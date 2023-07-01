July 01, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST

PM Modi launches Sickle Cell Anemia eradication mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 1 launched National Sickle Cell Anemia Eradication Mission 2047 by unveiling a portal and also released a guideline for the management of the disease and different modules for its monitoring. Mr. Modi started the distribution of more than 3 crore digital Ayushman cards in the country and one crore PVC Ayushman Bharat cards in M.P. He also distributed Sickle Cell colour-coded counselling cards to a few beneficiaries. He also handed over Ayushman cards and PVC Ayushman Bharat cards physically to some beneficiaries.

HDFC Bank completes merger formalities, rebrands HDFC Ltd. offices, branches

HDFC Bank Ltd., on July 1, said that the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation for the merger of HDFC Investments Limited and HDFC Holdings Limited, the wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Limited with and into HDFC Limited; and HDFC Limited, with and into HDFC Bank Limited has become effective from July 1, 2023 with the all the entities filing the certified approval copy of the NCLT with the Registrar of Companies. The rebranding was being done since early morning on July 1.

25 passengers charred to death after bus catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

At least 25 people, including three children, were charred to death and seven others suffered injuries after a private travels bus they were travelling in caught fire on the Samruddhi Mahamarg in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district on July 1. According to police, the accident took place at 1.26 a.m. between Dusarbid and Sindkedraja at Pimpalkhuta village in the district when the driver lost control of the wheel following a tyre burst and collided with an iron pole and overturned upon ramming into a road median before it caught fire.

Gujarat High Court rejects bail plea of activist Teesta Setalvad, asks her to surrender immediately

The Gujarat High Court on July 1 rejected the regular bail plea of social activist Teesta Setalvad and directed her to surrender immediately in a case pertaining to the alleged fabrication of evidence to frame innocent people in 2002 post-Godhra riots cases. The Court of Justice Nirzar Desai rejected Ms. Setalvad’s bail plea and directed her to surrender immediately as she is already out of jail after securing interim bail.

Patna rocked by protests against opening teacher jobs for those not from Bihar

Bihar’s capital Patna was on July 1 rocked by protests against the State government’s controversial decision to allow those from other provinces to compete for teachers’ jobs. A massive demonstration was staged by young men and women at the Dak Bungalow crossing in the heart of Patna, creating traffic snarls, even as police took recourse to use of force for dispersal and rounded up quite a few who they found most unruly.

Manipur situation will improve in 7-10 days, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 1 said the situation in neighbouring Manipur will improve within 7-10 days, with the State and Central Governments working ‘silently’ to restore peace. He hit out at the Congress and alleged that the opposition party is showing its concern when “relative peace has come in the northeastern state.” More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur since clashes first started on May 3.

M.P. High Court requests Centre to reduce women’s age of consent to 16

The Gwalior Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has requested the Centre to reduce the consent age of females to 16, observing that the present age of 18 has disturbed the fabric of society as injustice is going on with adolescent boys. The court’s request came on June 27 through an order quashing an FIR against a man who was accused of repeatedly raping a minor girl and impregnating her in 2020.

PDP chief Mehbooba requests CJI for early hearing on Article 370 in Supreme Court

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on July 1 requested Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud for an early hearing of a batch of petitions challenging the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019. CJI Chandrachud is currently on a tour of Jammu and Kashmir and delivered the inaugural address on the second day 19th All India Legal Services Authorities meeting in Srinagar on June 30, besides attending the foundation laying function of the new high court complex in Jammu a day earlier.

Parliament Monsoon Session to take place from July 20 to August 11

Parliament’s Monsoon Session will start on July 20 and continue till August 11, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on July 1. Making the announcement, he urged political parties to contribute towards productive discussions during the Session. The Session is expected to be a stormy one as the Opposition parties were closing ranks to put up a united front against the Narendra Modi-led BJP in view of the Lok Sabha elections next year.

France riots | More than 1,300 people arrested after fourth night of rioting over teen’s killing by police

Violence and looting hit France in a fourth night of protests as massively deployed police made more than 1,300 arrests and the country braced for more riots on July 1 triggered by the teenager who was killed by an officer during a traffic stop. The funeral ceremony for Nahel, who was killed by police in the suburb of Nanterre, began on the day with a visitation, to be followed by a mosque ceremony and burial in a cemetery there. The government said the violence had “lessened” compared to previous nights, but the interior ministry still reported 994 arrests nationwide overnight, and 79 injuries among police and gendarmes.

At least 3 killed, 17 wounded in Ukraine from Russian attacks, as Spain highlights European support for Kyiv

Ukrainian officials on the morning of July 1, reported more civilian casualties from Russian shelling in the country’s east and south, as a visit by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez began in Kyiv as a show of continuing support from Madrid and the European Union for Ukraine’s fight to dislodge invading Russian forces from its territory. In an address to Ukraine’s parliament that received several standing ovations, Mr. Sánchez said, “We’ll be with you as long as it takes.”

GST collections rise 12% to over ₹1.61 lakh crore in June

India’s Goods & Services Tax (GST) collections rose 12% to over ₹1.61 lakh crore in June, the Finance Ministry said on July 1. The gross GST collection has crossed ₹1.60 lakh crore mark for the fourth time since the roll-out of the indirect tax regime six years ago on July 1, 2017. The average monthly gross GST collection for the first (April-June) quarter of the 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 are ₹1.10 lakh crore, ₹1.51 lakh crore and ₹1.69 lakh crore, respectively, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

Neeraj Chopra wins second straight Diamond League title in Lausanne

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra clinched the prestigious Diamond League title for the second consecutive time by throwing his spear to 87.66m on Friday (June 30) but the coveted 90m mark eluded the star Indian javelin thrower yet again. Coming back from a one-month injury lay-off, Chopra’s title-winning performance at the Lausanne leg in challenging conditions was below his own top-10 efforts but he still stamped his authority in the prestigious One-day meet. The 25-year-old Chopra, who had skipped three top events due to a muscle strain he sustained last month, had won the season-opening Diamond League in Doha on May 5 with his fourth career-best throw of 88.67m.