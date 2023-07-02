July 02, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST

Ajit Pawar takes oath as second Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra

NCP founder Sharad Pawar’s nephew and party leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as a Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. Senior NCP leaders Chhagan Bhujbal, Hasan Mushrif and Mr. Pawar’s close confidant Dilip Walse-Patil were also sworn in as Ministers in the Eknath Shinde-led government. Reacting to the development, Sharad Pawar said that a decision will be taken on those who have sworn-in as Ministers. “We will have to take a decision on all those who have violated the party line and have taken the oath. I have not spoken with any of these nine who took the oath. Only Chhagan Bhujbal told me... what was happening was not proper.”

Fresh violence erupts in Manipur, four killed

At least four men were killed in a fresh round of violence in Manipur. Theye were killed in an incident that took place in areas in the adjoining districts of Bishnupur and Churachandpur. Police said villagers in Bishnupur were killed in an “unprovoked attack”. Bishnupur Superintendent of Police Heisnam Balram Singh said that at 12.05 a.m. on July 2 bunkers set up by villagers near Khujuma Tabi, a Meitei village, were attacked by armed miscreants. He said, following the incident, a large number of agitated people came out and stormed the nearby Kuki villages of Langza and Chinglangmei in Churachandpur district.

Atiq Ahmed killing | Uttar Pradesh tells Supreme Court it is probing ‘security lapses’

The Uttar Pradesh government informed the Supreme Court on July 2 that it is investigating the “security lapses” which allowed three armed men to merge with journalists to dodge a police cordon and shoot dead gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother in full view of TV cameras on April 15. The State said that “prima facie” reports from the senior police officers concerned has revealed that four policemen and the Station House Officer of Shahganj police station, under whose jurisdiction the killings happened, have been placed under suspension pending initiation of disciplinary proceedings.

Standing Committee uses 2018 Law Commission report that argued against UCC to begin discussions

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law and Justice headed by BJP MP Sushil Modi has called a meeting on July 3 to begin deliberations on the Uniform Civil Code. It has circulated the 2018 consultation paper of the 21st Law Commission on the subject to its members. The paper argued against the UCC saying that it is “neither necessary nor desirable”.

Monsoon covers entire country six days early: IMD

The southwest monsoon on July 2 covered the entire country six days before the normal date, as it advanced in the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. On June 30, the IMD had said the monsoon is expected to be normal in July across the country, barring parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and south Bihar. The weather office said the monsoon covered the entire country on July 2, against the normal date of July 8. As many as 16 States and Union Territories received deficient rainfall in June, with Bihar and Kerala reporting large deficits at 69% and 60% below normal, respectively.

Heavy rains cause flood-like situation in many areas of Gujarat; Dharampur in Valsad gets 234 mm in 24 hours

Heavy rains in several parts of Gujarat created a flood-like situation and led to many villages getting cut off, officials said on July 2. Some parts of Valsad and Navsari districts received extremely heavy rainfall in a 24-hour period till the morning of July 2, data from the State Emergency Operation Centre revealed. Several villages were cut off as roads were flooded or had been washed away, with the National and State Disaster Response Forces (NDRF and SDRF) engaged in operations to rescue stranded people, officials said.

Allahabad High Court directs ‘Adipurush’ makers to appear before it on July 27

The Allahabad High Court has directed the makers of the controversy-stricken Adipurush to appear before it on July 27 and the central government to form a committee to give its views on the film. A vacation bench comprising Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Justice Shree Prakash Singh was hearing separate petitions of Kuldeep Tiwari and Naveen Dhawan seeking a ban on the movie.

France faces fifth night of rioting over teen’s killing by police, signs of subsiding violence

Young rioters clashed with police late July 1 and early July 2 and targeted a mayor’s home with a burning car as France faced a fifth night of unrest sparked by the police killing of a teenager, but overall violence appeared to lessen compared to previous nights. Police made 719 arrests nationwide by early Sunday after a mass security deployment aimed at quelling France’s worst social upheaval in years.

Russia launches first drone strike on Kyiv in 12 days

After a relative lull, Russia launched a drone attack on July 2 on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, officials said. It was the first such attack of the war in 12 days. All of the Iranian-made Shahed exploding drones were detected and shot down, according to Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv city administration. Kyiv regional Gov. Ruslan Kravchenko reported that one person was wounded by falling debris from a destroyed drone. Ukraine’s air force said that across the country, eight Shaheds and three Kalibr cruise missiles were launched by the Russians.

Focus on building a strong structure and financial assistance, says Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey

As someone who came up the ranks at a time when Indian hockey struggled for funds and facilities, Dilip Tirkey knows the importance of financial support. Unsurprisingly, grassroots development is the Hockey India (HI) president’s biggest personal dream. While the federation started a Grassroots Development Committee last year, HI, now, has also begun financial assistance to states and districts to revive the organisation at the lowest levels.