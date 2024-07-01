‘You are not Hindus’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig at BJP draws protests in Lok Sabha

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the ruling BJP in the Lok Sabha on July 1, saying those who call themselves Hindus are engaged in “violence and hate” round the clock, drawing massive protests from the members of the treasury benches, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that calling the entire Hindu society violent is a serious matter. Mr. Gandhi, however, retorted that he was speaking about the BJP. The BJP, the RSS or Mr. Modi are not the entire Hindu society, he added.

Activist Medha Patkar sentenced to five months jail in defamation case

A Delhi court on July 1 sentenced social activist and Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar to five months of imprisonment in a more than two-decade-old criminal defamation case lodged against her by Vinai Kumar Saxena, the present Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi. Metropolitan Magistrate Raghav Sharma also imposed a fine of ₹10 lakh on Ms. Patkar. The court sentenced Ms. Patkar after considering the evidence before it and the fact that the case went on for over two decades.

Rajya Sabha Chair expunges Kharge’s remarks on PM Modi’s poll speeches

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 1 for his poll speeches and also levelled allegations against the ruling BJP’s ideological parent RSS but most of his remark were expunged by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. Mr. Dhankhar also defended the RSS, calling it an organisation engaged in working for the nation.

Crimes committed before July 1 to be tried under old laws, says Amit Shah

As the new criminal laws are implemented from July 1, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the laws will be applicable for cases if the date of crime is on or after July 1, 2024. Mr. Shah spoke to reporters in New Delhi on the newly-enacted criminal laws namely, The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) that has replaced the colonial-era criminal codes Indian Penal Code, 1860 (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 (IEA).

Stop ‘misusing’ agencies to silence Opposition: INDIA bloc MPs stage protest against government

Several INDIA bloc MPs staged a protest in Parliament premises on July 1 against the alleged misuse of probe agencies by the government to “target” Opposition leaders. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and several leaders of the INDIA bloc, including those from the TMC and AAP, participated in the protest on the steps leading to the Makar Dwar in Parliament.

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi HC dismisses BRS leader K. Kavitha’s bail pleas in corruption, money-laundering cases

The Delhi High Court on July 1 dismissed BRS leader K. Kavitha’s bail pleas in two cases of corruption and money laundering linked to the alleged excise policy scam. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who had reserved the order on the two bail pleas of Kavitha on May 28, rejected the petitions.

NHRC notice to Centre, T.N. government over ‘discrimination’ by manufacturer of electronic devices in jobs

The NHRC on July 1 said it has issued notices to the Union Labour Ministry and the Tamil Nadu government over reports that a major manufacturer of electronic devices has allegedly “systematically excluded” married women from jobs at its assembly plant in Sriperumbudur. Issuing the notices, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has noted the fact that gender equality is not only required in the Indian Constitution but the international treaty and covenants, viz., International Covenant Civil and Political Rights, and the International Covenant of Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights also provide non-discrimination on the ground of gender in any form of employment.

Manipur CM denies report on resignation, asks media not to spread rumours

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on July 1 described a report on his resignation as unfounded and asked the media not to spread rumours. Mr. Singh also claimed that it is an attempt by political rivals who want to take advantage of the prevailing situation in the State which has been in the grip of violence since May last year. His statement came three days after a media outlet reported that Mr. Singh is likely to resign soon.

Criminal laws passed ‘forcibly’, INDIA will not allow ‘bulldozer’ justice in par system: Congress

With the three new criminal laws coming into effect, the Congress on July 1 accused the government of getting them “forcibly” passed in Parliament after suspending 146 MPs and asserted that going forward, the INDIA bloc will not allow such “bulldozer justice” to prevail in the country’s parliamentary system. Three new criminal laws came into effect in the country on July 1, bringing far-reaching changes in India’s criminal justice system.

India recorded below-normal cumulative rainfall in June: IMD

India recorded below-normal rainfall in June, with the deficit standing at 11%, the highest in five years, the India Meteorological Department said on July 1. According to the IMD data, India received 147.2 mm of rainfall against a normal of 165.3 mm for the month, the seventh lowest since 2001. June rainfall accounts for 15% of the total precipitation of 87 cm recorded during the four-month monsoon season in the country.

