-lying areas, they said. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said in a statement that it has sent one team to Keshod in Junagadh district to help the people who were left stranded as a result of disconnected roads.

ADVERTISEMENT

Six Zika virus infection cases in Pune; two are pregnant women

Six cases of Zika virus infection have been reported in Pune city, health officials said on July 1. The patients include two pregnant women, they said. “A 28-year-old pregnant woman from the Erandwane area was detected with Zika virus infection. Her reports came positive on Friday. Another woman, who is 12 weeks pregnant, was detected with the infection on Monday. The condition of both women is good and they have no symptoms,” an official said.

Assam flood: Stranded people rescued by IAF chopper

A team of rescuers stranded on a sandbar or river island had to be airlifted to safety in northeastern Assam after their rescue boat capsized while rescuing flood-hit people on June 30. Officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said nine State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Fire and Emergency Services personnel were stranded on a near-submerged sandbar in the Siang River during a rescue operation in Dhemaji district’s Siboguri area. Their rescue boat capsized during the operation.

Iran’s presidential contenders face hurdle of voter apathy

A zealous anti-Westerner and the low-key moderate hoping to become Iran’s next president could struggle to mobilise millions of supporters on July 5’s run-off election amid voter apathy about a tightly-controlled contest. Over 60% of voters abstained from the June 28 ballot for a successor to Ebrahim Raisi following his death in a helicopter crash, a historic low turnout which critics of the government see as a vote of no confidence in the Islamic Republic. The run-off election will be a tight race between lawmaker Massoud Pezeshkian, the sole moderate in the original field of four candidates, and former Revolutionary Guards member Saeed Jalili.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Biden slams U.S. Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity that benefits Donald Trump

U.S. President Joe Biden criticised the Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity that was seen as a win for his rival, former President Donald Trump, in forceful remarks from the White House. The U.S. Supreme Court found on Monday that Mr. Trump cannot be prosecuted for any actions that were within his constitutional powers as president, but can be for private acts, in a landmark ruling recognising for the first time any form of presidential immunity from prosecution.

Nepali Congress, CPN-UML strike deal to oust PM ‘Prachanda’; to form new alliance

In a dramatic political development, Nepal’s two largest parties — Nepali Congress and CPN-UML — have inked a midnight power-sharing deal to form a new ‘national consensus government’ to replace the coalition government led by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda”. Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba and Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) chairman and former prime minister K.P. Sharma Oli, reached an understanding on forming a new coalition on Monday midnight, according to former foreign minister Narayan Prakash Saud.

Victorious Team India’s return journey: Airport will open in ‘next six to 12 hours’ says Barbados PM

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team is set to fly home aboard a charter flight on July 2 evening after Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley said she expects the airport to become operational in the “next six to 12 hours”, ending the shutdown forced by a category 4 hurricane. The Rohit Sharma-led squad, its support staff, some BCCI officials, and the players’ families have been stranded for the past two days due to hurricane Beryl. The team won the title on Saturday, June 29, 2024, after defeating South Africa by seven runs in the final.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.