Top news of the day | Javelin thrower Sumit Antil, shooter Avani Lekhara clinch gold for India at Paralympics; rockets hit neighborhood near Kabul airport amid U.S. pullout, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Javelin thrower Sumit Antil clinched India's second gold at the ongoing Paralympics, shattering the men's F64 category world record multiple times in a stunning Games debut performance here on Monday.

As many as five rockets were fired at Kabul's international airport but were intercepted by a missile defense system, a U.S. official told Reuters, as the United States' nears the complete withdrawal of its troops from the city.

Shooter Avani Lekhara scripted history on August 30 as she became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, firing her way to the top of the podium in the R-2 women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event here.

Indian discus thrower Vinod Kumar on Monday lost his F52 category bronze medal at the Paralympics here after being found ineligible in disability classification assessment by the competition panel.

India may see a third wave of COVID-19 peaking between October and November if a more virulent mutant than the existing ones emerge by September, but its intensity is expected to be much lower than the second wave, a scientist involved in the mathematical modelling of the pandemic said on Monday.

The Income Tax Department has urged taxpayers to "quickly" send an online response so that their pending refunds for assessment year 2020-21 can be processed expeditiously.

The current happenings in Afghanistan have raised new security questions, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Monday, asserting the Central government is alert and capable of dealing with any situation.

"Convict him or acquit him," an anguished Supreme Court observed on non-framing of charges on an accused jailed for 11 years over serial blasts in multiple Rajdhani Express and other trains in 1993. Underlining the right to speedy trial, the top court sought a report from the special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act court judge in Ajmer explaining why charges have not been framed against Hameer Ui Uddin.

Antibodies are the most potent weapon to beat coronavirus and vaccines provide long-term immunity by generating adequate antibodies in the body. Natural infection, too, leads to antibodies formation, giving protection against the re-infection to an extent. Dr. Arun Sharma, a community medicine expert and Director, National Institute for Implementation Research on Non-Communicable Diseases-ICMR, Jodhpur, explains the relationship between the infection and antibodies, when and whether to check the presence of antibodies and how they help fight the virus.

Vasu Paranjape, a man synonymous with everything that is pristine about Mumbai cricket, breathed his last on Monday. He was 82 years old and is survived by his wife, retired professor Lalita, two daughters and former India cricketer and national selector son Jatin.