Delhi Excise policy case: Kejriwal challenges arrest, CBI custody in High Court

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 1 moved the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest by the CBI in the alleged corruption case related to the now scrapped excise policy. The AAP national convenor also challenged a trial court’s June 26 order by which he was remanded to three-day CBI custody. On June 29, he was sent to judicial custody till July 12 by the trial court.

NTA announces retest result, revised rank list for NEET-UG

The National Testing Agency announced the revised rank list for the medical entrance exam NEET-UG on July 1, officials said. The revised list was announced after a retest was conducted for candidates who were earlier awarded grace marks to compensate for loss of time as the exam on May 5 started late at six centres.

NIA allows Engineer Rashid to take oath as MP, court to give order tomorrow

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on July 1 gave its consent for jailed Kashmiri leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid, known as Engineer Rashid, to take oath as MP on July 5. Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh will pass an order on the plea on July 2. Rashid, the MP from Baramulla who has been arrested in a 2017 Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case, had moved the court seeking interim bail, or custody parole in the alternative, to take oath and perform his parliamentary functions. A special court here on June 22 had adjourned the matter and asked the NIA to file its response.

Kenyan president insists government not to blame for protest deaths

Hundreds of people marched in the Kenyan capital Nairobi on June 30, to honour those who died in anti-government demonstrations this week, as President William Ruto insisted that: “I have no blood on my hands.” Rights groups say at least 30 people died in protests driven by a government drive to substantially raise taxes in the East African country.

South African parties agree on Cabinet positions, sealing deal on new coalition government

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa named a new Cabinet on June 30 night after his African National Congress (ANC), the former main Opposition party and nine other parties agreed on the makeup of a coalition government following weeks of haggling. Mr. Ramaphosa’s party retained the largest share of Ministerial positions as he appointed ANC officials to 20 of the 32 Cabinet Minister roles in the new coalition. But there were six Ministers from the Democratic Alliance, once the main Opposition and the fiercest critic of the ANC, and Mr. Ramaphosa shared the remaining Ministerial posts among some of the smaller parties.

Hungary takes on European Union presidency amid concerns

Hungary takes over the European Union’s (EU) rotating presidency on July 1, promising to be an “honest broker” despite widespread concerns over what critics see as an authoritarian, Russia-friendly government. .Nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has run the central European country since 2010 aiming to transform it into an “illiberal democracy”, frequently clashes with Brussels over rule-of-law and human rights issues.

GST collections show 7.7% growth, slowest increase since July 2021

The gross Goods and Services Tax collections in June stood at around ₹1.74 lakh crore, as per sources, reflecting a rise of around 7.7% from the ₹1,61,497 crore collected in June 2023. This marks the slowest growth in GST collections since July 2021 and is well below the 10% and 12.4% growth recorded in May and April, respectively, this year. While data for Central and State GST collections is not available, an official source said that about ₹39,600 crore has been settled to the central GST account from Integrated GST collections, while States have been given ₹33,548 crore from the IGST pool.

Spectrum auction: DoT to issue demand note to telcos this week for payment

The telecom department is expected to issue a demand note to telcos this week for the payment of spectrum they bought in the just-concluded auction, according to a source. The auction — lasted for two days spanning seven rounds this time around— witnessed the sale of 141.4 MHz of radio waves for ₹11,340.78 crore. In all, 10,500 MHz of radiowaves used for mobile services worth over ₹96,238 crore were placed on the block during the auction started on June 25.

Team India’s new head coach to take charge from Sri Lanka series: BCCI secretary Jay Shah

The Indian cricket team will have a new head coach from the limited-overs series in Sri Lanka starting later this month, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Monday but did not reveal who has been finalised to succeed the outgoing Rahul Dravid. Former opener Gautam Gambhir is expected to succeed Dravid as the India head coach. The Cricket Advisory Committee has also conducted the interviews for the high-profile job and short-listed Gambhir and former India women’s coach W.V. Raman.

