Top news of the day: India to start COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16; Army apprehends Chinese soldier South of Pangong Tso lake, and more

Priority will be given to healthcare and frontline workers who are estimated to be around 3 crore people.

India has recorded 228 COVID-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours, said a release issued by the Health Ministry at 8 a.m. on January 9.

“The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldier had transgressed across the LAC and was taken into custody by Indian troops deployed in this area. The PLA soldier is being dealt with as per laid down procedures and circumstances under which he had crossed the LAC are being investigated,” an Army statement said.

Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted that Indian vessel M.V. Jag Anand is on its way to Chiba in Japan, where there will be a crew change. The Indian seamen are likely to return to the country by January 14.

It was unclear how many passengers and crew were aboard Sriwijaya Air’s Boeing 737-500, which has a capacity of about 130, when it left Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta international airport. But 62 passengers and crew were listed on an unconfirmed manifest, including seven children and three infants, local media reported.

The new guidelines have been issued in line with the new National Education Policy (NEP) as per which foreign universities will be allowed to set up campuses in India and top Indian institutes in foreign countries.

Mr. Para, who recently won district development council (DDC) elections from his home town Pulwama district of south Kashmir, was produced in the NIA court, which granted him the relief on a surety of ₹1 lakh.

The company head says that with end-to-end encryption (E2E), it cannot see private chats or calls and neither can Facebook and that WhatsApp remains committed to E2E.

On January 4, the Sri Lankan Navy conducted an operation in the seas in coordination with its intelligence services and Police Narcotics Bureau and arrested four persons in possession of 100 kg of meth and 80 kg of hashish. A fishing trawler used for smuggling the contraband was impounded. The Sri Lanka Air Force also extended its assistance.

Masood Azhar is facing charges of terror financing and selling jihadi literature.

According to students and eyewitnesses, university authorities bulldozed a sculpture, depicting hands held out of water, erected in memory of several thousand civilians brutally killed in the final phase of the civil war in 2009, in Mullivaikkal in Sri Lanka’s northern Mullaitivu district.

Several Republican leaders, including popular Indian-American politician Nikki Haley, have condemned Twitter for permanently deactivating outgoing President Donald Trump’s account, saying that the “U.S. is not China”.

Addressing the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas conference, the Commerce and Industry Minister said: “We are working simultaneously to bring about a quantum leap in our quality, in our productivity, in our efficiency, so that Indian Industry can truly expand our export basket, making it bigger, better and broader.”

