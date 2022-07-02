The major news headlines of the day and more.

Centre asks NIA to probe Amravati pharmacist’s killing

The local police has arrested six persons in the case so far and seized CCTV footage of the incident. The accused have been identified as Muddsir Ahamed (22), Shahrukh Pathan (25), Abdul Thoufk (24), Shoaib Khan (22), Atib Rashid (22) and Yousuf Khan Bahadur (44). A sixth accused- Shamin Ahmed is absconding.

Delhi High Court denies bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, sends him to 14-day judicial custody

The Delhi High Court denied bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair and sent him to a 14-day judicial custody. Mr. Zubair’s lawyer Vrinda Grover moved the bail application even as the Delhi Police submitted before a Patiala House court that they had added charges of criminal conspiracy, evidence destruction and violations of the Foreign Controbution Regulation Act (FCRA) against him, a day after they seized his laptop from Bengaluru. Earlier, a senior Delhi Police officer admitted to wrongly informing the media about the judicial custody after Mr. Zubair’s counsel said that the court was yet to pronounce its order.

Toll in Manipur landslip rises to 24; 38 still missing

Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army, SDRF and NDRF are continuing the search operations at the site, a defence spokesperson in Guwahati said. So far, 13 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians have been safely rescued. Bodies of 18 Territorial Army personnel and six civilians were recovered, he said.

Prophet row: Lookout notice issued for Nupur Sharma after she fails to appear before Kolkata Police

Nupur Sharma had cited apprehensions of a possible assault on her if she visited Kolkata and sought four weeks’ time to appear. Ms. Sharma skipped summons issued by officers of Amherst Street and Narkeldanga police stations, according to the police.

Apologise for sharing ‘doctored’ video of Rahul Gandhi or face legal action, Congress’ Jairam Ramesh to BJP president Nadda

Twitter too flagged a video shared by former Union Minister and Lok Sabha member Rajyavardhan Rathore as “out of context”. In the video, the BJP leader claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had referred to the Udaipur killers as “youngsters”. “If this apology is not issued today, we will take appropriate legal action against your party and its leaders who insist and persist in using the social media in such a blatantly irresponsible and criminal manner,” Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said in a letter to BJP president J.P. Nadda.

MVA fields Sena’s Rajan Salvi for Assembly Speaker post against BJP’s Rahul Narvekar

A special two-day Assembly session has been convened on July 3 and 4. While election for the speaker’s post will be held on Sunday, the newly sworn-in Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in whose Cabinet BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is the Deputy CM, will face the floor test the next day.

Environmentalists call for peaceful protest to save Aarey forest; police beef up deployment, in Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his Deputy Devendra Fadnavis overturned the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government’s decision to relocate the proposed Mumbai Metro Line-3 car shed from Aarey Colony.

Senior Kerala politician P.C. George arrested in sexual assault case

The Museum police on Saturday arrested Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) leader and former legislator, P. C. George, on the charge of behaving in a sexually inappropriate manner towards a woman named as prime accused in the politically stormy solar investment fraud case that rocked the Oomen Chandy government in 2013.

Monsoon has covered entire country: IMD

The southwest monsoon had its onset over Kerala on May 29, three days ahead of the normal date of June 1. However, the progress of southwest monsoon, crucial to the farm-based economy, has been sluggish with the country reporting rainfall deficit of eight per cent.

Six Indian States sign Declaration of Intent to combat human trafficking

The first of its kind agreement focusses on joint efforts on intelligence gathering and sharing; legal and witness protection; and rehabilitation and care for survivors.

Regulator urges Germans to prepare for possible gas shortage

Federal Network Agency President Klaus Mueller urged house and apartment owners to have their gas boilers and radiators checked and adjusted to maximize their efficiency. The appeal came after Russia reduced gas flows to Germany, Italy, Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia earlier this month, as European Union countries scramble to refill storage facilities with the fuel used to generate electricity, power industry and heat homes in the winter.

Iran condemns airstrike, opposes Turkish move into Syria

Iran has been one of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s strongest backers, sending thousands of fighters from around the region to help his troops in Syria’s 11-year conflict.

Three police officers killed in United States’ Kentucky by suspect with rifle

Police took 49-year-old Lance Storz into custody late Thursday night after an hourslong standoff at a home in Allen, a small town in the hills of Appalachia. An emergency management official was also injured and a police dog was killed, according to the arrest citation.

Ship sinks in storm off Hong Kong; dozens of crew in danger

Authorities dispatched planes and helicopters to aid in the rescue, with at least three people from the crew of 30 brought to safety as of 5.30 p. m. (1030 GMT) on Saturday. The accident occurred about 300KM south of Hong Kong.

China’s Great Wall Motor shelves $1 billion India plan, fires all employees

The Chinese automaker has been planning to enter the Indian market since 2020 but now becomes one of the biggest casualties of New Delhi’s increased scrutiny of investments from Beijing.

Eng vs Ind, 5th Test, Day 2 | Jadeja scores his second ton, Bumrah breaks world record in India’s 416

Stand-in India captain Jasprit Bumrah (31 no, 16 balls) the batter’s fireworks will be remembered by the Edgbaston crowd for a long time as he smashed 29 runs off a Stuart Broad over. In all, that over yielded 35 runs, including six extras. In his first match as captain, Bumrah would have never thought that he would pip Brian Lara’s maximum runs (28 runs) in a single Test match over, which remained intact for 18 years.