The major news headlines of the day and more.

Supreme Court pulls up former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, says she should have apologised to nation

“The way she has ignited emotions across the country... This lady is single handedly responsible for what is happening in the country,” Justice Surya Kant, leading a Vacation Bench comprising Justice J.B. Pardiwala, observed orally.

Udaipur tailor killing | Muslim bodies flay killing

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board besides the imam of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi have condemned the killing, calling it “brutal, unpardonable and against the tenets of Islam”.

U. S. Ambassador for religious freedom concerned over the treatment of religious communities in India

The U. S. Ambassador at large for international religious freedom Rashad Hussain has voiced concern over the treatment of a number of religious communities in India and said Washington was dealing directly with Indian officials to address the “challenges.” “India now has a citizenship law that’s on the books. We’ve had open calls for genocide in India. We’ve had attacks on churches. We have had a ban on the hijab. We’ve had demolitions of homes,” the Indian-American diplomat said.

Maharashtra political crisis | Eknath Shinde government to face floor test on July 4

BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar filed the nomination on Friday for the post of Assembly Speaker, an official said. Election for the post, if needed, will be held on July 3, when the special two-day session of the House begins, the official also said. Meanwhile, in his first Cabinet meeting, Mr. Shinde, told the Advocate General of Maharashtra to make an application to the Bombay High Court on Friday stating that the government would move the Metro car shed back to Aarey from Kanjurmarg. Former CM Uddhav Thackeray objected to this decision and said, “You backstabbed me, but I request you to not vent out that anger on the people of Mumbai by giving Aarey land to Metro. This is hazardous from the environment and pose threat of encroachment on the rest of forest land.”

West Bengal Governor appoints Vice-Chancellor for Rabindra Bharati University, triggers fresh controversy

The West Bengal Legislative Assembly earlier this month passed several legislation replacing the Governor with the Chief Minister as the Chancellor of universities. The development has triggered a fresh controversy in the State amidst strained relations between Raj Bhavan and the State government.

First copy of Tamil Bible stolen from Saraswathi Mahal Library traced to London

The first Tamil translation of the New Testament was printed in 1715 by Bartholomaeus Ziegenbalg, a missionary. It was presented to Tulaji Rajah Serfoji by Schwartz, another missionary and a close friend of the King. After the takeover by the Tamil Nadu government, the antiquarian book became an exhibit in the Saraswati Mahal Museum for public viewing.

DRDO tests new UAV

The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) is powered by a small turbofan engine. The airframe, undercarriage and entire flight control and avionics systems used for the aircraft were developed indigenously, DRDO said.

Russian missiles kill at least 19 in Ukraine’s Odesa region

Video of the pre-dawn attack showed the charred remains of buildings in the small town of Serhiivka, located about 50 kilometers (31 miles) southwest of Odesa. The Ukrainian president’s office said three X-22 missiles fired by Russian bombers struck an apartment building and two campsites.

Xi Jinping, in rare Hong Kong visit, hails change ‘from chaos to order’

“Having gone through ups and downs, people have learned the hard way that Hong Kong must not be destabilised and cannot afford any chaos,” Xi Jinping said.

Pakistan confirms it has 682 Indian prisoners detained in its jails

Pakistan shared with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad a list of 682 Indian prisoners detained in the country, including 49 civilians and 633 fishermen, the Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement. Similarly, the Indian side has also shared a list of 461 Pakistani prisoners in India, including 345 civilians and 116 fishermen with the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

June’s GST revenues second highest at over ₹1.44 lakh crore

Gross GST Compensation Cess collections hit ₹11,018 crore, including ₹1,197 crore collected on import of goods, the highest level since the introduction of GST five years ago. This is the fourth successive month since March that monthly GST revenues have crossed the ₹1.40 lakh crore mark, and the fifth such occasion overall.

Manufacturing growth eases to lowest since September 2021: S&P PMI

A reading of 50 on the PMI indicates no change in level of activity from the previous month. “Factory orders and production rose for the twelfth straight month in June, but in both cases the rates of expansion eased to nine-month lows,” S&P Global said in a note.

With rupee nearing 80 to a dollar, govt. raises gold import duties to 15%

The higher gold import levies are expected to rein in India’s rising current account deficit and ease the pressure on the Rupee. As much as 107 tonnes of gold was imported in May and imports have been ‘significant’ in June as well.

Sindhu loses to nemesis Tai Tzu Ying, exits Malaysia Open

PV Sindhu, seeded seventh, squandered a game lead to lose 13-21 21-15 21-13 to the second seed Tai Tzu, a silver medallist at the Tokyo Olympics.