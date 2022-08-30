Top news of the day: Jharkhand UPA MLAs arrive in Raipur amid fear of ‘poaching’; Supreme Court refuses permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru, and more

Rapid Action Force personnel stand guard at the Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru’s Chamrajpet area on August 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Jharkhand political crisis | UPA MLAs arrive in Chhattisgarh

MLAs of the ruling UPA coalition in Jharkhand arrived in Raipur by a chartered flight on Tuesday to thwart alleged poaching attempts amid the ongoing political crisis in their State. A local Congress leader, while not confirming the number of MLAs who reached Raipur, said Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was not accompanying them.

Supreme Court refuses permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Indira Banerjee asked the parties to approach the Karnataka High Court for the resolution of the dispute.

China’s claims on Arunachal outrageous, says German envoy

Germany’s new Ambassador to India, Phillip Ackerman, draws parallels between Russia, China aggressions, says they differ in dimension.

Shashi Tharoor does not rule out candidature for Congress president

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a news conference to announce the Kerala leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, Mr. Tharoor said he had little to share at the current stage.

64 Jammu and Kashmir Congress leaders quit party in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad

Leaders, including former J&K deputy CM Tara Chand, sent a joint resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi

Reservation benefits extension | Supreme Court gives Centre three weeks to clarify stand

The Supreme Court gave the government three weeks to clarify its stand on whether reservation benefits enjoyed by Scheduled Castes can be extended to Dalit members of other religions.

Supreme Court issues notices on pleas challenging validity of polygamy, nikah halala in Muslim Personal Law

The Supreme Court’s Bench led by Justice Indira Banerjee issued notices to the three statutory bodies after senior advocate Shyam Diwan, for petitioner Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, sought their arraignment in the case.

Pakistan sets up national disaster agency to tackle devastation caused by unprecedented floods

The country-wide death toll has touched 1,136, with over 1,634 injured and 33 million displaced, according to the latest data issued by the National Disaster Management Authority, the chief national body tasked to deal with calamities.

Eyes on Kherson as Ukraine claims bold move on Russians

Officials in Kyiv, though, warned against excessive optimism in a war that has seen similar expectations of changing fortunes before.

Iraqi cleric tells loyalists to leave streets after clashes

In a televised speech, Muqtada al-Sadr gave his supporters an hour to leave — and minutes later some could be seen abandoning their positions on live television. Iraq’s military just announced end to curfew, further raising hopes that there might be an to the street violence.

Sensex rebounds 1,564 points, Nifty up jumps 446 on strong gains in banking, IT stocks

Sensex, Nifty plunged more than 1.4% in the previous session.

Rupee rises 47 paise to close at 79.44 against U.S. dollar

At the interbank Forex market, the local unit opened at 79.92.

Volleyball championship | India bags silver at Asian under-20 meet

India captain Dushyant Singh received the best blocker award, while Karthikeyan was awarded the best libero trophy by the Asian Volleyball Confederation.